DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
(CCSO–Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office; OPD-Orofino Police Department; CCAS-Clearwater Ambulance Service; OFD Orofino Fire Department; NPTP Nez Perce Tribal Police; Rescue 3; IDFG Idaho Fish and Game; SRFD Sunnyside Rural Fire District)
Misdemeanors
May 20
Robert T Erskine – Orofino, Disturbing the peace, (MIS) Jail time 90 days, 88 days suspended, credit 2 days, probation 6 months, $303 (OPD)
Monte Roger Mitchell – Orofino, Arrests & seizures-Resisting or obstructing officers (MIS) Jail time-5 days, credit time-5 days, probation 24 months, $157.50; Domestic battery or assault enhancement-in the presence of a child (MIS) Jail time 365 days, time suspended 340 days, credit time 5 days, $1187.50 (CCSO)
Larry H. Sherman – Orofino, Driving under the influence (MIS) Jail time 180 days, jail suspended 165 days, credit time 1 day, supervised probation 24 months, $976.50 (CCSO)
Infractions
Scott L. Lawhon – Orofino, driving speed-exceeding the maximum posted speed limit (INF) $90 (OPD)
Randall William McClure – Lenore, Drivers license-driving with expired license (INF) $104 (CCSO)
William E. Brittle – Salem, Speed-maximum speed limitations and basic rule vio. (INF) $93 (OPD)
Kristin Casey Mann- Kamiah, Vehicle safety restraint-fail to use. $13 (ISP)
Marriage Licenses
Jazmin Camille Disimone to Gregory Alan Byrum.
Tyler James Hovde to Matilda Lee Behrmann.
Incidents
May 17
Public assist; Ambulance transfer, Cedar St., Orofino (CCAS, OPD)
Threats, Pleasant Acre Dr., Weippe (CCSO)
Lost and found, Second Ave., Pierce (CCSO)
Public assist, Pierce (CCSO)
Welfare check, 130th St., Orofino (CCSO)
Unattended death, Walker Rd., Pierce (CCAS, CCSO)
Animal complaint, Cedar Dr., Orofino (CCSO)
Disorderly conduct, animal complaint, 137th St., Orofino (CCSO)
Suicidal subject, Johnson Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Disorderly conduct, Jerome Ave., Orofino (OPD)
May 18
Petit theft, Camp Debco (CCSO)
Unattended death, Royodale Ct. Ahsahka (CCSO)
Verbal domestic, W. 2nd Ave., Orofino (CCSO)
Sex offense, Hwy 11, Weippe (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Pink House Rd., Peck (CCSO)
Disorderly conduct, Railroad Rd., Orofino (OPD)
May 19
Non reportable accident, Hwy 12, Orofino. (CCAS, CCSO, Rescue 3)
Malicious injury, A Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, 122nd St., Orofino (OPD)
Welfare check, Kalaspo Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Welfare check, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Suspicious activity, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Petit theft, Ford Dr., Orofino (OPD)
May 20
Battery, Michigan Ave., Orofino (CCAS, CCSO, OPD)
Lost and found, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Petit theft, Ford Dr., Orofino (OPD)
Suspicious activity, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OFD, OPD)
May 21
Suspicious activity, Freeman Creek Rd., (CCSO)
Harassment, Benjamin St., Orofino (OPD)
CPOR violation, Riverside Ave., Orofino (OPD)
May 22, 2020
Suspicious activity, Small Mouth Dr., Lenore (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Canyon Creek Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Boating Assist, Viewpoint Rd., Ahsahka (CCSO)
Welfare check, Canoe Camp Loop, Orofino (CCSO)
Trespass, Pheasant Dr., Orofino (CCSO)
Vehicle burglary, Riverside Ave., Orofino (OPD)
May 23, 2020
Welfare check, Grumpy Old Men Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Vehicle accident, 250 Rd., Pierce (CCSO)
