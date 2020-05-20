DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
(CCSO–Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office; OPD-Orofino Police Department; CCAS-Clearwater Ambulance Service; OFD Orofino Fire Department; NPTP Nez Perce Tribal Police; Rescue 3; IDFG Idaho Fish and Game; SRFD Sunnyside Rural Fire District)
Infractions
Theodore Himeen Bourgeau-Williamson – Kamiah, Driving-speed (1-15 mph) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit (INF) $93 (ISP)
Isabel J. Roshchin – Pullman, Driving speed (1-15) Exceeding the Maximum posted speed limit (INF) $90 (OPD)
Fish & Game
Erik A. Pedersen – Orofino, F/G-Hunt – unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers (MIS) - $200 (IDFG)
Marriage Affidavits
Peggy Sue Fortner to Daniel Kurtis Bedard.
Robert Wayne Fullmer to Ashley Elizabeth Jones.
Danielle Rochelle Kalbiev to Jess Lee Nielsen.
Incidents
May 10, 2020
Suspicious activity, Three Mile Road, Weippe (CCSO)
Property found, 129th St., Orofino (CCSO)
Trespass, Clearwater Ave., Pierce (CCSO)
Boating assistance, McKinnon Creek, Orofino (CCSO)
Animal complaint, Maple Drive, Orofino (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Hjalmar Johnson Rd., Weippe (CCSO)
Animal complaint, 112th St., Orofino (OPD)
Nuisance call, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Welfare check, 107th St., Orofino (OPD)
May 11, 2020
Suicide, Weippe (CCSO, CCAS)
Suicidal subject, Greer Rd. (CCSO)
Non reportable accident, Hwy 12, Orofino (CCSO)
Death, Johnson Ave., Orofino (CCSO, OPD)
Lost and found, Johnson Ave., Orofino (OPD)
May 12, 2020
Burglary vehicle, Cavendish Hwy (CCSO)
Aggravated assault, Hwy 12, Pierce (CCSO)
Property found, Six Mile Cr., Hwy 12 (CCSO)
Civil complaint, Lacey Meadows Rd., Weippe (CCSO)
Death, Shriver Rd., Orofino (OPD)
Lost and found, Michigan Ave.,/Konkolville Motel (OPD)
Runaway, Forsman Ave., Orofino (OPD)
May 13, 2020
Petit theft, Grandview Dr., Orofino (CCSO)
Welfare check, Kokanee Ln., Orofino (CCSO)
Verbal domestic, Tater Ln., Weippe (CCSO)
May 14, 2020
Malicious injury, Fiddler Rd., Weippe (CCSO)
Vehicle accident, Nightingale Rd/Hwy 12, Orofino CCSO)
Traffic complaint, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Domestic, 126th St., Orofino (OPD)
Welfare check, Benjamin St., Orofino (OPD)
May 15, 2020
Petit theft, Hwy 12, Orofino (CCSO)
Animal complaint, Cemetery Rd., Weippe (CCSO)
Suicidal subject, W. 1st Ave., Orofino (CCSO)
Traffic complaint, Grangemont Rd. (CCSO)
Animal complaint, Cedar Dr., Pierce (CCSO)
Civil standby, 126th St., Orofino (CCSO)
Disorderly conduct, Upper Fords Creek Rd., Orofino (OPD)
Civil complaint, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
May 16, 2020
ATV accident, Bull Run Trail/Elk Creek Falls, Elk River (CCAS, DDSO, EFD, Lifeflight)
