COURTHOUSE NEWS
DISCLAIMER:
Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry.
As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein
Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted Not all details of sentencing may be listed (CCSO–Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office; OPD-Orofino Police Department)
Infractions
Dylan P C Belders, Pierce – Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $155 (CCSO)
Lynette Ann Black Eagle, Kooskia - Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $90; Driver’s license-Operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operators license $307.50 (ISP)
John Boteilho, Sisters - Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $90 (OPD)
Gail H Collins, Viola - Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $90 (Weippe City/CCSO)
Tommy Jefferson Frye, Weippe - Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $155 (Weippe City/CCSO)
James Allen S. Irby, Orofino – Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $155 (CCSO)
Elmer Lane Johnson, Potlatch - Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $90 (ISP)
Yvette M. Keller, Huntsville – Vehicle registration-Fail to register annually $67; Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $90 (CCSO)
Daniel T. Lagmay, Lapwai – Vehicle registration-Fail to secure registration $67 (CCSO)
Melissa Renae Lezcano, Culdesac - Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $90 (ISP)
Daniel David Mathis, Peck – Vehicle registration-Fail to register annually $67; Drivers license-Driving with expired license $101 (CCSO)
Adeline Rae Nahsonhoya, Ahsahka Drivers license-Driving with expired license $101 (CCSO)
Daniel Waylon Patton, Imbler - Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $90 (OPD)
Carter G. Pedersen, Lewiston – Vehicle registration-Fail to register annually $67 (CCSO)
Justin Andrew Richard, Colville – Vehicle registration-Fail to register annually $67 (CCSO)
Dylan Blake Sharrard, Tulsa – Vehicle safety restraint-Fail to use $10 (ISP)
Thomas W. Shaver, Auburn – Vehicle insurance-Fail to provide proof of insurance $131.50 (CCSO)
Aidan Renae Souther, Kamiah - Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $90 (ISP)
Marissa Irene Supak, Orofino - Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $90 (ISP)
Antonia Augusto Tararan, Arlington - Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $90 (ISP)
Ernestine Maudie Tews, Culdesac - Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $90 (OPD)
William Cody Thomson, Orofino – Driver’s license-Operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operators license $307.50 (CCSO)
Karleen Kay Williams, Clarkston - Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $90 (ISP)
Gabriel C. Zeisel, Kendrick – F/G-Park or camp in a restricted area $139 (IDFG)
Misdemeanor
Robert W. Davaz Jr., Ahsahka – Theft-Petit theft Jail time 365 days – Jail suspended 360 days – Unsupervised probation 24 months $300 (Ada County Marshal)
Tonna Laree Day, Orofino – Controlled substance-Possession of $197.50 (CCSO)
Courteney Lea Ellis, Orofino – Disturbing the peace $300 (CCSO)
Paydan Harlan Prindle, Moscow – F/G-Hunt game animals or birds from motorized vehicle or unmanned aircraft system – Jail time 30 days – Jail suspended 30 days – Unsupervised probation 12 months $315 (IDFG)
Jasmine Breanna Smith, Orofino – Disturbing the peace – Jail time 90 days – Time suspended 88 days, Credit time 2 days – Supervised probation 2 years $457.50 (OPD)
Affidavit of Marriage
Michelle Hoskins to Curtis Pecyna.
Incidents
5/1/22
Ambulance call, Harmony Heights (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Hollyhock Dr., Peck (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Kent Ave., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Jerome Ave., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance transfer, Cedar St., Orofino (CCAS)
Disorderly conduct, Best Corner Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Cavendish Hwy, Orofino (CCSO)
5/2/2022
Ambulance call, W 1st St., Weippe (CCAS, CCSO)
Ambulance transfer, Cedar St., Orofino (CCAS)
Petit theft, Carrot Ridge Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Welfare check, Northfork Dr., Ahsahka (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Hwy 12 (CCSO)
Missing cattle, Johnston Mill Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Fire, Freemont Ave., Orofino (CCSO, CPTPA, OFD)
Suspicious activity, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Traffic complaint, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Disorderly conduct, Cedar St., Orofino (CCSO, OPD)
Accident, Riverside Ave./Tamarac St., Orofino (OPD)
5/3/2022
Ambulance call, Head wound, Old Peck Grade, Lenore (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Cedar St., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Shellburn Dr., Orofino (CCAS)
Suspicious activity, Cavendish Hwy, Orofino (CCSO)
Agency assist, Cedar St., Orofino (OPD)
Wild Land Fire, Bear Paw Ln., Lenore (CCSO, CPTPA, SRFD)
5/4/2022
Ambulance transfer, Cedar St., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Birchwood Dr., Orofino (CCAS, Rescue 3)
Theft, Hwy 11, Weippe (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Hwy 12, Orofino (CCSO)
5/5/2022
Ambulance call, 106th St., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Harpers Bend, Hwy 12 (CCAS)
Suspicious activity, Jackknife Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Fraud, Dairy Rd., Weippe (CCSO)
Welfare check, Northfork Dr., Ahsahka (CCSO)
Tobacco violation, Dunlap Rd., Orofino (OPD)
5/6/2022
Ambulance transfer, Cedar St., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Birch St., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Westwood Terrace Dr., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance Call, Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance transfer, Cedar St., Orofino (CCAS)
Agency assist, Adams Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Trespassing, Rudo Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Welfare check, Bluebird Ln., Orofino (CCSO)
Agency assist, Hwy 12 (CCSO)
Dog at large, Grangemont Rd./Independence Rd., Orofino (OPD)
Petit theft, Riverside Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Vehicle accident, College Ave./Main St., Orofino (CCAS, CCSO, OPD, Rescue 3)
Public assist, Dworshak Reservoir, Orofino (CCSO, USACE)
5/7/2022
Ambulance call, Main St., Weippe (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Kamloop Ln., Orofino (CCAS, CCSO)
Ambulance call, Timberline Dr., Pierce (CCAS)
Agency assist, Cedar Dr., Pierce (CCSO)
Animal complaint, Eurika Ridge Loop, Orofino (CCSO)
Agency assist, 100 Rd., Weippe (CCSO)
Animal complaint, Carrs Rd., Weippe (CCSO)
Traffic complaint, Lower Fords Creek Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Disorderly conduct, Cedar St., Orofino (OPD)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.