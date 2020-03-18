DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.

Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

Infractions

Shannon Marie Ankney, Lewiston – Driving speed – (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

Branden Lee Hayes, Clarkston - Driving speed – (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD

Jerry Lee Huddleston, Jr., Weippe – Vehcile registration- Fail to secure registration; Vehicle insurance – Operate motor vehicle without liability insurance; $198.50; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)

Emily Lucille Klug, Weippe - Driving speed – (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; CCSO

Gwyn Ann Zetah, Orofino - Driving speed – (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD

Misdemeanors

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.

Dillian H Osborne-Jared, Weippe – Battery-Domestic violence without traumatic injury against a household member; Jail Time: 180 days; Jail suspended: 179 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 1 day; Supervised Probation: 24 months; $1,190.50; Weippe City/CCSO

Divorce

Todd L Hurt vs Kira Marie Hurt

Affidavit of Marriage

Sawsha Marrie Hall to Ronald E Sanderson

Incidents

03/08/2020

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to a transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Brookwater Ln, Orofino

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to harassment; 2nd Ave S, Pierce

Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to public assist; Michigan Ave; Orofino

03/09/2020

CCAS responded to HWY 12, Orofino

CCAS responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino

CCAS responded to a transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to a transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Brown Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Three Mile Rd/Fiddler Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to petit theft; Ahsahka Loop, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to welfare check; Rouleau Loop, Weippe

OPD responded to with CCAS; Odie St, Orofino

OPD received a report of alarm; Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to agency assist; Riverside Ave, Orofino

03/10/2020

CCAS responded to an alarm; Grand Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded to public assist; HWY 12

CCSO responded to wanted subject; Upper Fords Creek Road, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle accident; N C St/Brown Ave; Orofino

Pierce Fire District (PFD) responded to fire; Main St S, Pierce

03/11/2020

CCAS responded to Odie St, Orofino

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Odie St, Orofino

CCSO received a report of lost and found; Twin Ridge Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of traffic hazard; Cavendish HWY

CCSO received a report of an animal; Sundar Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Upper Fords Creek Road, Orofino

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino

Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) responded to Traffic hazard; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; Riverside Ave, Orofino

03/12/2020

CCAS responded to Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to 141st St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Hartford Ave, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Cavendish HWY

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY 11, Weippe

CCSO responded to report of overdue person; Meeks Ct, Orofino

CCSO responded to domestic physical; HWY 11, Orofino

CCSO received a nuisance call; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; Hartford Ave; Orofino

OPD received a nuisance call; 110th St, Orofino

Upper Fords Creek Rural Fire District (UFCRD) responded to fire; Upper Fords Cr Rd, Orofino

03/13/2020

CCAS responded to Elmwood Loop, Lenore

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Northfork Drive, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to death; Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to welfare check; Rouleau Loop, Weippe

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Grangemont Rd/Preston Dr, Orofino

OPD received a report on fraud; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a civil complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD responded to domestic; Hardy Ln, Orofino

03/14/2020

CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino

CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; McKinnon Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to petit theft/trespass; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Just left market toward Pines

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Timberline Dr, Pierce

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; 107th St, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; HWY 12

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.