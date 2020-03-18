DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
Infractions
Shannon Marie Ankney, Lewiston – Driving speed – (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Branden Lee Hayes, Clarkston - Driving speed – (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD
Jerry Lee Huddleston, Jr., Weippe – Vehcile registration- Fail to secure registration; Vehicle insurance – Operate motor vehicle without liability insurance; $198.50; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
Emily Lucille Klug, Weippe - Driving speed – (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; CCSO
Gwyn Ann Zetah, Orofino - Driving speed – (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD
Misdemeanors
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.
Dillian H Osborne-Jared, Weippe – Battery-Domestic violence without traumatic injury against a household member; Jail Time: 180 days; Jail suspended: 179 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 1 day; Supervised Probation: 24 months; $1,190.50; Weippe City/CCSO
Divorce
Todd L Hurt vs Kira Marie Hurt
Affidavit of Marriage
Sawsha Marrie Hall to Ronald E Sanderson
Incidents
03/08/2020
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to a transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Brookwater Ln, Orofino
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to harassment; 2nd Ave S, Pierce
Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to public assist; Michigan Ave; Orofino
03/09/2020
CCAS responded to HWY 12, Orofino
CCAS responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino
CCAS responded to a transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to a transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Brown Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Three Mile Rd/Fiddler Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to petit theft; Ahsahka Loop, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to welfare check; Rouleau Loop, Weippe
OPD responded to with CCAS; Odie St, Orofino
OPD received a report of alarm; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to agency assist; Riverside Ave, Orofino
03/10/2020
CCAS responded to an alarm; Grand Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded to public assist; HWY 12
CCSO responded to wanted subject; Upper Fords Creek Road, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle accident; N C St/Brown Ave; Orofino
Pierce Fire District (PFD) responded to fire; Main St S, Pierce
03/11/2020
CCAS responded to Odie St, Orofino
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Odie St, Orofino
CCSO received a report of lost and found; Twin Ridge Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of traffic hazard; Cavendish HWY
CCSO received a report of an animal; Sundar Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Upper Fords Creek Road, Orofino
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino
Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) responded to Traffic hazard; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Riverside Ave, Orofino
03/12/2020
CCAS responded to Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to 141st St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Hartford Ave, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Cavendish HWY
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY 11, Weippe
CCSO responded to report of overdue person; Meeks Ct, Orofino
CCSO responded to domestic physical; HWY 11, Orofino
CCSO received a nuisance call; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Hartford Ave; Orofino
OPD received a nuisance call; 110th St, Orofino
Upper Fords Creek Rural Fire District (UFCRD) responded to fire; Upper Fords Cr Rd, Orofino
03/13/2020
CCAS responded to Elmwood Loop, Lenore
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Northfork Drive, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to death; Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to welfare check; Rouleau Loop, Weippe
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Grangemont Rd/Preston Dr, Orofino
OPD received a report on fraud; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a civil complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD responded to domestic; Hardy Ln, Orofino
03/14/2020
CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino
CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; McKinnon Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to petit theft/trespass; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Just left market toward Pines
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Timberline Dr, Pierce
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; 107th St, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; HWY 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.