DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.

Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

Infractions

Branden Paige Brunmeier, Kooskia – Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

Joshua Wade Castor, Grangeville - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD

Jedadiha John Davis, Stites - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)

Aaron Russell Patton, Kamiah – Vehicle registration- Fail to register annually; $70; Pierce City/CCSO

Incidents

03/15/2020

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSA responded to Odie St, Orofino

Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to vehicle accident; Main St, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; HWY12/Michigan Ave’ Orofino

03/16/2020

CCSA responded to Shellburn Dr, Orofino

CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSA responded to Michigan Ave, Orofino

CCSA responded to Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) received a report of suspicious nature; HWY 8

OPD received an animal complaint; 113th St, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; Clearwater Serenity, Orofino

OPD responded to battery; Michigan Ave, Orofino

03/17/2020

CCAS responded to Kalaspo Ave, Orofino

CCAS responded to Cemetery Rd, Orofino

CCAS responded to Debertin Dr, Orofino

CCSO received a report of threats; N 1st St, Elk River

CCSO responded to welfare check; N 1st St, Elk River

CCSO responded to burglary business; Hazen Ln, Orofino

CCSO received a report of non-reportable accident; Lakeview Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to agency assist; Cedar St, Orofino

OPD responded to tobacco violation; Dunlap Rd, Orofino

03/18/2020

CCAS responded to HWY 12, Orofino

CCAS responded to Carey Dr, Orofino

CCAS responded to Bass Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to an alarm; Laudenbach Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of lost and found; Lower Fords Creek Road, Orofino

CCSO received a report on harassment; McKinnon Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD responded to death; Canal St, Pierce

OPD received a report of lost and found; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Kalaspo Ave, Orofino

03/19/2020

CCAS responded to S Main, Weippe

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Three Mile Rd, Weippe

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Three Mile Rd, Weippe

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Sundar Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to public assist; Deer Cedar Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a parking complaint; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka

OPD responded to report of narcotics; Benjamin St, Orofino

OPD responded to request for extra patrol; Alley, Orofino

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Michigan Ave, Orofino

03/20/2020

CCAS responded to Cedar St, Orofino

CCSA responded to Little Canyon Rd, Peck

CCSA responded to Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino

CCAS responded to 139th St, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Sunnyside Bench Rd, Lenore

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 7

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Cascade Dr, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint/animal; Whitetail Dr/Cavendish HWY, Ahsahka

Orofino Fire Department (OFD) responded to fire; HWY 11, Greer/Weippe

OFD responded to fire; Grangemont, Orofino

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Hartford Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino

Weippe Rural Fire District (WRFD) responded to fire; N Main St, Weippe

03/21/2020

CCAS responded to S 2nd St, Elk River

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a civil complaint; Durant Ct, Weippe

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; 141st St, Orofino

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Larson Rd, Weippe

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Cavendish Hwy, Orofino

CCSO responded to unlawful entry; Cavendish Hwy, Orofino

OFD responded to structure fire; Steelhead Ln, Orofino

OPD responded to fraud; Calland Dr, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Shriver Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to unwanted subject; Michigan Ave, Orofino

