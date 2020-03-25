DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
Infractions
Branden Paige Brunmeier, Kooskia – Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Joshua Wade Castor, Grangeville - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD
Jedadiha John Davis, Stites - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
Aaron Russell Patton, Kamiah – Vehicle registration- Fail to register annually; $70; Pierce City/CCSO
Incidents
03/15/2020
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSA responded to Odie St, Orofino
Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to vehicle accident; Main St, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; HWY12/Michigan Ave’ Orofino
03/16/2020
CCSA responded to Shellburn Dr, Orofino
CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSA responded to Michigan Ave, Orofino
CCSA responded to Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) received a report of suspicious nature; HWY 8
OPD received an animal complaint; 113th St, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; Clearwater Serenity, Orofino
OPD responded to battery; Michigan Ave, Orofino
03/17/2020
CCAS responded to Kalaspo Ave, Orofino
CCAS responded to Cemetery Rd, Orofino
CCAS responded to Debertin Dr, Orofino
CCSO received a report of threats; N 1st St, Elk River
CCSO responded to welfare check; N 1st St, Elk River
CCSO responded to burglary business; Hazen Ln, Orofino
CCSO received a report of non-reportable accident; Lakeview Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to agency assist; Cedar St, Orofino
OPD responded to tobacco violation; Dunlap Rd, Orofino
03/18/2020
CCAS responded to HWY 12, Orofino
CCAS responded to Carey Dr, Orofino
CCAS responded to Bass Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to an alarm; Laudenbach Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of lost and found; Lower Fords Creek Road, Orofino
CCSO received a report on harassment; McKinnon Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD responded to death; Canal St, Pierce
OPD received a report of lost and found; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Kalaspo Ave, Orofino
03/19/2020
CCAS responded to S Main, Weippe
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Three Mile Rd, Weippe
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Three Mile Rd, Weippe
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Sundar Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to public assist; Deer Cedar Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a parking complaint; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka
OPD responded to report of narcotics; Benjamin St, Orofino
OPD responded to request for extra patrol; Alley, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Michigan Ave, Orofino
03/20/2020
CCAS responded to Cedar St, Orofino
CCSA responded to Little Canyon Rd, Peck
CCSA responded to Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino
CCAS responded to 139th St, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Sunnyside Bench Rd, Lenore
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 7
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Cascade Dr, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint/animal; Whitetail Dr/Cavendish HWY, Ahsahka
Orofino Fire Department (OFD) responded to fire; HWY 11, Greer/Weippe
OFD responded to fire; Grangemont, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Hartford Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino
Weippe Rural Fire District (WRFD) responded to fire; N Main St, Weippe
03/21/2020
CCAS responded to S 2nd St, Elk River
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a civil complaint; Durant Ct, Weippe
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; 141st St, Orofino
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Larson Rd, Weippe
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Cavendish Hwy, Orofino
CCSO responded to unlawful entry; Cavendish Hwy, Orofino
OFD responded to structure fire; Steelhead Ln, Orofino
OPD responded to fraud; Calland Dr, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Shriver Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to unwanted subject; Michigan Ave, Orofino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.