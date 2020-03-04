DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
Infractions
Dennis Elroy Falen, Moscow – Vehicle registration-Fail to register annually; $67; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Roberta Leeann Olguin, Coeur D’ Alene – Driving Speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $93; OPD
Misdemeanors
David Ray Eller, Weippe – Fish & Game Tag-No Appropriate; Fish/Game Wildlife unlawful possession; Jail Time: 180 days; Jail Suspended: 180 days; Concurrent w/other case this charge: Y; Unsupervised Probation: 24 months; $930; Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG)
Sandra M Love, Orofino – Driving- Inattentive or careless; Jail Time: 90 days; Jail Suspended: 90 days; Supervised Probation: 6 months; $457.350; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
John Lewis Miller, Jr, Elk river – Fish & Game-Violation of Fish and Game rules, Proclamations and orders; $190; IDFG
Evan M Patterson, Weippe – Alcoholic beverage-Consume or Possess open container by driver; $237.50; CCSO
Stephanie Charlene Seldon, Orofino – Battery-Domestic violence without traumatic injury against a household member; Jail Time: 180 days; Jail Suspended: 162 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 18 days; Consecutive with case: Y; Supervised Probation: 24 months; $1187.50, OPD; No contact order violation; Jail Time: 365 days; Jail Suspended: 347 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 18 days; Supervised Probation: 24 months; $1187.50, County; No contact order violation; Jail Time: 365 days; Jail Suspended: 347 days; Credit Time Served: Y: Credit Time: 18 days; Consecutive with case: Y; Supervised Probation: 24 months; $1187.50, County; Theft-petit; Jail Time: 10 days; Concurrent with case: Y; $157.50, OPD
Jamie Lynn Shanahan, Weippe – Vehicle insurance-(2nd or subsequent) fail to maintain liability insurance; $200; OPD
Jamie Lynn Shanahan, Weippe – Drug paraphernalia-Use or possess with intent to use; $250; CCSO
Cord Edward Wilson, Twin Falls – Telephone-use to annoy, harass, intimidate or threaten; $207.50; County
Affidavit of Marriage
Kayla Silvia Maria MacMillan to Tyler Sean Kitchen
Incidents
02/23/2020
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) received a report of traffic hazard; HWY 11
CCSO received a report of traffic hazard on Upper Fords Creek Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an animal complaint; Cavendish HWY, Kendrick
CCSO responded to non-reportable accident; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to non-reportable accident; Grangemont, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; non conduct order (NCO) violation; Wood St, Weippe
Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to petit theft; Hartford Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist; Johnson Ave, Orofino
02/24/2020
CCAS responded to Catfish Lane, Orofino
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Main St S, Pierce
CCAS responded to May St, Peck
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Main St S, Pierce
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Brookwater Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to fire; Pleasant Acre Dr, Weippe
CCSO responded to agency assist; N D St, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Lombard Rd, Weippe
OPD received a parking complaint; 4th St, Orofino
02/25/2020
CCAS responded to E 1st St, Weippe
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an animal; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
Orofino Fire Department (OFD) responded to hazard; Shriver Rd, Orofino
02/26/2020
CCAS responded to Brookwater Ln, Orofino
CCAS responded to Harford Ave, Orofino
CCAS responded to Evergreen Dr, Orofino
CCAS responded to S Main St, Peck
CCAS responded to Crestview Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to NCO violation; Michigan Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded to domestic/narcotic; Chinook Ln, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an animal; Lakeview Rd/Eureka Ridge Loop, Orofino
CCSO responded to report of suspicious nature/disturbance juvenile; Cavendish HWY, Orofino
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Aspen St, Weippe
OPD received a report of an animal; Main St, Orofino
OPD responded to CPOR violation; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Marquette Ct, Orofino
OPD responded to alcohol violation; Dunlap Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to accident hit and run: Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; 106th St, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Warrant-other jurisdiction; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of phone scam; Konkolville Rd, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a parking complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
Rescue 3 responded to vehicle accident; Greer Rd, Orofino
02/27/2020
CCAS responded to Waterfall Loop, Orofino
CCAS responded to Brookwater Ln
CCAS responded to Harford Ave, Orofino
CCAS responded to HWY 11, Weippe
CCSO received a report of an animal; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an animal; Lakeview Rd, Orofino
OPD received a report of found property; 1st St, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD received a parking complaint; Johnson Ave, Orofino
02/28/2020
CCSO received a report of phone scam; Rainbow Dr, Lenore
CCSO responded to malicious injury; Main St/E Pierce Ave, Weippe
CCSO received a report of an animal; Cavendish HWY, Kendrick
CCSO received a report of lost and found; Rouleau Loop, Weippe
CCSO responded to unwanted subject; Waterfall Loop, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of found property; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; N D St/Kalaspo Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino
02/29/2020
CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino
CCAS responded to Cedar St, Orofino
Clearwater County Road Department (CCRD) responded to traffic hazard, Cavendish HWY, Kendrick
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Three Mile Rd, Weippe
CCSO received a parking complaint; Main St, S
CCSO responded to welfare check; Berry Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; W 2nd Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded to fire; Greer Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to shots fired: Chapman Rd, Weippe
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; 106th St, Orofino
