Infractions

Dennis Elroy Falen, Moscow – Vehicle registration-Fail to register annually; $67; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

Roberta Leeann Olguin, Coeur D’ Alene – Driving Speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $93; OPD

Misdemeanors

David Ray Eller, Weippe – Fish & Game Tag-No Appropriate; Fish/Game Wildlife unlawful possession; Jail Time: 180 days; Jail Suspended: 180 days; Concurrent w/other case this charge: Y; Unsupervised Probation: 24 months; $930; Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG)

Sandra M Love, Orofino – Driving- Inattentive or careless; Jail Time: 90 days; Jail Suspended: 90 days; Supervised Probation: 6 months; $457.350; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)

John Lewis Miller, Jr, Elk river – Fish & Game-Violation of Fish and Game rules, Proclamations and orders; $190; IDFG

Evan M Patterson, Weippe – Alcoholic beverage-Consume or Possess open container by driver; $237.50; CCSO

Stephanie Charlene Seldon, Orofino – Battery-Domestic violence without traumatic injury against a household member; Jail Time: 180 days; Jail Suspended: 162 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 18 days; Consecutive with case: Y; Supervised Probation: 24 months; $1187.50, OPD; No contact order violation; Jail Time: 365 days; Jail Suspended: 347 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 18 days; Supervised Probation: 24 months; $1187.50, County; No contact order violation; Jail Time: 365 days; Jail Suspended: 347 days; Credit Time Served: Y: Credit Time: 18 days; Consecutive with case: Y; Supervised Probation: 24 months; $1187.50, County; Theft-petit; Jail Time: 10 days; Concurrent with case: Y; $157.50, OPD

Jamie Lynn Shanahan, Weippe – Vehicle insurance-(2nd or subsequent) fail to maintain liability insurance; $200; OPD

Jamie Lynn Shanahan, Weippe – Drug paraphernalia-Use or possess with intent to use; $250; CCSO

Cord Edward Wilson, Twin Falls – Telephone-use to annoy, harass, intimidate or threaten; $207.50; County

Affidavit of Marriage

Kayla Silvia Maria MacMillan to Tyler Sean Kitchen

Incidents

02/23/2020

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) received a report of traffic hazard; HWY 11

CCSO received a report of traffic hazard on Upper Fords Creek Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an animal complaint; Cavendish HWY, Kendrick

CCSO responded to non-reportable accident; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to non-reportable accident; Grangemont, Orofino

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; non conduct order (NCO) violation; Wood St, Weippe

Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to petit theft; Hartford Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to public assist; Johnson Ave, Orofino

02/24/2020

CCAS responded to Catfish Lane, Orofino

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Main St S, Pierce

CCAS responded to May St, Peck

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Main St S, Pierce

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Brookwater Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to fire; Pleasant Acre Dr, Weippe

CCSO responded to agency assist; N D St, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Lombard Rd, Weippe

OPD received a parking complaint; 4th St, Orofino

02/25/2020

CCAS responded to E 1st St, Weippe

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an animal; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

Orofino Fire Department (OFD) responded to hazard; Shriver Rd, Orofino

02/26/2020

CCAS responded to Brookwater Ln, Orofino

CCAS responded to Harford Ave, Orofino

CCAS responded to Evergreen Dr, Orofino

CCAS responded to S Main St, Peck

CCAS responded to Crestview Dr, Orofino

CCSO responded to NCO violation; Michigan Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded to domestic/narcotic; Chinook Ln, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an animal; Lakeview Rd/Eureka Ridge Loop, Orofino

CCSO responded to report of suspicious nature/disturbance juvenile; Cavendish HWY, Orofino

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Aspen St, Weippe

OPD received a report of an animal; Main St, Orofino

OPD responded to CPOR violation; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Marquette Ct, Orofino

OPD responded to alcohol violation; Dunlap Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to accident hit and run: Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; 106th St, Orofino

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Warrant-other jurisdiction; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of phone scam; Konkolville Rd, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a parking complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

Rescue 3 responded to vehicle accident; Greer Rd, Orofino

02/27/2020

CCAS responded to Waterfall Loop, Orofino

CCAS responded to Brookwater Ln

CCAS responded to Harford Ave, Orofino

CCAS responded to HWY 11, Weippe

CCSO received a report of an animal; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an animal; Lakeview Rd, Orofino

OPD received a report of found property; 1st St, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD received a parking complaint; Johnson Ave, Orofino

02/28/2020

CCSO received a report of phone scam; Rainbow Dr, Lenore

CCSO responded to malicious injury; Main St/E Pierce Ave, Weippe

CCSO received a report of an animal; Cavendish HWY, Kendrick

CCSO received a report of lost and found; Rouleau Loop, Weippe

CCSO responded to unwanted subject; Waterfall Loop, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of found property; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; N D St/Kalaspo Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino

02/29/2020

CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino

CCAS responded to Cedar St, Orofino

Clearwater County Road Department (CCRD) responded to traffic hazard, Cavendish HWY, Kendrick

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Three Mile Rd, Weippe

CCSO received a parking complaint; Main St, S

CCSO responded to welfare check; Berry Dr, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; W 2nd Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded to fire; Greer Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to shots fired: Chapman Rd, Weippe

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; 106th St, Orofino

