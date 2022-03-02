DISCLAIMER:
Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry.
As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein
Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted Not all details of sentencing may be listed (CCSO–Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office; OPD-Orofino Police Department)
Infractions
Jeanette Marie Belliveau, Kooskia – Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit. $90 (OPD)
Kari Lyn Cox, Orofino – Vehicle registration-Fail to register annually $67 (ISP)
Darrick J. Grim, Orofino – Vehicle registration-Fail to secure registration $67; Vehicle insurance-Fail to provide proof of insurance $131.50 (CCSO)
Lucas Mathew Mcadow, Orofino – Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $90 (ISP)
Jason Daniel Umphenour, Weippe – Vehicle registration-Fail to register annually $70.00 (ISP)
Justin Wayne Wilson, Orofino – Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $90 (OPD)
Joel Daniel Wontorek, Orofino – Driving lanes-Unlawful driving on highways laned for traffic $90 (CCSO)
Misdemeanor
Sean M. Thompson, Boise – F/G Fish-Exceed any established bag limit by one fish $139 (IDFG)
Incidents
2/20/2022
Ambulance transfer, Cedar St., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Timberline Dr., Pierce (CCAS, CCSO, Lifeflight)
Ambulance call, Cedar St., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Johnson Ave., Orofino (CCAS)
Vehicle accident, Harmony Heights Loop/Alpine Dr., Orofino (CCSO)
Disorderly conduct, Chinook Ln., Orofino (CCSO)
Property found, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Agency assist, Vista Ave., Orofino (OPD)
2/21/2022
Ambulance call, Michigan Ave., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance transfer, Cedar St., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Michigan Ave., Orofino (CCAS)
Welfare check, Hemlock Ct., Pierce (CCSO)
Malicious injury, Grangemont Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Fight, W. Hospital Dr., Orofino (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Riverside Ave./Dent Bridge Rd., Orofino (OPD)
Suspicious activity, Cedar St., Orofino (OPD)
Disorderly conduct, Cedar St., Orofino (OPD)
2/22/2022
Ambulance call, Aspen St., Weippe (CCAS, CCS0)
Traffic hazard, Three Bear Rd., Kendrick (CCSO)
Agency assist, N. Main St., Peck (CCSO)
Package theft, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Suspicious activity, Hartford Ave., Orofino (OPD)
2/23/2022
Ambulance call, Clearwater Ave., Pierce (CCAS)
Welfare check, Lombard Rd., Weippe (CCSO)
Welfare check, Freeman Creek Rd., Kendrick (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, MP 45, Hwy 12 (CCAS, CCSO)
Malicious injury, Canoe Camp Loop, Orofino (CCSO)
Disorderly conduct, Granite Dr., Lenore (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Tobacco violation, Dunlap Rd., Orofino (OPD)
Welfare check, Jerome Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Civil complaint, Ruger Ln., Orofino (OPD)
Welfare check, Jerome Ave., Orofino (OPD)
2/24/2022
Ambulance call, Michigan Ave., Orofino (CCAS)
Accident, MM 28/Hwy 11 (CCAS, CCSO, PFD)
Welfare check, Valley View Dr., Lenore (CCSO)
Threats, Jerome Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Suspicious activity, Jerome Ave., Orofino (OPD)
2/25/2022
Ambulance call, Timberline Dr., Pierce (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Aspen St., Weippe (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Main St., Weippe (CCAS)
Ambulance call, E. Pierce Ave., Weippe (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka (CCAS)
Suspicious activity, Debertin Dr., Orofino (CCSO)
Trespassing, Wilson Rd., Weippe (CCSO)
Ambulance call, First St., Orofino (CCAS, OPD)
Public assist, Johnson Ave., Orofino (OPD)
2/26/2022
Ambulance call, Waterfall Loop, Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance call, 108th St., Orofino (CCAS)
Suspicious activity, W. Pierce Ave., Weippe (CCSO)
Harassment, Dunlap Rd., Orofino (OPD)
