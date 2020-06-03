DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Felonies
May 26
Ashley Marie Sanders, Lewiston – Controlled substance-possession of (FEL) $285.50 Determinate time-2 years, InDeterminate time-2 years, credit time served-9 days. (CCSO)
Misdemeanors
May 27
Bruce Edward Finnell Jr., Weippe – Petit theft (MIS) Jail time – 365 days, Credit time served –yes, Credit time – 365 days. $157.50.
Ronald Deewayne Ladd, Orofino – Drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use (MIS) $300 (CCS0)
Jason D. Lovell, LaGrande – Battery (MIS) Jail time-180 days, suspended 175 days, unsupervised probation-12 months. $300 (OPD); concurrent with Property-malicious injury to property (MIS) $1157.50 Jail time-365 days, suspended-365 days, (OPD)
John Henry Thomas, Orofino-Driving under the influence (MIS) $971.70 Jail time-180 days, Jail suspended-176 days, drivers license suspended-90 days, supervised probation-12 months. (CCSO)
Porche Jade Pope, Weippe – Driving-inattentive or careless (MIS) $257.50 Jail time-30 days, jail suspended-30 days, unsupervised probation-6 months (CCSO)
Infractions
May 22
Quinten Storm Crouch, Orofino – Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit (INF) $90 (OPD)
May 26
Donald Joseph Billeter, Orofino - Driving-passing on crest of grade or curve (INF) $90 (CCSO)
Natalie J. Bryan, Orofino – Driving-stop sign and yield sign violations (INF) $90 (OPD)
Marriage Licenses
Alisha Renee Southwick to Ryan Jordan Lundgren.
Christine Ann Mullaney to Scott Cornelius Cain.
Divorces
May 27
Dawn P. Greywolf vs. Daniel J. Greywolf.
Incidents
May 24
Suspicious activity, Rivers Edge Ln, Ahsahka (CCSO, OPD)
Suspicous activity, 3rd Ave., Weippe (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, 122nd St., Orofino (CCSO, OPD)
Disorderly conduct, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Property found, Upper Fords Creek Rd., Orofino (OPD)
May 25
Vehicle accident, Fiddler Rd., Weippe (CCAS, CCSO)
Vehicle accident, Grangemont Rd., Orofino (CCAS, CCSO, Rescue3)
Vehicle accident, Hwy 12, Orofino (CCAS, CCSO, Rescue3)
Overdue person, Upper Fords Creek Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Vehicle accident, 5173 Rd., Weippe (CCSO)
Lost and found item, Harmony Heights/Deer Cedar Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Lost and found item, Elk River, (CCSO)
Vehicle accident, Agency assist, Alcohol violation, Hwy 12, Orofino (CCAS, CCSO, Rescue3)
Non-reportable accident, Wells Ln., Orofino (CCAS, DDSO, Rescue 3)
Disorderly conduct, Hartford Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Petit theft, Brown Ave., Orofino (OPD)
May 26
Traffic stop, warrant-other jurisdiction, Michigan Ave., Orofino (CCSO)
Public assist, Hwy 11, (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Hjalmar Johnson Re., Weippe (CCSO)
Animal complaint, Durant Ct, Weippe (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Gilbert Grade (CCSO)
May 27
Welfare check, Hwy 11, Pierce (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Cedar St., Orofino (OPD)
Animal complaint, Jerome Ave., Orofino (OPD)
May 28
Found property, Main St., Weippe (CCSO)
Animal complaint, E. Pierce Ave., Weippe (CCSO)
May 29
Animal complaint, Schmidt Mill Rd., Weippe (CCSO)
Disorderly conduct, Moose Ridge Dr., Orofino (CCSO)
Vehicle accident, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Disorderly conduct, 106th St., Orofino (CCSO, OPD)
May 30
Vehicle accident, Riverside Are., Orofino (CCAS, OPD, Rescue 3)
Disorderly conduct, Northfork Dr., Ahsahka (CCSO)
Boating assist, Canyon Creek Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Timberline Dr., Pierce (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Hwy 7 (CCSO)
Agency assist, Carrot Ridge Rd., Orofino (CPTPA)
