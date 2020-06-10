DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.

Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

(CCSO–Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office; OPD-Orofino Police Department; ISP- Idaho State Police; CCAS-Clearwater Ambulance Service; OFD Orofino Fire Department; NPTP Nez Perce Tribal Police; Rescue 3; IDFG Idaho Fish and Game; SRFD Sunnyside Rural Fire District)

Infractions

Krista R Begrin Mincolla - Kamiah; Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof to insurance; $131.50; ISP

Mark Jayler Conley - Seattle; Driving speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD

Henry Daniel Pals, Lewiston - Driving speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD

Misdemeanor

Cynda Jaclyn Kay – Ahsahka; Drug Paraphernalia-Use or possess with intent to use; $300; CCSO

Incidents

05/31/2020

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to Shriver Rd; Orofino

CCSA responded to transfer at Cedar St; Orofino

CCSA responded to Grangemont Rd; Orofino

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) received a report of lost and found; Hwy11, Orofino

CCSO responded to threats; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of found property; Weippe Ave, Weippe

Idaho Transportation Department (ITP) responded to traffic hazard; Hwy 11, Greer

Orofino Police Department (OPD) received a report of an animal; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; Riverside Ave/Miles Ave, Orofino

06/01/2020

CCSA responded to Cemetery Rd; Weippe

CCSO responded to malicious injury; Space Cr Rd; Weippe

CCSO received a report of littering; Hwy11, Orofino

OPD responded to grand theft; Barlett St, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; Shasta Circle, Orofino

OPD received a traffic complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to malicious injury; 107th St, Orofino

06/02/2020

CCSA responded to 129th St; Orofino

CCSO responded to hazard; Deer Cr Rd; Orofino

CCSO responded to trespass; N Main St; Weippe

OPD received a report of an animal complaint; 111th St, Orofino

06/03/2020

CCSA responded to Michigan Ave; Orofino

CCSA responded to vehicle accident Hwy12/Hwy7; Orofino

CCSA responded to Hospital Dr; Orofino

CCSO responded to ATV accident; Musselshell Rd, Weippe

CCSO received a report of abandoned vehicle; Bobbitt Bench Rd, Peck

CCSO received an emergency message; Alpine Dr, Orofino

CCSO responded to petit theft; Hwy12, Orofino

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; W Pierce Ave, Weippe

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

OPD received a parking complaint; Floyd Alley, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino

06/04/2020

CCSO received an animal complaint; Ridgemont Dr, Orofino

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Hardy Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to disturbance by juvenile; Main St S, Pierce

CCSO received an animal complaint; E Pierce Ave, Weippe

OPD received an animal complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a parking complaint; Floyd Alley, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Hwy12.122nd St, Orofino

06/05/2020

CCSA responded to vehicle accident; Waterfall Loop, Orofino

CCSA responded to 122nd St, Orofino

CCSO responded to grand theft; Vehicle accident; Waterfall Loop, Orofino

CCSO responded to malicious injury; Hwy12, Orofino

CCSO received a report of found property; Main St S, Pierce

CCSO responded to traffic hazard; Hjalmar Johnson Rd, Weippe

CCSO received a nuisance call; Canal St, Pierce

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Second Ave S, Pierce

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; E 3rd Ave, Weippe

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Main St, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Johnson Ave, Orofino

06/06/2020

CCSA responded to Indio Ave, Orofino

CCSA responded to Cavendish Hwy, Lenore

CCSA responded to 106th St., Orofino

Clearwater County Road Department (CCRD) responded to hazard on Cavendish Hwy/Trails End Dr, Ahsahka

CCSO received a report of alarm; S Main

CCSO responded to civil complaint; Cemetery Rd, Weippe

OPD responded to petit theft; Hwy 12, Orofino

OPD received a report of nuisance call; Jerome Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Johnson Ave, Orofino

Affidavit of Marriage

Olivia Anjoli Grasser to Shadow Lee Newman

