DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
(CCSO–Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office; OPD-Orofino Police Department; ISP- Idaho State Police; CCAS-Clearwater Ambulance Service; OFD Orofino Fire Department; NPTP Nez Perce Tribal Police; Rescue 3; IDFG Idaho Fish and Game; SRFD Sunnyside Rural Fire District)
Infractions
Krista R Begrin Mincolla - Kamiah; Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof to insurance; $131.50; ISP
Mark Jayler Conley - Seattle; Driving speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD
Henry Daniel Pals, Lewiston - Driving speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD
Misdemeanor
Cynda Jaclyn Kay – Ahsahka; Drug Paraphernalia-Use or possess with intent to use; $300; CCSO
Incidents
05/31/2020
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to Shriver Rd; Orofino
CCSA responded to transfer at Cedar St; Orofino
CCSA responded to Grangemont Rd; Orofino
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) received a report of lost and found; Hwy11, Orofino
CCSO responded to threats; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of found property; Weippe Ave, Weippe
Idaho Transportation Department (ITP) responded to traffic hazard; Hwy 11, Greer
Orofino Police Department (OPD) received a report of an animal; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Riverside Ave/Miles Ave, Orofino
06/01/2020
CCSA responded to Cemetery Rd; Weippe
CCSO responded to malicious injury; Space Cr Rd; Weippe
CCSO received a report of littering; Hwy11, Orofino
OPD responded to grand theft; Barlett St, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; Shasta Circle, Orofino
OPD received a traffic complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to malicious injury; 107th St, Orofino
06/02/2020
CCSA responded to 129th St; Orofino
CCSO responded to hazard; Deer Cr Rd; Orofino
CCSO responded to trespass; N Main St; Weippe
OPD received a report of an animal complaint; 111th St, Orofino
06/03/2020
CCSA responded to Michigan Ave; Orofino
CCSA responded to vehicle accident Hwy12/Hwy7; Orofino
CCSA responded to Hospital Dr; Orofino
CCSO responded to ATV accident; Musselshell Rd, Weippe
CCSO received a report of abandoned vehicle; Bobbitt Bench Rd, Peck
CCSO received an emergency message; Alpine Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to petit theft; Hwy12, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; W Pierce Ave, Weippe
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
OPD received a parking complaint; Floyd Alley, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino
06/04/2020
CCSO received an animal complaint; Ridgemont Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Hardy Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to disturbance by juvenile; Main St S, Pierce
CCSO received an animal complaint; E Pierce Ave, Weippe
OPD received an animal complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a parking complaint; Floyd Alley, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Hwy12.122nd St, Orofino
06/05/2020
CCSA responded to vehicle accident; Waterfall Loop, Orofino
CCSA responded to 122nd St, Orofino
CCSO responded to grand theft; Vehicle accident; Waterfall Loop, Orofino
CCSO responded to malicious injury; Hwy12, Orofino
CCSO received a report of found property; Main St S, Pierce
CCSO responded to traffic hazard; Hjalmar Johnson Rd, Weippe
CCSO received a nuisance call; Canal St, Pierce
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Second Ave S, Pierce
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; E 3rd Ave, Weippe
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Main St, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Johnson Ave, Orofino
06/06/2020
CCSA responded to Indio Ave, Orofino
CCSA responded to Cavendish Hwy, Lenore
CCSA responded to 106th St., Orofino
Clearwater County Road Department (CCRD) responded to hazard on Cavendish Hwy/Trails End Dr, Ahsahka
CCSO received a report of alarm; S Main
CCSO responded to civil complaint; Cemetery Rd, Weippe
OPD responded to petit theft; Hwy 12, Orofino
OPD received a report of nuisance call; Jerome Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Johnson Ave, Orofino
Affidavit of Marriage
Olivia Anjoli Grasser to Shadow Lee Newman
