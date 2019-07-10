Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
Joshua Donald Bolyard, Pullman – Driving Lane-improper use of designated lane; $90; Idaho State Police (ISP)
Casey Alan Crow, Pullman – Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Collen Johnson, Nampa – Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
Zachary Ford Kruger, Clarkia - Boating-failing to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO
Beverly Jo Miller, Lewiston – Driver’s license- operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D /Operators License; 307.50; Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; CCSO
Caleb Benton Proctor, Deary – Boating-failing to have registration certificate; $72; CCSO
William August Ridgway, Kamiah - Driver’s license- operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D /Operators License; $307; CCSO
Stephanie Charlene Seldon, Orofino – Driving- passing on solid line violation; $90; CCSO
Betty Georgia Wilson, Kamiah - Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO
Ty Allan Yates, Kooskia - Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $131.50; CCSO
Misdemeanors
Dylan Kane Haworth, Grangeville – Battery-unlawfully and intentionally causing bodily harm to an individual; $1,157.50; Jail time: 180 days: Jail suspended: 160 days: Credit time served: Y; Credit time: 11 days; Supervised Probation: 12 months; OPD
Affidavit of Marriage
Michael James Kosinski to Rebecca Ann Nemeth
Incidents
June 30
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) respond to a vehicle accident; HWY 12, Orofino
Clearwater County Sheriff was informed of shots fired; River Edge Ln, Orofino
CCSO was informed of dog missing; Highland Ct, Orofino
CCSO was informed of abandoned vehicle; Lombard Rd, Orofino
CCSO respnded to suicidal subject: Greer Bridge, Orofino
CCSO was informed of missing person; Weippe area
Orofino Police Department (OPD) had a request for a welfare check: 128th St, Orofino
OPD responded to a malicious injury; Jerome Ave, Orofino
July 1
CCSA was request for transfer: Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO was informed of burglary; Cavendish HWY, Orofino
CCSO responded to a request for assist: Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO was informed of a fire: Merry’s Bay Rd, Orofino
CCSO called to a motorist assist; HWY 11. Orofino
OPD was informed of malicious injury/window broken out; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD was informed of Non-sufficient funds check; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a parking complaint; Main St, Orofino
OPD responded to unattended death; Shriver Rd, Orofino
OPD was informed of disorderly conduct; College Ave, Orofino
July 2
CCSA was request for transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO was informed of unwanted subject; Upper Fords Creek Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a civil complaint; Appaloosa Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to Deer/vehicle accident; HWY 12AS
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Westwood Terrace Dr, Orofino
CCSO was informed of trespassing; New Hope Loop, Orofino
CCSO responded to driving under the influence; Schmidt Mill Rd/Four Mile Rd, Weippe
CCSO had a request for a for welfare check; Lower Fords Creek Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY11, Orofino
OPD was informed of petit theft; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD was informed of found keys; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to non-reportable vehicle accident; Dent Bridge Rd,/Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD was informed of water; Boulder Dr, Orofino
July 3
CCSA was requested for lift assist; 138th St, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY12/Coffee Creek Rd, Orofino
CCSO received an animal complaint; Elmwood Loop, Lenore
CCSO responded to agency assist; Schmidt Mill Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; 42.5 on 250 Rd
CCSO was informed of abandoned vehicle; Lakeview Rd/Eureka Ridge Loop, Orofino
CCSO had a request for welfare check; HWY 11, Orofino
OPD had a request for a for welfare check; Indio Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to burglary; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to grand theft; Riverside Ave
OPD responded to vehicle accident; N D St/Brown Ave, Orofino
OPD was informed of a fireworks complaint; Forsman Ave, Orofino
July 4
CCSA was request for transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO was informed of disturbing the peace; Dworshak Complex Dr, Orofino
CCSO had a request for a welfare check; Upper Fords Creek Rd/Crow Bench Rd, Orofino
CCSO was informed of fireworks complaint; Rudd Rd, Orofino
CCSO was informed of fireworks; HWY 11, Orofino
OPD responded to accidental shooting; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD was informed of a dog; 112th St, Orofino
OPD was informed of open door; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to battery; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
July 5
CCSA was request for transfer; Shriver Rd, Orofino
CCSO was informed of grand theft; Pheasant Dr, Orofino
CCSO was informed of animal complaint; HWY 11
CCSO was informed of malicious injury; Camas Rd, Weippe
CCSO received a animal compliant; HWY11, Orofino
CCSO received a animal complaint; Oak Lane, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Cavendish HWY/Hall Rd, Lenore
CCSO responded to public assist; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO respond to accident; Wannigan Dr, Orofino
CCSO was informed of fire wood in roadway; Cavendish HWY
CCSO was informed of lost dog; Canal St, Pierce
CCSO was informed of fireworks/loud explosion; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to a physical domestic; Basin Rd, Elk River
OPD responded to aggravated battery; Birchwood Dr, Orofino
OPD responded to aggravated battery; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD was informed of found property; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD was informed of petit theft; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD was informed of non-sufficient funds check; Johnson Ave, Orofino
July 6
CCSO had a request of littering/extra patrol; HWY 11
CCSO responded to motorcycle accident; Elk Creek Ln, Elk River
CCSO was informed of warrant-other jurisdiction; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino
CCSO informed of warrant –other jurisdiction; N 1st St, Elk River
CCSO was requested for boating assist; Freeman Creek
Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protective Association (CPTPA) responded to wildland fire; Freeman Creek Rd, Lenore
