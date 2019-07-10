Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

Joshua Donald Bolyard, Pullman – Driving Lane-improper use of designated lane; $90; Idaho State Police (ISP)

Casey Alan Crow, Pullman – Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

Collen Johnson, Nampa – Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)

Zachary Ford Kruger, Clarkia - Boating-failing to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO

Beverly Jo Miller, Lewiston – Driver’s license- operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D /Operators License; 307.50; Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; CCSO

Caleb Benton Proctor, Deary – Boating-failing to have registration certificate; $72; CCSO

William August Ridgway, Kamiah - Driver’s license- operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D /Operators License; $307; CCSO

Stephanie Charlene Seldon, Orofino – Driving- passing on solid line violation; $90; CCSO

Betty Georgia Wilson, Kamiah - Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO

Ty Allan Yates, Kooskia - Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $131.50; CCSO

Misdemeanors

Dylan Kane Haworth, Grangeville – Battery-unlawfully and intentionally causing bodily harm to an individual; $1,157.50; Jail time: 180 days: Jail suspended: 160 days: Credit time served: Y; Credit time: 11 days; Supervised Probation: 12 months; OPD

Affidavit of Marriage

Michael James Kosinski to Rebecca Ann Nemeth

Incidents

June 30

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) respond to a vehicle accident; HWY 12, Orofino

Clearwater County Sheriff was informed of shots fired; River Edge Ln, Orofino

CCSO was informed of dog missing; Highland Ct, Orofino

CCSO was informed of abandoned vehicle; Lombard Rd, Orofino

CCSO respnded to suicidal subject: Greer Bridge, Orofino

CCSO was informed of missing person; Weippe area

Orofino Police Department (OPD) had a request for a welfare check: 128th St, Orofino

OPD responded to a malicious injury; Jerome Ave, Orofino

July 1

CCSA was request for transfer: Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO was informed of burglary; Cavendish HWY, Orofino

CCSO responded to a request for assist: Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO was informed of a fire: Merry’s Bay Rd, Orofino

CCSO called to a motorist assist; HWY 11. Orofino

OPD was informed of malicious injury/window broken out; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD was informed of Non-sufficient funds check; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a parking complaint; Main St, Orofino

OPD responded to unattended death; Shriver Rd, Orofino

OPD was informed of disorderly conduct; College Ave, Orofino

July 2

CCSA was request for transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO was informed of unwanted subject; Upper Fords Creek Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a civil complaint; Appaloosa Dr, Orofino

CCSO responded to Deer/vehicle accident; HWY 12AS

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Westwood Terrace Dr, Orofino

CCSO was informed of trespassing; New Hope Loop, Orofino

CCSO responded to driving under the influence; Schmidt Mill Rd/Four Mile Rd, Weippe

CCSO had a request for a for welfare check; Lower Fords Creek Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY11, Orofino

OPD was informed of petit theft; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD was informed of found keys; Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to non-reportable vehicle accident; Dent Bridge Rd,/Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD was informed of water; Boulder Dr, Orofino

July 3

CCSA was requested for lift assist; 138th St, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY12/Coffee Creek Rd, Orofino

CCSO received an animal complaint; Elmwood Loop, Lenore

CCSO responded to agency assist; Schmidt Mill Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; 42.5 on 250 Rd

CCSO was informed of abandoned vehicle; Lakeview Rd/Eureka Ridge Loop, Orofino

CCSO had a request for welfare check; HWY 11, Orofino

OPD had a request for a for welfare check; Indio Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to burglary; Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to grand theft; Riverside Ave

OPD responded to vehicle accident; N D St/Brown Ave, Orofino

OPD was informed of a fireworks complaint; Forsman Ave, Orofino

July 4

CCSA was request for transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO was informed of disturbing the peace; Dworshak Complex Dr, Orofino

CCSO had a request for a welfare check; Upper Fords Creek Rd/Crow Bench Rd, Orofino

CCSO was informed of fireworks complaint; Rudd Rd, Orofino

CCSO was informed of fireworks; HWY 11, Orofino

OPD responded to accidental shooting; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD was informed of a dog; 112th St, Orofino

OPD was informed of open door; Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to battery; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

July 5

CCSA was request for transfer; Shriver Rd, Orofino

CCSO was informed of grand theft; Pheasant Dr, Orofino

CCSO was informed of animal complaint; HWY 11

CCSO was informed of malicious injury; Camas Rd, Weippe

CCSO received a animal compliant; HWY11, Orofino

CCSO received a animal complaint; Oak Lane, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Cavendish HWY/Hall Rd, Lenore

CCSO responded to public assist; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO respond to accident; Wannigan Dr, Orofino

CCSO was informed of fire wood in roadway; Cavendish HWY

CCSO was informed of lost dog; Canal St, Pierce

CCSO was informed of fireworks/loud explosion; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to a physical domestic; Basin Rd, Elk River

OPD responded to aggravated battery; Birchwood Dr, Orofino

OPD responded to aggravated battery; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD was informed of found property; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD was informed of petit theft; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD was informed of non-sufficient funds check; Johnson Ave, Orofino

July 6

CCSO had a request of littering/extra patrol; HWY 11

CCSO responded to motorcycle accident; Elk Creek Ln, Elk River

CCSO was informed of warrant-other jurisdiction; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino

CCSO informed of warrant –other jurisdiction; N 1st St, Elk River

CCSO was requested for boating assist; Freeman Creek

Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protective Association (CPTPA) responded to wildland fire; Freeman Creek Rd, Lenore

