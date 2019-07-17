Magistrate Court

George James Ash, Kooskia – Driving – speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)

Christopher Robert Brown, Kamiah - Driving – speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $ 90; CCSO

Linda Anne Browne, Satellite BCH - Driving – speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Idaho State Police (ISP)

Trent Allen Cornforth, Lenore – Vehicle registration-fail to register annually; $ 67; CCSO

Trevor Jeffrey Devore, Potlatch – Boating-water skiing-operate without observer; $99; CCSO

Jimmy Roger Dorion, Lewiston – Boating-fail to have registration certificate; $72; CCSO

Mark William Thummel, Clarkston - Boating-fail to have registration certificate; $72; CCSO

Joseph L Treib, Belfield - Driving – speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $ 90; CCSO

Incidents

07/07/19

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) was requested for transfer: Cedar St, Orofino

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to battery; Campsite Basin Rd, Elk River

CCSO responded to domestic physical; Cavendish HWY; Orofino

CCSO responded to a fight; Waterfall Loop; Orofino

CCSO responded to request for agency assist: Rivers Edge Ln, Ahsahka

CCSO received an animal complaint; Weippe Ave; Weippe

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Basin Rd/Aquarius Rd, Elk River

CCSO received an animal complaint; High Valley Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to a vehicle accident; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to a boating accident; Three Meadows Rd; Lenore

CCSO received a report of found property; Viewpoint Rd. Ahsahka

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY 12

Clearwater Potlach Timber Protective Association (CPTPA) responded to wildland fire; Viewpoint Rd, Ahashka

Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to disorderly conduct; College Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of fireworks complaint; Downtown, Orofino

OPD received report of threats; Vida Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to malicious injury; Michigan Ave, Orofino

07/08/19

CCSO responded to agency assist; Rivers Edge Ln, Ahsahka

CCSO received a of report of lost kayak; HWY 12

CCSO received an animal complaint; Second Ave E, Pierce

CCSO received a report of traffic complaint; Gilbert Grade, Orofino

CCSO received a report of firework complaint; Lower Fords Cr, Orofino

CCSO responded to a fight on Kamloop Ln, Orofino

CCSO received an animal complaint; Hardy Ln, Orofino

OPD received a report of found cell phone; Riverside Ave/Floyd Alley, Orofino

OPD received report of abandoned sailboat; Pine Heights Drive

OPD responded to dog in vehicle; Johnson Ave, Orofino

07/09/19

CCSO received information on a scam; Grasser Ln, Orofino

CCSO received a report of traffic hazard; 4 Mile Rd/HWY 11, Weippe

CCSO received report of lost property; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to battery; N Front St, Elk River

CCSO responded to agency assist; HWY12

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Harmony Heights, Orofino

CCSO received a report of trespass; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD received a hazmat report; First St, Orofino

OPD received a no contact order violation; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD received a parking complaint; Kalaspo Ave

OPD responded to a battery; Johnson Ave, Orofino

07/10/19

CCAS was requested for transfer: Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; HWY 7, Orofino

CCSO responded to grand theft of four wheeler; Oak Ln, Orofino

CCSO received a report of narcotics; W Hospital Dr, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; HWY 11, Weippe

CCSO received an animal complaint; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a firework complaint; Ohana Dr, Orofino

OPD responded to a welfare check; 112th St, Orofino

07/11/19

CCSO received a firework complaint; O’Brien Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; N Main St, Weippe

CCSO received a report of suspicious behavior; W 2nd Ave, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Greer Bridge, Orofino

CCSO responded to a public assist; Hanks Grade

CCSO received a trespassing complaint; Lombard Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Bobbitt Bench Rd, Peck

CCSO responded to agency assist; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD responded to accident involving a fence; Dunlap Rd, Orofino

OPD received report of animal complaint; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to hit and run accident; College Ave/Main St, Orofino

07/12/19

CCAS responded to logging accident; Elk River

CCSO responded to death; Shriver Rd, Orofino

CCSO respond to wildland fire; Fly Hill

CCSO received a report of phone scam; Waterfall Loop, Orofino

CCSO received a report of warrant other jurisdiction; N F St/Michigan Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded to mental commit; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO received a non-reportable accident; Basin Rd/Larch St, Elk River

OPD received a report of lost keys; Michigan Ave, Orofino

07/13/19

CCSO received a report of barking dogs; Three Mile Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to welfare check; Aquarius Rd, Pierce

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Cemetery Rd/Dairy Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to extra patrol; Beaver Creek Rd, Pierce

OPD received a report of tobacco violation; NezPerce Ct, Orofino

OPD responded to agency assist; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD was requested to responded with K9; HWY 12, Orofino

