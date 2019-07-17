Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
George James Ash, Kooskia – Driving – speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
Christopher Robert Brown, Kamiah - Driving – speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $ 90; CCSO
Linda Anne Browne, Satellite BCH - Driving – speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Idaho State Police (ISP)
Trent Allen Cornforth, Lenore – Vehicle registration-fail to register annually; $ 67; CCSO
Trevor Jeffrey Devore, Potlatch – Boating-water skiing-operate without observer; $99; CCSO
Jimmy Roger Dorion, Lewiston – Boating-fail to have registration certificate; $72; CCSO
Mark William Thummel, Clarkston - Boating-fail to have registration certificate; $72; CCSO
Joseph L Treib, Belfield - Driving – speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $ 90; CCSO
Incidents
07/07/19
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) was requested for transfer: Cedar St, Orofino
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to battery; Campsite Basin Rd, Elk River
CCSO responded to domestic physical; Cavendish HWY; Orofino
CCSO responded to a fight; Waterfall Loop; Orofino
CCSO responded to request for agency assist: Rivers Edge Ln, Ahsahka
CCSO received an animal complaint; Weippe Ave; Weippe
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Basin Rd/Aquarius Rd, Elk River
CCSO received an animal complaint; High Valley Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to a vehicle accident; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to a boating accident; Three Meadows Rd; Lenore
CCSO received a report of found property; Viewpoint Rd. Ahsahka
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY 12
Clearwater Potlach Timber Protective Association (CPTPA) responded to wildland fire; Viewpoint Rd, Ahashka
Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to disorderly conduct; College Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of fireworks complaint; Downtown, Orofino
OPD received report of threats; Vida Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to malicious injury; Michigan Ave, Orofino
07/08/19
CCSO responded to agency assist; Rivers Edge Ln, Ahsahka
CCSO received a of report of lost kayak; HWY 12
CCSO received an animal complaint; Second Ave E, Pierce
CCSO received a report of traffic complaint; Gilbert Grade, Orofino
CCSO received a report of firework complaint; Lower Fords Cr, Orofino
CCSO responded to a fight on Kamloop Ln, Orofino
CCSO received an animal complaint; Hardy Ln, Orofino
OPD received a report of found cell phone; Riverside Ave/Floyd Alley, Orofino
OPD received report of abandoned sailboat; Pine Heights Drive
OPD responded to dog in vehicle; Johnson Ave, Orofino
07/09/19
CCSO received information on a scam; Grasser Ln, Orofino
CCSO received a report of traffic hazard; 4 Mile Rd/HWY 11, Weippe
CCSO received report of lost property; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to battery; N Front St, Elk River
CCSO responded to agency assist; HWY12
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Harmony Heights, Orofino
CCSO received a report of trespass; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD received a hazmat report; First St, Orofino
OPD received a no contact order violation; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD received a parking complaint; Kalaspo Ave
OPD responded to a battery; Johnson Ave, Orofino
07/10/19
CCAS was requested for transfer: Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; HWY 7, Orofino
CCSO responded to grand theft of four wheeler; Oak Ln, Orofino
CCSO received a report of narcotics; W Hospital Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; HWY 11, Weippe
CCSO received an animal complaint; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a firework complaint; Ohana Dr, Orofino
OPD responded to a welfare check; 112th St, Orofino
07/11/19
CCSO received a firework complaint; O’Brien Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; N Main St, Weippe
CCSO received a report of suspicious behavior; W 2nd Ave, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Greer Bridge, Orofino
CCSO responded to a public assist; Hanks Grade
CCSO received a trespassing complaint; Lombard Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Bobbitt Bench Rd, Peck
CCSO responded to agency assist; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD responded to accident involving a fence; Dunlap Rd, Orofino
OPD received report of animal complaint; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to hit and run accident; College Ave/Main St, Orofino
07/12/19
CCAS responded to logging accident; Elk River
CCSO responded to death; Shriver Rd, Orofino
CCSO respond to wildland fire; Fly Hill
CCSO received a report of phone scam; Waterfall Loop, Orofino
CCSO received a report of warrant other jurisdiction; N F St/Michigan Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded to mental commit; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO received a non-reportable accident; Basin Rd/Larch St, Elk River
OPD received a report of lost keys; Michigan Ave, Orofino
07/13/19
CCSO received a report of barking dogs; Three Mile Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to welfare check; Aquarius Rd, Pierce
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Cemetery Rd/Dairy Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to extra patrol; Beaver Creek Rd, Pierce
OPD received a report of tobacco violation; NezPerce Ct, Orofino
OPD responded to agency assist; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD was requested to responded with K9; HWY 12, Orofino
