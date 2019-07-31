Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
Jerry Allen Bartz, Spokane – Driver’s license-operate vehicle without a current or valid Class E/Operators license; Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $439; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
Alianna Marie Cash, Lapwai – Driving speed (1 -15MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Keegan W Crowley, King Salmon – Boating-failing to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO
Melinda Jean Davidson, Pierce - Driving speed (1 -15MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO
Jessica Kelly Grove, Lewiston - Driving speed (1 -15MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO
James W Hall, Orofino – Driving-stop sign and yield sign violations; $90; OPD
Gerald Don Henderson, Orofino – F/G Dog owner who possesses or harbors loose dog with attacks big game animals; $72; Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG)
Rocky Lee Hewlett, Jr., Peck - Driver’s license-operate vehicle without a current or valid Class E/Operators license; $307.50; CCSO
Wayne Michael Hodges, Orofino – Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $131.50; CCSO
Thomas Alex Irby, Orofino – Driving-turn improper left; $90; CCSO
Eugene J Kinzell, Not available - Driving speed (1 -15MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO
Emilie Charles Lambert, Not Available - Driving speed (1 -15MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $ 155; CCSO
Joseph Charles Eugene Myrick, Lewiston – Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $131.50; OPD
Vance Lee-bo Oatman, Kamiah - Driving speed (1 -15MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $158; CCSO
Donita K Powers, Orofino - Driving speed (1 -15MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO
Terry L Roe, Banks - Driving speed (1 -15MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO
Andy M Schumacher, Grangeville – Boating-fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO
Austin J Swopes, Lewiston – Boating-fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO
John Joseph Tatsey, Lewiston - Driving speed (1 -15MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO
Misdemeanors
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.
Phillip E Young, Clarkston – Driving-inattentive or careless; $360.50; Idaho State Police (ISP)
Affidavit of Marriage
7-22-2019
Sirron Nehemiah-James Pug to Angel Lynn Carmack
Donavon Cy Crume to Aspyn Jordyn Burke
Incidents
07-21-2019
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to domestic, traffic stop, Narcotics; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino
CCSO received a report of found dog; Hwy 12, Orofino
CCSO received an animal complaint; Weippe Ave, Weippe
CCSO responded to boat accident; Big Eddy
CCSO responded to malicious injury; Canal St/Timberline Dr, Pierce
CCSO responded to welfare check; Canal St, Pierce
CCSP responded to motorcycle accident; Discovery Trial
Elk River Fire District (ERFD) responded to a fire; Zero Point/McGiver Rd
Orofino Police Department (OPD) received a report of found property; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of lost & found; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist; Michigan Ave, Orofino
07-22-2019
CCSO responded to traffic hazard; Airport Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to a walk away; Timberline Dr, Pierce
CCSO responded to boating assist, Old Dent Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident, Smith Ridge
CCSO received a report of harassment; Main St. S, Pierce
CCSO received a complaint of fireworks; Lakeview Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to a welfare check; Main St. S, Pierce
Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protection Association (CPTPA) responded to wildland fire; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
OPD received a report of found property; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a traffic complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of parking complaint; College Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of animal complaint; Miles Ave
07-23-2019
CCSO responded to domestic; Brookwater Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Timberline Dr, Pierce
OPD received a water call; Upper Fords Creek Rd, Orofino
OPD received a report of vehicle with dog inside; Main St, Orofino
ODP responded to traffic stop, Driving under the influence; Michigan Ave, Orofino
07-24-2019
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to a transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
Clearwater County Road Department (CCRD) received a report of animal; Grangemont, Orofino
CCSO received a report of harassment; Appaloosa Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Royodale Loop, Ahsahka
OPD received a report of abandoned vehicle; A St/College Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of trespass; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Indio Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of non-reportable accident; Smoke Shop
07-25-2019
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO received a report of trespass; Willow Dr, Orofino
CCSO received a report of abandoned vehicle; Neighbors Ln/Ridgemont Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; 2nd Ave S, Pierce
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Hwy 12
CCSO responded to welfare check; Cavendish Hwy, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Elmwood Loop, Lenore
Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) received a report of animal; Timberline Dr, Pierce
OPD received a report of runaway; S C St, Orofino
OPD responded to burglary, Valley Rentals Storage Units
OPD responded to extra patrol request, Hartford Ave, Orofino
07-26-2019
CCAS responded to logging accident; Dent Bridge Rd, Elk River
CCSO received a report of abandoned vehicle; Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; 247 Rd/Beaver Creek Rd, Pierce
CCSO responded to battery; S F St, Orofino
CCSO received a report of cows in road; Hwy 11, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD received a traffic complaint, HWY 12, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino
07-27-2019
CCSO received an animal complaint; Blake Dr, Orofino
CCSO received a report of trespass; Lakeview Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of missing puppy; Cranberry Creek Area
Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) received a report of animal; Hwy 12
OPD responded to extra patrol request; Boulder Dr, Orofino
OPD received a report of found property, Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Hwy 12, Orofino
