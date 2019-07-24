Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
Steven Eugene Aliverti, Walla Walla – Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
David Lee Becker, Clarkston - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
Deena L Brandon, Orofino - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; CCSO
David T Byrd, Orofino – Boating-fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO
Emmett Francis, Lapwai – Vehicle-operate when unsafe or improperly equipped; vehicle safety restraint- fail to use; $77; Idaho State Police (ISP)
Alexander B Cawley, White Bird - Boating-fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO
Ayan Nimish Deasi, Apex - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; OPD
Sherri Lee Mills, Orofino - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; ISP
Harry A Niese, Delavan – Speed-maximum speed limitations and basic rule violation; $90; CCSO
Dolly M Phelps, Weippe - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; CCSO
Ronald Wade Riener, Ferdinand - Boating-fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO
Judy Lynn Savage, Moscow - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO
Tammy Cherise Woodring, Tillamook - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO
Todd A Yates, Kamiah - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO
Misdemeanors
Marvin G Gibbar, Weippe – Driving under the influence; $1100; Jail time: 180 days; Jail suspended: 168 days; Credit time served: Y; Credit time: 2 days; Driver’s license suspended: 180 days; Supervised probation: 12 months; Weippe City/CCSO
Derek Scott Jones, unknown – Petit theft; $1157.50 Jail time: 365 days; Jail suspended: 365 days; Credit for time served: Y; Credit time: 15 days; Unsupervised probation: 24 months; OPD
Kyle J Jones, Lewiston – Possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage in public places prohibited; Disturbing the peace; $315; OPD
Joseph Sullivan Klaske, Harrison – Willful concealment of goods, wares or merchandise; $257.50; Unsuspended probation: 6 months; CCSO
Zachery Tyler Lyons, Weippe – Drug paraphernalia, use of, possess with intent to use; $250; CCSO
Affidavit of Marriage
William Trevor Sexton to Jennifer Louise Fletcher
Dustin James Daniels to Chelsi Marie Austin
Incidents
07-14-2019
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to an agency assist: MM 52 HWY 12
CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) received an animal compliant; S F St, Orofino
CCSO received a report of found dog; Harpers Bend
CCSO responded to out-of-control minor; HWY 11, Orofino
CCSO responded to wildland fire; Miller Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to agency assist; MM50 HWY 12
Orofino Police Department (OPD) received a report of dog at large; Swayne Ln, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint: Hollywood St, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle accident; Shasta Circle, Orofino
07-15-2019
CCSO responded with ambulance; HWY11, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Waterfall Loop, Orofino
CCSO responded to a fight; Waterfall Loop, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
07-16-2019
CCAS responded to vehicle accident; Grangemont Rd/Band Mill Rd, Orofino
CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO received an animal complaint; Chinook Ln
CCSO received a civil complaint; 129th , Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Headquarters Dr, Pierce
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Royodale Loop, Ahsahka
CCSO received an animal complaint; W Pierce, Weippe
CCSO responded to unwanted subject; 110th St, Orofino
Orofino fire Department (OFD) responded to fire; Summitview Rd, Ahsahka
OPD responded to vehicle accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to grand theft; Railroad Rd, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; Miles Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; College Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to petit theft; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to malicious injury; Odie St, Orofino
07-17-19
Clearwater County Road Department (CCRD) responded to hazard, Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCSO received an animal complaint; Pierce St, Weippe
CCSO responded to welfare check; HWY 11, Orofino
CCSO received a Misuse 911; Konkolville Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to traffic complaint; HWY 11 leaving Pierce headed toward Weippe
CCSO received a report of overdue person; 250 Rd; Pierce
CCSO responded to agency assist; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to domestic physical; Mill Rd, Orofino
OFD responded to fire; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
07-18-19
CCSO responded to public assist; Dworshak Reservoir, Orofino
CCSO received a report of fraud; Randall Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of warrant-other jurisdiction; Dunlap Rd/Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to driving under the influence; Brown Ave/N C St, Orofino
OPD responded to agency assist; Riverside Ave, Orofino
07-19-2019
CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to attempted suicide; Dawson St, Orofino
CCSO received a report of found property; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka
CCSO received a report of abandoned vehicle on Cemetery Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to welfare check; Northfork Rd. Pierce
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; MM 16.5 HWY 11
CCSO responded to deer in roadway; Swayne Ln, Orofino
CCSO received a report of barking dog; Trails End Dr, Ahsahka
Clearwater Potlatch Timber Partnership Association (CPTPA) responded to a fire; MM19 Three Bear
OFD responded to fire; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD received a traffic complaint; 118th St/HWY 12, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to domestic physical; Dawson St, Orofino
OPD responded to civil complaint/grand theft; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Diagonal St, Orofino
OPD received a report of missing dog; Ellis St, Orofino
Rescue 3 responded to ambulance call; Shriver Rd, Orofino
07-20-2019
CCRD responded to traffic hazard, MM5 Grangemont Rd
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; MM 20 HWY 11
CCSO responded to extra patrol; Woods Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to walk away; Timberline Dr, Pierce
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Brookwater Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to domestic; Second Ave S, Pierce
CCSO received a report of barking dogs; HWY 12, Orofino
CPTPA responded to vehicle fire; Cabin Loop, Orofino
Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG) responded to vehicle accident
Nez Perce County referred to other agency; Hanks Grade
OPD received a report of traffic hazard; Riverside Ave/Brown Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of traffic hazard; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of found property; First St Orofino
OPD responded to public assist; Michigan Ave, Orofino
