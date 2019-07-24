Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

Steven Eugene Aliverti, Walla Walla – Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

David Lee Becker, Clarkston - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)

Deena L Brandon, Orofino - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; CCSO

David T Byrd, Orofino – Boating-fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO

Emmett Francis, Lapwai – Vehicle-operate when unsafe or improperly equipped; vehicle safety restraint- fail to use; $77; Idaho State Police (ISP)

Alexander B Cawley, White Bird - Boating-fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO

Ayan Nimish Deasi, Apex - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; OPD

Sherri Lee Mills, Orofino - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; ISP

Harry A Niese, Delavan – Speed-maximum speed limitations and basic rule violation; $90; CCSO

Dolly M Phelps, Weippe - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; CCSO

Ronald Wade Riener, Ferdinand - Boating-fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO

Judy Lynn Savage, Moscow - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO

Tammy Cherise Woodring, Tillamook - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO

Todd A Yates, Kamiah - Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO

Misdemeanors

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.

Marvin G Gibbar, Weippe – Driving under the influence; $1100; Jail time: 180 days; Jail suspended: 168 days; Credit time served: Y; Credit time: 2 days; Driver’s license suspended: 180 days; Supervised probation: 12 months; Weippe City/CCSO

Derek Scott Jones, unknown – Petit theft; $1157.50 Jail time: 365 days; Jail suspended: 365 days; Credit for time served: Y; Credit time: 15 days; Unsupervised probation: 24 months; OPD

Kyle J Jones, Lewiston – Possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage in public places prohibited; Disturbing the peace; $315; OPD

Joseph Sullivan Klaske, Harrison – Willful concealment of goods, wares or merchandise; $257.50; Unsuspended probation: 6 months; CCSO

Zachery Tyler Lyons, Weippe – Drug paraphernalia, use of, possess with intent to use; $250; CCSO

Affidavit of Marriage

William Trevor Sexton to Jennifer Louise Fletcher

Dustin James Daniels to Chelsi Marie Austin

Incidents

07-14-2019

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to an agency assist: MM 52 HWY 12

CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) received an animal compliant; S F St, Orofino

CCSO received a report of found dog; Harpers Bend

CCSO responded to out-of-control minor; HWY 11, Orofino

CCSO responded to wildland fire; Miller Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to agency assist; MM50 HWY 12

Orofino Police Department (OPD) received a report of dog at large; Swayne Ln, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint: Hollywood St, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle accident; Shasta Circle, Orofino

07-15-2019

CCSO responded with ambulance; HWY11, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Waterfall Loop, Orofino

CCSO responded to a fight; Waterfall Loop, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

07-16-2019

CCAS responded to vehicle accident; Grangemont Rd/Band Mill Rd, Orofino

CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO received an animal complaint; Chinook Ln

CCSO received a civil complaint; 129th , Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Headquarters Dr, Pierce

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Royodale Loop, Ahsahka

CCSO received an animal complaint; W Pierce, Weippe

CCSO responded to unwanted subject; 110th St, Orofino

Orofino fire Department (OFD) responded to fire; Summitview Rd, Ahsahka

OPD responded to vehicle accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to grand theft; Railroad Rd, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; Miles Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; College Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to petit theft; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to malicious injury; Odie St, Orofino

07-17-19

Clearwater County Road Department (CCRD) responded to hazard, Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCSO received an animal complaint; Pierce St, Weippe

CCSO responded to welfare check; HWY 11, Orofino

CCSO received a Misuse 911; Konkolville Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to traffic complaint; HWY 11 leaving Pierce headed toward Weippe

CCSO received a report of overdue person; 250 Rd; Pierce

CCSO responded to agency assist; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to domestic physical; Mill Rd, Orofino

OFD responded to fire; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

07-18-19

CCSO responded to public assist; Dworshak Reservoir, Orofino

CCSO received a report of fraud; Randall Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of warrant-other jurisdiction; Dunlap Rd/Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to driving under the influence; Brown Ave/N C St, Orofino

OPD responded to agency assist; Riverside Ave, Orofino

07-19-2019

CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to attempted suicide; Dawson St, Orofino

CCSO received a report of found property; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka

CCSO received a report of abandoned vehicle on Cemetery Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to welfare check; Northfork Rd. Pierce

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; MM 16.5 HWY 11

CCSO responded to deer in roadway; Swayne Ln, Orofino

CCSO received a report of barking dog; Trails End Dr, Ahsahka

Clearwater Potlatch Timber Partnership Association (CPTPA) responded to a fire; MM19 Three Bear

OFD responded to fire; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD received a traffic complaint; 118th St/HWY 12, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to domestic physical; Dawson St, Orofino

OPD responded to civil complaint/grand theft; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; Diagonal St, Orofino

OPD received a report of missing dog; Ellis St, Orofino

Rescue 3 responded to ambulance call; Shriver Rd, Orofino

07-20-2019

CCRD responded to traffic hazard, MM5 Grangemont Rd

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; MM 20 HWY 11

CCSO responded to extra patrol; Woods Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to walk away; Timberline Dr, Pierce

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Brookwater Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to domestic; Second Ave S, Pierce

CCSO received a report of barking dogs; HWY 12, Orofino

CPTPA responded to vehicle fire; Cabin Loop, Orofino

Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG) responded to vehicle accident

Nez Perce County referred to other agency; Hanks Grade

OPD received a report of traffic hazard; Riverside Ave/Brown Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of traffic hazard; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of found property; First St Orofino

OPD responded to public assist; Michigan Ave, Orofino

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.