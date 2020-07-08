DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Magistrate Court
Infractions
Edward E McCormick, Orofino – Boating-Water skiing- operate without observer; $99; CCSO
Misdemeanor
Edwin Duane Flugstad, Orofino – Disturbing the Peace-Willfully disturbs neighborhood; $226; CCSO
Joshua M Lombard-Eller, Weippe – Petit theft; $300; OPD
Affidavit of Marriage
Lilah Faye Taylor to Troy Anthony Johnson
Marti Deyo to Justin Campbell
Incidents
06/27/2020
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) received a report of an animal; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
06/28/2020
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino
CCAS responded to Shriver Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; 250 Rd, Pierce
CCSO responded to public assist; Freeman Creek Rd, Lenore
CCSO received a report of an animal; French Mountain Rd, Pierce
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Hwy 11
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Shriver Rd, Orofino
Orofino Police Department (OPD) received a fireworks complaint; 126th St, Orofino
OPD responded to traffic stop/Driving under the influence; Brown Ave/N E St, Orofino
OPD responded to domestic physical; Main St, Orofino
06/29/2020
CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino
CCAS responded to Dogwood St, Orofino
CCSO received a report of found property; Snake Creek Bridge
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Hwy 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Rivers Edge Ln, Ahsahka
OPD responded to welfare check; 4th St, Orofino
OPD received a report of hazard; F St, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Riverside Ave, Orofino
06/30/2020
CCAS responded to 129th St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Aspen St, Weippe
CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Hwy 12, Orofino
CCAS responded to Crockett Bench Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to traffic hazard; Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka
CCSO received a report of an abandoned vehicle; Kern Dr, Orofino
CCSO received a fireworks complaint; Wood St, Weippe
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to welfare check; Lombard Rd, Weippe
CCSO received a report of an animal; Riverside Ave, Orofino
Orofino Fire Department (OFD) responded to alarm; Shriver Rd, Orofino
OPD received a an animal complaint; Forsman Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to a civil complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to domestic; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD received a fireworks complaint; N C St/N B St
OPD responded to disorderly complaint; Johnson Ave, Orofino
07/01/2020
CCAS responded to 129th St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Michigan Ave, Orofino
CCAS responded to Hemlock Ct, Pierce
CCAS responded to 129th St, Orofino
CCAS responded to 129th St, Orofino
CCSO responded to civil complaint/trespass; Clover Dr, Lenore
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Band Mill Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to non-reportable accident; Hwy 12, Orofino
CCSO received a ATV complaint; S 3rd St, Elk River
OPD received a civil complaint; Pine Drive Heights
OPD responded to extra patrol; Hwy 12, Orofino
OPD responded to traffic hazard/Warrant-Other jurisdiction; Hwy 12/122nd St, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Cedar St, Orofino
07/02/2020
CCAS responded to W Elwood St, Peck
CCAS responded to Aspen St, Weippe
CCAS responded to 250 Rd/Jazz Creek
CCSO responded to non-reportable accident; Noe Creek Campground
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; top of Greer Grade
CCSO responded to public assist; Hwy 11, Weippe
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Hwy 11, Weippe
CCSO responded to welfare check; Cedars Campground/Kelly Creek
CCSO responded to agency assist; Greer Bridge, Orofino
CCSO responded to warrant-other jurisdiction; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of lost and found; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of lost and found; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of traffic hazard; Transfer Station Rd, Orofino
OPD received a report of found property; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist; W Hospital Dr, Orofino
07/03/2020
CCSO responded to welfare check; 129th St, Orofino
CCSO responded to trespass; Tranquil Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to petit theft; Michigan Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded with extra patrol; Sunnyside Bench Rd, Lenore
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Hwy 11
OFD responded to hazard; Hwy 12, Orofino
OFD responded to fire; Kokanee Ln, Orofino
OPD responded to fraud; Calland Dr, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; G St, Orofino
OPD received report, however, referred to other agency; N B St, Orofino
OPD received a traffic complaint; Hwy 12, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a fireworks complaint; Jerome Ave, Orofino
07/04/2020
CCAS responded accident ATV; Pierce
CCAS responded to 3rd St, Pierce
CCSO responded to agency assist; W 2nd Ave, Weippe
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Woods Rd, Weippe
CCSO received a fireworks complaint; Chinook Ln, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; 1st St S
CCSO received a fireworks complaint; S 3rd St, Elk River
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Hwy 12
CCSO received a nuisance call; N 1st St, Elk River
CCSO responded to grand theft; Elk Recreation District Office
OPD received a fireworks complaint; Brown Ave/N D St, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; 112th St, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; 106th St, Orofino
United States Forest Service (USFS) responded to agency assist; Dworshak Reservoir, Orofino
