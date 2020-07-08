DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.

Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

(CCSO–Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office; OPD-Orofino Police Department; ISP- Idaho State Police; CCAS-Clearwater Ambulance Service; OFD Orofino Fire Department; NPTP Nez Perce Tribal Police; Rescue 3; IDFG Idaho Fish and Game; SRFD Sunnyside Rural Fire District)

Infractions

Edward E McCormick, Orofino – Boating-Water skiing- operate without observer; $99; CCSO

Misdemeanor

Edwin Duane Flugstad, Orofino – Disturbing the Peace-Willfully disturbs neighborhood; $226; CCSO

Joshua M Lombard-Eller, Weippe – Petit theft; $300; OPD

Affidavit of Marriage

Lilah Faye Taylor to Troy Anthony Johnson

Marti Deyo to Justin Campbell

Incidents

06/27/2020

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) received a report of an animal; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

06/28/2020

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino

CCAS responded to Shriver Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; 250 Rd, Pierce

CCSO responded to public assist; Freeman Creek Rd, Lenore

CCSO received a report of an animal; French Mountain Rd, Pierce

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Hwy 11

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Shriver Rd, Orofino

Orofino Police Department (OPD) received a fireworks complaint; 126th St, Orofino

OPD responded to traffic stop/Driving under the influence; Brown Ave/N E St, Orofino

OPD responded to domestic physical; Main St, Orofino

06/29/2020

CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino

CCAS responded to Dogwood St, Orofino

CCSO received a report of found property; Snake Creek Bridge

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Hwy 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Rivers Edge Ln, Ahsahka

OPD responded to welfare check; 4th St, Orofino

OPD received a report of hazard; F St, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Riverside Ave, Orofino

06/30/2020

CCAS responded to 129th St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Aspen St, Weippe

CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Hwy 12, Orofino

CCAS responded to Crockett Bench Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to traffic hazard; Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka

CCSO received a report of an abandoned vehicle; Kern Dr, Orofino

CCSO received a fireworks complaint; Wood St, Weippe

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to welfare check; Lombard Rd, Weippe

CCSO received a report of an animal; Riverside Ave, Orofino

Orofino Fire Department (OFD) responded to alarm; Shriver Rd, Orofino

OPD received a an animal complaint; Forsman Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to a civil complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to domestic; Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD received a fireworks complaint; N C St/N B St

OPD responded to disorderly complaint; Johnson Ave, Orofino

07/01/2020

CCAS responded to 129th St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Michigan Ave, Orofino

CCAS responded to Hemlock Ct, Pierce

CCAS responded to 129th St, Orofino

CCAS responded to 129th St, Orofino

CCSO responded to civil complaint/trespass; Clover Dr, Lenore

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Band Mill Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to non-reportable accident; Hwy 12, Orofino

CCSO received a ATV complaint; S 3rd St, Elk River

OPD received a civil complaint; Pine Drive Heights

OPD responded to extra patrol; Hwy 12, Orofino

OPD responded to traffic hazard/Warrant-Other jurisdiction; Hwy 12/122nd St, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Cedar St, Orofino

07/02/2020

CCAS responded to W Elwood St, Peck

CCAS responded to Aspen St, Weippe

CCAS responded to 250 Rd/Jazz Creek

CCSO responded to non-reportable accident; Noe Creek Campground

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; top of Greer Grade

CCSO responded to public assist; Hwy 11, Weippe

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Hwy 11, Weippe

CCSO responded to welfare check; Cedars Campground/Kelly Creek

CCSO responded to agency assist; Greer Bridge, Orofino

CCSO responded to warrant-other jurisdiction; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of lost and found; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of lost and found; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of traffic hazard; Transfer Station Rd, Orofino

OPD received a report of found property; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to public assist; W Hospital Dr, Orofino

07/03/2020

CCSO responded to welfare check; 129th St, Orofino

CCSO responded to trespass; Tranquil Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to petit theft; Michigan Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded with extra patrol; Sunnyside Bench Rd, Lenore

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Hwy 11

OFD responded to hazard; Hwy 12, Orofino

OFD responded to fire; Kokanee Ln, Orofino

OPD responded to fraud; Calland Dr, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; G St, Orofino

OPD received report, however, referred to other agency; N B St, Orofino

OPD received a traffic complaint; Hwy 12, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a fireworks complaint; Jerome Ave, Orofino

07/04/2020

CCAS responded accident ATV; Pierce

CCAS responded to 3rd St, Pierce

CCSO responded to agency assist; W 2nd Ave, Weippe

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Woods Rd, Weippe

CCSO received a fireworks complaint; Chinook Ln, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; 1st St S

CCSO received a fireworks complaint; S 3rd St, Elk River

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Hwy 12

CCSO received a nuisance call; N 1st St, Elk River

CCSO responded to grand theft; Elk Recreation District Office

OPD received a fireworks complaint; Brown Ave/N D St, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; 112th St, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; 106th St, Orofino

United States Forest Service (USFS) responded to agency assist; Dworshak Reservoir, Orofino

