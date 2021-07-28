DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.

Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

Infractions

Jordan Wayne Ahart, Weippe – Vehicle Registration, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card; $115; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)

Robert B. Allan, Viola – Boating, Failure to have Registration Certificate; $72; Boating, Failure to have required Safety Equipment by Rule and Regulations; $99; CCSO

Richard C. Bohn, Seattle - Boating, Failure to have required Safety Equipment by Rule and Regulations; $99; CCSO

Loretha L. Broncheau, New Town – Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90; CCSO

Jamie N. Brown, Potlatch – Boating, Water Skiing Violations; $99; CCSO

Marc Thomas Degado-Taitano, Orofino - Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90; CCSO

Travis Scott Erickson, Post Falls - Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90; CCSO

Frederick Matthew Funke, Lewiston – Boating, Water Skiing Operating without an Observer; $99 CCSO

Fonney David Hendren, Weippe – Vehicle Registration, Failure to Register Annually; $70; CCSO

Emma N. Henrix, Lacey - Boating, Failure to have required Safety Equipment by Rule and Regulations; $99; CCS0

Jace A. Johnson, Kamiah - Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

Christopher Derek Laney, Moscow - Boating, Failure to have required Safety Equipment by Rule and Regulations; $99; CCS0

Korey M. Lydon, Weippe – Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90; CCSO and Weippe City

Colin Kelly McCutchen, Pierce - Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90; CCSO

Tyler James McPherson, Ellensburg – Speed, Maximum Speed Limitations and Basic Rule Violation; $90; CCSO

Alexa K. Molloy, Denver - Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90; ISP

William Scott Strahan, Moscow – Boating , Failure to have Registration Certificate; $70; Failure to have required Safety Equipment by Rule and Regulations; $99; CCSO

Steven Donald Szasz, Lewiston - Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $158; CCSO

Renee Leanne Thompson, Orofino – Boating, Failure to have required Safety Equipment by Rule and Regulations; $99 CCSO

Michael Dean Thornton, Kooskia - Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90; ISP

Jeremiah J. Warren, Pullman - Boating, Failure to have required Safety Equipment by Rule and Regulations; $99; CCSO

William Russell Wicks, Lewiston - Boating, Failure to have required Safety Equipment by Rule and Regulations; $99; CCSO

Alexander Jacob Zender, Missoula - Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90; OPD

Misdemeanors

Robert M. Clark, Lenore – Driving – Inattentive or Careless; $300; Idaho State Police (ISP)

Jordan Tyler Smith, Pierce – Possession of a Controlled Substance; Jail Time: 1 Day; Credit Time Served: Y; $250; CCSO

James Harold Weaver, Lewiston – Accident – Failure to Notify upon Striking Fixtures on Highway; $267; Ada County Marshal

Marriage Affidavits

07-21-21

Tyler Matthew Kirby to Felicia Laree Bradford.

Incidents

07-18-21

Clearwater County Ambulance (CCAS) responded to Forsman Ave. in Orofino.

Traffic stop at MP 25, Hwy. 11, in Weippe. CCSO

Traffic Stop at MP 23, Hwy 11 in Weippe. CCSO

Traffic stop at Dworshak Reservoir. CCSO

Traffic stop at MP 1, Hwy 11. CCSO

Residence burglary at Dent Bridge Road. CCSO

Battery at Wood St. in Weippe. CCSO

Traffic stop at MP 3, Musselshell Road in Weippe. CCSO

Disorderly conduct reported on College Ave/Main St. in Orofino. Orofino Police Department (OPD).

Traffic stop on Michigan Ave and Forest St. OPD

Traffic stop on Hwy. 12. OPD

Traffic stop at MP 43 on Hwy. 12 in Orofino. OPD

Traffic stop at 106th St/Hwy. 12. OPD

07-19-21

CCAS responded to Riverside Ave. in Orofino.

CCAS responded to MP 13 Hwy. 11. CCSO and Pierce Fire Dept. (PFD) also responded.

CCSO received a civil complaint at 143rd St. in Orofino.

CCSO responded to a Court Protective Order Repository (CPOR) violation on Northfork Rd. in Ahsahka.

CCSO and the US Forest Service responded to a call for agency assistance on B Road in Orofino.

CCSO responded to a welfare request on 129th St. in Orofino.

CCSO received report of trespassing on Forest Garden Lane in Weippe.

CCSO received request for a welfare check on Elmwood Loop in Lenore.

Traffic stop on Bighorn Dr. in Weippe. CCSO

Animal complaint on Lakeview Road in Orofino. CCSO

Traffic stop at MP 31 on Hwy. 11 in Pierce. CCSO

CCSO responded to a large camp fire on Rhodes Creek in Weippe.

CCSO received an animal complaint at MP 46 on Hwy. 12.

CCSO received request for agency assistance at MP50.5 on Hwy. 12.

Orofino Fire Department (OFD) received request for agency assistance in Kamiah.

OPD received report of a hazard on Hwy. 12.

07-20-21

CCAS responded to Cedar St. in Orofino.

CCAS responded to W. Hospital Drive in Orofino.

CCAS responded to N. Bell Road in Peck.

VIN inspection on W. 8th St. in Weippe. CCSO

CCSO responded to a vehicle accident near the Scott fire on the road from Grandad to Boehls.

Traffic stop on Hwy. 12. CCSO

Traffic stop at 143rd St/Hwy. 12. CCSO

CCSO received request for extra patrol on Hwy. 12.

Threats received at Shasta Circle in Orofino. CCSO

CCSO received request for agency assistance at MP 35, Hwy. 12.

Traffic stop at MP 32, Hwy. 11 in Pierce. CCSO

CCSO responded to petite theft at Tranquil Lane in Orofino.

Animal complaint if Crestview Dr. in Orofino. CCSO

CCSO responded to request for extra patrol at Brookwater Lane in Orofino.

Traffic stop on Hwy. 12 in Orofino. CCSO

OPD responded to an animal complaint on Hartford Ave. in Orofino.

Traffic stop on Hwy. 12/Gilbert Grade. OPD

OPD received request for agency assistance on Cedar St.

Traffic stop on Hwy. 12/106th St. in Orofino. OPD

OPD received report of aggravated assault on Hwy. 12/Airport Road in Orofino.

07-21-21

CCAS responded to Rudo Road in Orofino.

CCAS responded to Cedar St. in Orofino.

CCAS responded to Timberline Dr. in Pierce.

CCSO responded to a civil issue on Westwood Terrace Drive in Orofino.

Grand theft reported on Aquarius Road in Pierce. CCSO

CCSO responded to suspicious activity on French Mountain Road in Pierce.

CCSO received request for boating assistance from the Grandad call box.

OPD responded to an animal complaint on Hartford Ave.

OPD responded to a burglary of storage shed on Loggers Rd. in Orofino.

07-22-21

CCAS responded to Johnson Ave. in Orofino

A traffic stop was made at MP 38, Hwy. 12. CCSO

CCSO responded to a domestic dispute on East Pierce Ave. in Weippe.

Disorderly conduct was reported at Dent Bridge Road. CCSO

CCSO responded to trespassing on Lakeview Road.

A traffic stop was reported at Freeman Creek. CCSO

OPD and CCSO responded to an animal complaint on Pony Lane in Orofino.

OPD and CCSO responded to a warrant served at West Hospital Drive, in Orofino.

OPD responded to malicious injury on Hwy. 12.

OPD responded to a fire on 111th St. in Orofino.

OPD, OFD, CCSO and Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association (C-PTPA) responded to a fire on Michigan Ave.

OPD responded to a traffic hazard on Hwy. 12.

07-23-21

CCAS responded to Grand Ave. in Orofino.

CCAS responded to Headquarters Drive in Pierce. LifeFlight

CCAS responded to MM 52, Hwy. 8 in Elk River.

CCSO responded to a vehicle accident at MP 39.5, Hwy. 12.

CCSO and OPD responded to battery at Brookwater Lane.

CCSO responded to a vehicle accident on Goat Mountain Road.

A traffic stop was made at Durant Court in Weippe. CCSO

CCSO responded to an out of control minor at Timberline Drive in Pierce.

CCSO received a traffic complaint at MP 6, on Grangemont Road.

A traffic stop was made at MP 47, Hwy. 12. CCSO

A traffic stop was made at /143rd St/MP 45, Hwy. 12. CCSO

A traffic stop was made at MP 45, Hwy. 12. CCSO

A traffic stop was made at Gilbert Grade/Hwy. 12. CCSO

CCSO made a traffic stop at Hazen Lane/Hwy. 12.

OPD responded to a report of malicious injury to property on Brown Ave.

OPD received request for agency assistance at Riverside Ave. in Orofino.

OPD made a traffic stop at 106th St/Hwy. 12.

OPD made a traffic stop at 108th St/Hwy. 12.

OPD made a traffic stop at Laudenbach Rd/Hwy. 12.

A wallet was lost on Michigan Ave. OPD

07-24-21

CCAS responded to W. 2nd Ave. in Orofino.

CCAS responded to Shellburn Drive in Orofino.

CCAS responded to N. Main Lot in Weippe.

CCAS responded to Rolling Hills Drive in Orofino.

CCAS responded to Hwy. 12.

CCAS responded to Adams Loop in Orofino.

CCSO responded to an alarm on Westwood Terrace Dr. in Orofino.

CCSO responded to an animal complaint on Upper Fords Creek Road in Weippe.

A traffic stop was made at MP 24, Hwy. 11 in Weippe. CCSO

A traffic stop was made at Green Road/Hwy. 11 in Weippe. CCSO

CCSO responded to a welfare check at Carrs Road in Weippe.

A traffic stop was made at Dworshak Reservoir. CCSO

A traffic stop was made at MP 27, Hwy. 11 in Weippe. CCSO

A traffic stop was made at Dworshak Reservoir. CCSO

CCSO responded to suspicious activity at Rouleau Loop in Weippe.

CCSO, CCAS, OPD and Rescue 3 responded to Hwy. 12.

A traffic stop was made at MP 7, Hwy. 11. CCSO

A traffic stop was made at MP 49, Hwy. 12. CCSO

A traffic stop was made at Dworshak Reservoir. CCSO

CCSO responded to a No Contact Order (NCO) violation on Northfork Dr. in Ahsahka.

CCSO responded to a welfare check on Timberline Dr. in Pierce.

CCSO and GRFD responded to a wildland fire at Bertha Hill Lookout.

OPD responded to a vehicle accident on Michigan Ave.

OPD responded to suspicious activity on N. G Street in Orofino.

OPD made a traffic stop on Hwy. 12.

OPD received a request for extra patrol on Odie St. in Orofino.

OPD responded to suspicious activity on Hwy. 12.

