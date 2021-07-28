DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
Infractions
Jordan Wayne Ahart, Weippe – Vehicle Registration, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card; $115; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
Robert B. Allan, Viola – Boating, Failure to have Registration Certificate; $72; Boating, Failure to have required Safety Equipment by Rule and Regulations; $99; CCSO
Richard C. Bohn, Seattle - Boating, Failure to have required Safety Equipment by Rule and Regulations; $99; CCSO
Loretha L. Broncheau, New Town – Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90; CCSO
Jamie N. Brown, Potlatch – Boating, Water Skiing Violations; $99; CCSO
Marc Thomas Degado-Taitano, Orofino - Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90; CCSO
Travis Scott Erickson, Post Falls - Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90; CCSO
Frederick Matthew Funke, Lewiston – Boating, Water Skiing Operating without an Observer; $99 CCSO
Fonney David Hendren, Weippe – Vehicle Registration, Failure to Register Annually; $70; CCSO
Emma N. Henrix, Lacey - Boating, Failure to have required Safety Equipment by Rule and Regulations; $99; CCS0
Jace A. Johnson, Kamiah - Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Christopher Derek Laney, Moscow - Boating, Failure to have required Safety Equipment by Rule and Regulations; $99; CCS0
Korey M. Lydon, Weippe – Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90; CCSO and Weippe City
Colin Kelly McCutchen, Pierce - Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90; CCSO
Tyler James McPherson, Ellensburg – Speed, Maximum Speed Limitations and Basic Rule Violation; $90; CCSO
Alexa K. Molloy, Denver - Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90; ISP
William Scott Strahan, Moscow – Boating , Failure to have Registration Certificate; $70; Failure to have required Safety Equipment by Rule and Regulations; $99; CCSO
Steven Donald Szasz, Lewiston - Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $158; CCSO
Renee Leanne Thompson, Orofino – Boating, Failure to have required Safety Equipment by Rule and Regulations; $99 CCSO
Michael Dean Thornton, Kooskia - Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90; ISP
Jeremiah J. Warren, Pullman - Boating, Failure to have required Safety Equipment by Rule and Regulations; $99; CCSO
William Russell Wicks, Lewiston - Boating, Failure to have required Safety Equipment by Rule and Regulations; $99; CCSO
Alexander Jacob Zender, Missoula - Driving Speed (1-15 mph) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit; $90; OPD
Misdemeanors
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
Robert M. Clark, Lenore – Driving – Inattentive or Careless; $300; Idaho State Police (ISP)
Jordan Tyler Smith, Pierce – Possession of a Controlled Substance; Jail Time: 1 Day; Credit Time Served: Y; $250; CCSO
James Harold Weaver, Lewiston – Accident – Failure to Notify upon Striking Fixtures on Highway; $267; Ada County Marshal
Marriage Affidavits
07-21-21
Tyler Matthew Kirby to Felicia Laree Bradford.
Incidents
07-18-21
Clearwater County Ambulance (CCAS) responded to Forsman Ave. in Orofino.
Traffic stop at MP 25, Hwy. 11, in Weippe. CCSO
Traffic Stop at MP 23, Hwy 11 in Weippe. CCSO
Traffic stop at Dworshak Reservoir. CCSO
Traffic stop at MP 1, Hwy 11. CCSO
Residence burglary at Dent Bridge Road. CCSO
Battery at Wood St. in Weippe. CCSO
Traffic stop at MP 3, Musselshell Road in Weippe. CCSO
Disorderly conduct reported on College Ave/Main St. in Orofino. Orofino Police Department (OPD).
Traffic stop on Michigan Ave and Forest St. OPD
Traffic stop on Hwy. 12. OPD
Traffic stop at MP 43 on Hwy. 12 in Orofino. OPD
Traffic stop at 106th St/Hwy. 12. OPD
07-19-21
CCAS responded to Riverside Ave. in Orofino.
CCAS responded to MP 13 Hwy. 11. CCSO and Pierce Fire Dept. (PFD) also responded.
CCSO received a civil complaint at 143rd St. in Orofino.
CCSO responded to a Court Protective Order Repository (CPOR) violation on Northfork Rd. in Ahsahka.
CCSO and the US Forest Service responded to a call for agency assistance on B Road in Orofino.
CCSO responded to a welfare request on 129th St. in Orofino.
CCSO received report of trespassing on Forest Garden Lane in Weippe.
CCSO received request for a welfare check on Elmwood Loop in Lenore.
Traffic stop on Bighorn Dr. in Weippe. CCSO
Animal complaint on Lakeview Road in Orofino. CCSO
Traffic stop at MP 31 on Hwy. 11 in Pierce. CCSO
CCSO responded to a large camp fire on Rhodes Creek in Weippe.
CCSO received an animal complaint at MP 46 on Hwy. 12.
CCSO received request for agency assistance at MP50.5 on Hwy. 12.
Orofino Fire Department (OFD) received request for agency assistance in Kamiah.
OPD received report of a hazard on Hwy. 12.
07-20-21
CCAS responded to Cedar St. in Orofino.
CCAS responded to W. Hospital Drive in Orofino.
CCAS responded to N. Bell Road in Peck.
VIN inspection on W. 8th St. in Weippe. CCSO
CCSO responded to a vehicle accident near the Scott fire on the road from Grandad to Boehls.
Traffic stop on Hwy. 12. CCSO
Traffic stop at 143rd St/Hwy. 12. CCSO
CCSO received request for extra patrol on Hwy. 12.
Threats received at Shasta Circle in Orofino. CCSO
CCSO received request for agency assistance at MP 35, Hwy. 12.
Traffic stop at MP 32, Hwy. 11 in Pierce. CCSO
CCSO responded to petite theft at Tranquil Lane in Orofino.
Animal complaint if Crestview Dr. in Orofino. CCSO
CCSO responded to request for extra patrol at Brookwater Lane in Orofino.
Traffic stop on Hwy. 12 in Orofino. CCSO
OPD responded to an animal complaint on Hartford Ave. in Orofino.
Traffic stop on Hwy. 12/Gilbert Grade. OPD
OPD received request for agency assistance on Cedar St.
Traffic stop on Hwy. 12/106th St. in Orofino. OPD
OPD received report of aggravated assault on Hwy. 12/Airport Road in Orofino.
07-21-21
CCAS responded to Rudo Road in Orofino.
CCAS responded to Cedar St. in Orofino.
CCAS responded to Timberline Dr. in Pierce.
CCSO responded to a civil issue on Westwood Terrace Drive in Orofino.
Grand theft reported on Aquarius Road in Pierce. CCSO
CCSO responded to suspicious activity on French Mountain Road in Pierce.
CCSO received request for boating assistance from the Grandad call box.
OPD responded to an animal complaint on Hartford Ave.
OPD responded to a burglary of storage shed on Loggers Rd. in Orofino.
07-22-21
CCAS responded to Johnson Ave. in Orofino
A traffic stop was made at MP 38, Hwy. 12. CCSO
CCSO responded to a domestic dispute on East Pierce Ave. in Weippe.
Disorderly conduct was reported at Dent Bridge Road. CCSO
CCSO responded to trespassing on Lakeview Road.
A traffic stop was reported at Freeman Creek. CCSO
OPD and CCSO responded to an animal complaint on Pony Lane in Orofino.
OPD and CCSO responded to a warrant served at West Hospital Drive, in Orofino.
OPD responded to malicious injury on Hwy. 12.
OPD responded to a fire on 111th St. in Orofino.
OPD, OFD, CCSO and Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association (C-PTPA) responded to a fire on Michigan Ave.
OPD responded to a traffic hazard on Hwy. 12.
07-23-21
CCAS responded to Grand Ave. in Orofino.
CCAS responded to Headquarters Drive in Pierce. LifeFlight
CCAS responded to MM 52, Hwy. 8 in Elk River.
CCSO responded to a vehicle accident at MP 39.5, Hwy. 12.
CCSO and OPD responded to battery at Brookwater Lane.
CCSO responded to a vehicle accident on Goat Mountain Road.
A traffic stop was made at Durant Court in Weippe. CCSO
CCSO responded to an out of control minor at Timberline Drive in Pierce.
CCSO received a traffic complaint at MP 6, on Grangemont Road.
A traffic stop was made at MP 47, Hwy. 12. CCSO
A traffic stop was made at /143rd St/MP 45, Hwy. 12. CCSO
A traffic stop was made at MP 45, Hwy. 12. CCSO
A traffic stop was made at Gilbert Grade/Hwy. 12. CCSO
CCSO made a traffic stop at Hazen Lane/Hwy. 12.
OPD responded to a report of malicious injury to property on Brown Ave.
OPD received request for agency assistance at Riverside Ave. in Orofino.
OPD made a traffic stop at 106th St/Hwy. 12.
OPD made a traffic stop at 108th St/Hwy. 12.
OPD made a traffic stop at Laudenbach Rd/Hwy. 12.
A wallet was lost on Michigan Ave. OPD
07-24-21
CCAS responded to W. 2nd Ave. in Orofino.
CCAS responded to Shellburn Drive in Orofino.
CCAS responded to N. Main Lot in Weippe.
CCAS responded to Rolling Hills Drive in Orofino.
CCAS responded to Hwy. 12.
CCAS responded to Adams Loop in Orofino.
CCSO responded to an alarm on Westwood Terrace Dr. in Orofino.
CCSO responded to an animal complaint on Upper Fords Creek Road in Weippe.
A traffic stop was made at MP 24, Hwy. 11 in Weippe. CCSO
A traffic stop was made at Green Road/Hwy. 11 in Weippe. CCSO
CCSO responded to a welfare check at Carrs Road in Weippe.
A traffic stop was made at Dworshak Reservoir. CCSO
A traffic stop was made at MP 27, Hwy. 11 in Weippe. CCSO
A traffic stop was made at Dworshak Reservoir. CCSO
CCSO responded to suspicious activity at Rouleau Loop in Weippe.
CCSO, CCAS, OPD and Rescue 3 responded to Hwy. 12.
A traffic stop was made at MP 7, Hwy. 11. CCSO
A traffic stop was made at MP 49, Hwy. 12. CCSO
A traffic stop was made at Dworshak Reservoir. CCSO
CCSO responded to a No Contact Order (NCO) violation on Northfork Dr. in Ahsahka.
CCSO responded to a welfare check on Timberline Dr. in Pierce.
CCSO and GRFD responded to a wildland fire at Bertha Hill Lookout.
OPD responded to a vehicle accident on Michigan Ave.
OPD responded to suspicious activity on N. G Street in Orofino.
OPD made a traffic stop on Hwy. 12.
OPD received a request for extra patrol on Odie St. in Orofino.
OPD responded to suspicious activity on Hwy. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.