DISCLAIMER:
Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry.
As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein
Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted Not all details of sentencing may be listed (CCSO–Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office; OPD-Orofino Police Department)
Infractions
Shannon Ray Clover, Orofino – Boating safety equipment violation $99 (CCSO)
Clare Durant Bailor, Pendleton - Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $155 (OPD)
Christinia A. Durkin, Peck – Boating violation-Failure to operate vessel with personal flotation device $99 (CCSO)
Chad S. Lambert, Moscow – Boating safety equipment violation $102 (CCSO)
Jessica Rachel Lamphere, Clarkston – Fireworks violations-Sell or use any fireworks at time not permitted $159.50 (OPD)
Kodi May Lane, Viola – Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $90 (OPD)
Jessica Lynn Lewellen, Sultan – Driving speed-exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $158 (OPD)
Carter Dwight McCollum, Weippe – Vehicle equipment-Fender, covers and mudflaps violation $70 (CCSO)
Izack Alexander McNeal, Onaway – Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $93 (OPD)
Rhonda L. Mendenhall, Lewiston – Boating violation-Fail to have registration certificate and/or vessel number $72 (CCSO)
Lisa Elaine Paddock, Redmond – Driving speed-Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit $90 (OPD)
Dalton David Squires, Lewiston – Boating-Overloading passengers or cargo beyond its safe carrying capacity $75 (CCSO)
Briar J. Stanley, Orofino – Vehicle registration-Fail to register annually $67 (OPD)
Thomas A. Upton, Orofino – Boating violation-Tail to have registration certificate and/or vessel number $72 (CCSO)
Amy L. Warwick, Oakesdale – Boating violation-Failure to operate vessel with personal flotation device $99 (CCSO)
Richard W. Warwick, Oakesdale – Boating violation-Failure to operate vessel with personal flotation device $99 (CCSO)
Felonies
Tyler Scott Bradley, Orofino – Controlled substance-Possession of, Determinate time 2 years, Indeterminate time 5 years, Credit time served 126 days $383.50 (CCSO)
Stacy Renee Montambo, Orofino – controlled substance-Possession of $25 (CCSO)
Divorce Decree
Leah A. Lee vs. Raymond Lee.
Incidents
7/09/2023
Ambulance call, Grangemont Rd., Orofino (CCAS, CCSO)
Ambulance call, Michigan Ave., Orofino (CCAS, OPD) 2x’s
Animal complaint, Flume Creek Ln., Orofino (CCSO)
Suicidal subject, Cedar Grove, Elk River (CCAS, CCSO, IDFG, ISP, OPD)
Animal complaint, Syringa Dr., Orofino (CCSO)
Property found, Weippe Ave., Weippe (CCSO)
Abandoned vehicle, Pheasant Dr., Orofino (CCSO)
Welfare check, Sundar Ln., Orofino (CCSO, OPD)
Trespassing, Hwy 12, Orofino (CCAS, OPD)
Suspicious activity, Sunset Mart, Orofino (OPD)
7/10/2023
Ambulance call, Michigan Ave., Orofino (CCAS, CCSO, OPD)
Ambulance call, Hartford Ave., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Larkin Ln., Orofino (CCAS)
Death, Three Mile Rd., Weippe (CCSO, Coroner)
Disorderly conduct, Appaloosa Dr., Orofino (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Greer Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Welfare check, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
7/11/2023
Vehicle accident, Grangemont Rd., Orofino (CCAS, CCSO, OFD, Rescue 3)
Ambulance call, Bass Ln., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Main St., S., Pierce (CCAS, CCSO, Lifeflight)
Ambulance call, Jerome Ave., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance transfer, Cedar St., Orofino (CCAS) 2x’s
Ambulance call, Larkin Ln., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Johnson Ave., Orofino (CCAS)
Agency assist, Lacey Meadows Rd., Weippe (CCSO)
Welfare check, Cedar Dr., Pierce (CCSO)
Emergency message, Old Dent Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Wildland fire, Deer Cedar Rd., Orofino (CCSO, CPTPA)
Public assist, Back Country (Lifeflight)
Accident, Cedar St., Orofino (OPD)
7/12/2023
Ambulance call, Shriver Rd., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance transfer, Cedar St., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Cavendish Hwy (CCAS, CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino (CCSO)
Public assist, Greer Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Dog bite, Dent Bridge Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Abandoned vehicle, Dunlap Rd., Orofino (OPD)
Vehicle accident, Hwy 12, Orofino (OPD)
7/13/2023
Ambulance call, W. Hospital Dr., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance call, W. 3rd St., Weippe (CCAS)
Welfare check, Hjalmar Johnson Rd., Weippe (CCSO)
Vehicle accident, Pheasant Dr./Upper Fords Creek Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Dog bite, 129th St., Orofino (CCSO)
Welfare check, Hwy 12, Orofino (OPD)
7/14/2023
Ambulance call, Front St., Elk River (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Grangemont Rd., Orofino (CCAS)
Ambulance call, Michigan Ave., Orofino (CCAS, CCSO)
Malicious injury, 116 N. Main St., Weippe (CCSO)
Boating assist, Dworshak Reservoir, Orofino (CCSO)
Verbal domestic, Hwy 11, Weippe (CCSO)
Petit theft, Mill Road, Orofino (CCSO) Malicious injury, N Main St., Weippe (CCSO)
Public assist, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Death, Shriver Rd., Orofino (OPD)
Trespassing, Boulder Dr., Orofino (OPD)
Disturbing the peace, Brown Ave/N F St., Orofino (OPD)
Fire, Indio Ave., Orofino (OFD, OPD)
7/15/2023
Ambulance call, Scenic Ln., Orofino (CCAS)
Welfare check, Bass Ln., Orofino (CCSO)
Vehicle(s) accident, Grumpy Old Men Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Welfare check, Hwy 7, Ahsahka (CCSO, OPD)
Harassment, Syringa Dr., Orofino (CCSO)
Prowler, Dent Bridge Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Trespassing, Cavendish Hwy (CCSO)
Water call, Pink House Rd., Peck (CCAS, CCSO, Rescue 3)
Welfare check, Michigan Ave., Orofino (ISP, OPD)
Missing person, Cedar St., Orofino (OPD)
