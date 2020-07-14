DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Infractions
Damon Jeffery Cochrell, Lewiston – Boating-Failing to have registration certificate; $72; CCSO
Steve Donald Hudson, Orofino – Driving Speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed; $90; OPD
Christopher H Robertson, Kamiah - Driving Speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed; $90; ISP
Dillon Travis Todd, Elk City - Driving Speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed; $90; OPD
Incidents
07/05/2020
CCAS responded to Grumpy Old Men Rd, Orofino
CCAS responded to vehicle accident; Lower Fords Creek, Orofino
CCAS responded to Hartford Ave, Orofino
CCAS responded to Michigan Ave, Orofino
CCSO received a report of found property; Elk River
CCSO responded to hazard; Elk River
CCSO received a report of found property; Elk River
CCSO responded to traffic complaint/traffic stop; Hwy 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to public assist; Freeman Creek Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Hazen Ln/Hwy 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to a traffic hazard; Hwy 11
CCSO received an animal complaint; Dent Bridge Rd, Elk River
CCSO responded to welfare check; Pierce
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Hwy 11
CCSO responded to welfare check; Elmwood Loop, Lenore
OFD responded to a fire; W 2nd Ave, Orofino
OPD received a fireworks complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to domestic verbal; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; 122nd St/Hwy 12, Orofino
OPD received a report of lost and found; 122nd St, Orofino
07/06/2020
CCAS responded to Chinook Ln, Orofino
CCAS responded to 129th St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino
CCAS responded to Hwy 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Pink House Rd, Peck
CCSO responded to traffic stop/narcotics; Grangemont Rd/Broken Spokes Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to fire; Ahsahka
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Hwy 11, Pierce
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Shriver Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle accident; Floyd Alley/Dent Bridge
07/07/2020
CCAS responded to vehicle accident; Hwy 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to agency assist; Teacup Ln, Lenore
CCSO responded to traffic hazard; Grangemont Rd/Bank Mill Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Rocky Dr, Lenore
OPD responded to petit theft; Fisher Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Boulder Rd, Orofino
United States Forest Service (USFS) responded to public assist; 250 Road
07/08/2020
CCAS responded to 129th St, Orofino
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Bobber Loop, Ahsahka
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Viewpoint Rd, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to welfare check; 129th St, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Liberty Dr, Lenore
OPD received a report of found property; Michigan Ave, Orofino
07/09/2020
CCAS responded to Hwy 12
CCSO responded to trespass; Rocky Dr, Lenore
CCSO responded to traffic hazard; Bent Bridge Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a nuisance call; Cedar Ct, Weippe
OPD received a report of lost and found; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of lost and found; Riverside Ave, Orofino
07/10/2020
CCAS responded to Wood St, Weippe
CCAS responded to motorcycle accident; Johnston Mill Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Riverside Ave, Orofino
CCSO received a report of found property; Hwy 12, Orofino
CCSO received an animal complaint; Upper Fords Creek Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a nuisance call; N Main St, Pierce
OPD responded to vehicle accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; 107th St, Orofino
07/11/2020
CCAS responded to Elmwood Loop, Lenore
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Canal St, Pierce
CCSO received a report of found property; Main St, Orofino
CCSO responded to traffic stop/suspicious; Hwy 11, Pierce
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Aquarius Rd, Elk River
CCSO received a report of an animal; A Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Hwy 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; 129th St, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an animal; Rodeyo Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an animal; Maple Dr, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Hwy 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Basin Rd
OPD responded to civil complaint; Bartlett St, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino
