DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.

Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

(CCSO–Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office; OPD-Orofino Police Department; ISP- Idaho State Police; CCAS-Clearwater Ambulance

Service; OFD Orofino Fire Department; NPTP Nez Perce Tribal Police; Rescue 3; IDFG Idaho Fish and Game; SRFD Sunnyside Rural Fire District)

Infractions

Damon Jeffery Cochrell, Lewiston – Boating-Failing to have registration certificate; $72; CCSO

Steve Donald Hudson, Orofino – Driving Speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed; $90; OPD

Christopher H Robertson, Kamiah - Driving Speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed; $90; ISP

Dillon Travis Todd, Elk City - Driving Speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed; $90; OPD

Incidents

07/05/2020

CCAS responded to Grumpy Old Men Rd, Orofino

CCAS responded to vehicle accident; Lower Fords Creek, Orofino

CCAS responded to Hartford Ave, Orofino

CCAS responded to Michigan Ave, Orofino

CCSO received a report of found property; Elk River

CCSO responded to hazard; Elk River

CCSO received a report of found property; Elk River

CCSO responded to traffic complaint/traffic stop; Hwy 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to public assist; Freeman Creek Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Hazen Ln/Hwy 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to a traffic hazard; Hwy 11

CCSO received an animal complaint; Dent Bridge Rd, Elk River

CCSO responded to welfare check; Pierce

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Hwy 11

CCSO responded to welfare check; Elmwood Loop, Lenore

OFD responded to a fire; W 2nd Ave, Orofino

OPD received a fireworks complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to domestic verbal; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; 122nd St/Hwy 12, Orofino

OPD received a report of lost and found; 122nd St, Orofino

07/06/2020

CCAS responded to Chinook Ln, Orofino

CCAS responded to 129th St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino

CCAS responded to Hwy 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Pink House Rd, Peck

CCSO responded to traffic stop/narcotics; Grangemont Rd/Broken Spokes Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to fire; Ahsahka

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Hwy 11, Pierce

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Shriver Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle accident; Floyd Alley/Dent Bridge

07/07/2020

CCAS responded to vehicle accident; Hwy 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to agency assist; Teacup Ln, Lenore

CCSO responded to traffic hazard; Grangemont Rd/Bank Mill Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Rocky Dr, Lenore

OPD responded to petit theft; Fisher Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; Boulder Rd, Orofino

United States Forest Service (USFS) responded to public assist; 250 Road

07/08/2020

CCAS responded to 129th St, Orofino

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Bobber Loop, Ahsahka

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Viewpoint Rd, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to welfare check; 129th St, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Liberty Dr, Lenore

OPD received a report of found property; Michigan Ave, Orofino

07/09/2020

CCAS responded to Hwy 12

CCSO responded to trespass; Rocky Dr, Lenore

CCSO responded to traffic hazard; Bent Bridge Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a nuisance call; Cedar Ct, Weippe

OPD received a report of lost and found; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of lost and found; Riverside Ave, Orofino

07/10/2020

CCAS responded to Wood St, Weippe

CCAS responded to motorcycle accident; Johnston Mill Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Riverside Ave, Orofino

CCSO received a report of found property; Hwy 12, Orofino

CCSO received an animal complaint; Upper Fords Creek Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a nuisance call; N Main St, Pierce

OPD responded to vehicle accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; 107th St, Orofino

07/11/2020

CCAS responded to Elmwood Loop, Lenore

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Canal St, Pierce

CCSO received a report of found property; Main St, Orofino

CCSO responded to traffic stop/suspicious; Hwy 11, Pierce

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Aquarius Rd, Elk River

CCSO received a report of an animal; A Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Hwy 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; 129th St, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an animal; Rodeyo Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an animal; Maple Dr, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Hwy 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Basin Rd

OPD responded to civil complaint; Bartlett St, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino

