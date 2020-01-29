DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Magistrate Court
Infractions
Andrew C Hansel, Clarkston – Vehicle registration-fail to register annually; $70; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Misdemeanors
Tyrell J Kelly, Kamiah – Driving under the influence; Jail Time: 180 days; Jail Suspended: 150 days; Credit Time Serviced: Y; Credit Time: 3 days; Driver’s License Suspended: 180 days; Supervised Probation: 24 months; $1,226.50; Pierce City/Clearwater County Sheriff
Sarah Jo Kinney, Orofino – Theft (Attempted) Petit theft; $157.50; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
Ronald Deewayne Ladd, Orofino – Disturbing the peace; Jail Time: 90 days; Jail Suspended: 90 days; Supervised Probation; 12 months; $457.50; CCSO
Carsen Albert Plank, Peck – Driving under the influence; Jail Time: 180 days; Jail Suspended: 156 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 1 day; Drivers License Suspended: 180 days; Supervised Probation: 12 months; $1,202.50; Suspended: $250; Fine $952.50; OPD
Carsen Albert Plank, Peck – Driving without privileges; Jail Time: 4 days; $309.60; CCSO
Decree of Divorce
Kelsey Eileen Gingerich vs. Jacob Tyler Gingerich
Affidavit
01/23/2020
Tammy Susanne Lichti to Daniel Joseph Lambert
Incidents
01/19/2020
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCSA) responded to 141st St, Orofino
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) received an animal complaint; Lower Fords Creek Rd, Orofino
CCSO received an animal complaint; Morning Star Ln, Lenore
Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to disorderly conduct/ambulance; College Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of traffic hazard; HWY 12, Orofino
01/20/2020
CCSA responded to 107th St, Orofino
CCSA responded to Hartford Ave, Orofino
CCSO received a report of a phone scam; Ahsahka
CCSO received a traffic complaint/Harassment; Upper Fords Creek Rd/Crows Bench Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of fraud; 129th St, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Hospital Dr, Orofino
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Pink House Rd, Peck
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; New Hope Loop; Lenore
Orofino Fire District (OFD) responded to fire; 129th St, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave/Cottonwood St, Orofino
01/21/2020
CCSA responded to W 2nd Ave, Weippe
CCSA responded to 129th St, Orofino
Clearwater County Road Department (CCRD) received a report of traffic hazard; Dent Bridge Rd
CCSO responded to malicious injury; 2nd Ave S, Pierce
CCSO received a report of traffic hazard/animal; HWY 11
CCSO received a report of traffic hazard; Dent Bridge Rd
CCSO responded to agency assist; HWY 12
CCSO responded to welfare check; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
OPD received a report of found property; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino
01/22/2020
CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSA responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Transfer Station Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to battery; Little Canyon Rd, Peck
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; HWY 12/Gilbert Grade, Orofino
CCSO responded to agency assist; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to disturbance juvenile; Dunlap Rd, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; River Front Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to death; Shriver Rd, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; 128th St, Orofino
01/23/2020
CCSA responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino
CCSO received an animal complaint; Rudo Rd, Orofino
CCSO received an animal complaint; Wood St, Weippe
OPD received a traffic complaint; HWY12/122nd St, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; S A St, Orofino
Rescue 3 responded to vehicle accident; HWY 12
01/24/2020
CCSA responded to Carey Dr, Orofino
CCSA responded to transfer; CVH
CCSA responded to Michigan Ave, Orofino
CCSO received a report of lost and found; Mason Butte Rd
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Lolo Creek Rd, Weippe
CCSO received a report of phone scam; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Grangemont Rd/Wells Bench Rd, Orofino
Idaho State Police (ISP) received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) received a report of a traffic hazard; HWY 11, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; N D St/Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Miles Ave, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Riverside Ave, Orofino
01/25/2020
CCSA responded to Central Park Dr, Orofino
CCSA responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Hall Rd, Lenore
CCSO received call on city ordinance; Rouleau Loop, Weippe
CCSO responded to a report of a walk away; Timberline Dr, Pierce
CCSO received a report of trespass; 143rd St, Orofino
Coroner responded to death; CVH
OPD responded to burglary vehicle; Brown Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of a traffic hazard; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
