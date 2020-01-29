DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.

Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

Infractions

Andrew C Hansel, Clarkston – Vehicle registration-fail to register annually; $70; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

Misdemeanors

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.

Tyrell J Kelly, Kamiah – Driving under the influence; Jail Time: 180 days; Jail Suspended: 150 days; Credit Time Serviced: Y; Credit Time: 3 days; Driver’s License Suspended: 180 days; Supervised Probation: 24 months; $1,226.50; Pierce City/Clearwater County Sheriff

Sarah Jo Kinney, Orofino – Theft (Attempted) Petit theft; $157.50; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)

Ronald Deewayne Ladd, Orofino – Disturbing the peace; Jail Time: 90 days; Jail Suspended: 90 days; Supervised Probation; 12 months; $457.50; CCSO

Carsen Albert Plank, Peck – Driving under the influence; Jail Time: 180 days; Jail Suspended: 156 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 1 day; Drivers License Suspended: 180 days; Supervised Probation: 12 months; $1,202.50; Suspended: $250; Fine $952.50; OPD

Carsen Albert Plank, Peck – Driving without privileges; Jail Time: 4 days; $309.60; CCSO

Decree of Divorce

Kelsey Eileen Gingerich vs. Jacob Tyler Gingerich

Affidavit

01/23/2020

Tammy Susanne Lichti to Daniel Joseph Lambert

Incidents

01/19/2020

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCSA) responded to 141st St, Orofino

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) received an animal complaint; Lower Fords Creek Rd, Orofino

CCSO received an animal complaint; Morning Star Ln, Lenore

Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to disorderly conduct/ambulance; College Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of traffic hazard; HWY 12, Orofino

01/20/2020

CCSA responded to 107th St, Orofino

CCSA responded to Hartford Ave, Orofino

CCSO received a report of a phone scam; Ahsahka

CCSO received a traffic complaint/Harassment; Upper Fords Creek Rd/Crows Bench Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of fraud; 129th St, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Hospital Dr, Orofino

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Pink House Rd, Peck

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; New Hope Loop; Lenore

Orofino Fire District (OFD) responded to fire; 129th St, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave/Cottonwood St, Orofino

01/21/2020

CCSA responded to W 2nd Ave, Weippe

CCSA responded to 129th St, Orofino

Clearwater County Road Department (CCRD) received a report of traffic hazard; Dent Bridge Rd

CCSO responded to malicious injury; 2nd Ave S, Pierce

CCSO received a report of traffic hazard/animal; HWY 11

CCSO received a report of traffic hazard; Dent Bridge Rd

CCSO responded to agency assist; HWY 12

CCSO responded to welfare check; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

OPD received a report of found property; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino

01/22/2020

CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSA responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Transfer Station Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to battery; Little Canyon Rd, Peck

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; HWY 12/Gilbert Grade, Orofino

CCSO responded to agency assist; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to disturbance juvenile; Dunlap Rd, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; River Front Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to death; Shriver Rd, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; 128th St, Orofino

01/23/2020

CCSA responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino

CCSO received an animal complaint; Rudo Rd, Orofino

CCSO received an animal complaint; Wood St, Weippe

OPD received a traffic complaint; HWY12/122nd St, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; S A St, Orofino

Rescue 3 responded to vehicle accident; HWY 12

01/24/2020

CCSA responded to Carey Dr, Orofino

CCSA responded to transfer; CVH

CCSA responded to Michigan Ave, Orofino

CCSO received a report of lost and found; Mason Butte Rd

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Lolo Creek Rd, Weippe

CCSO received a report of phone scam; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Grangemont Rd/Wells Bench Rd, Orofino

Idaho State Police (ISP) received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) received a report of a traffic hazard; HWY 11, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; N D St/Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Miles Ave, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Riverside Ave, Orofino

01/25/2020

CCSA responded to Central Park Dr, Orofino

CCSA responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Hall Rd, Lenore

CCSO received call on city ordinance; Rouleau Loop, Weippe

CCSO responded to a report of a walk away; Timberline Dr, Pierce

CCSO received a report of trespass; 143rd St, Orofino

Coroner responded to death; CVH

OPD responded to burglary vehicle; Brown Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of a traffic hazard; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

