DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
Infractions
Krystal Dawn Dahl, Orofino – Driving speed-Driving at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent; $90; Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
Myrinne Celeste Ludiker, Orofino – Vehicle registration-Fail to register annually; $67; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Lane Drexel Schilling, Harpster – Drivng speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD
Jeremiah Robert Smith, Coeur D’ Alene - Drivng speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD
Misdemeanors
Michael Jansun Cregger, Orofino – Theft- Petit; Jail Time: 2 days; $322.06; OPD
Affidavit of Marriage
Kara Dawn Miller to Thomas Andrew Durst
Incidents
02/16/2020
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to Traffic hazard; alcohol violation; Grangemont Rd
CCSO responded to public assist; Elk River
CCSO received a report of traffic hazard; Cavendish HWY, Lenore
CCSO responded to suicidal subject; Skyline Heights Dr, Orofino
CCSO received a report of a horse out; Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka
Grangemont Rural Fire District (GRFD) responded to structure fire; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to public assist; Odie St, Orofino
02/17/2020
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; HWY 11, Weippe
CCSO received a report of an abandoned vehicle; High Valley Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to death; N 2nd St, Elk River
OPD responded to parking complaint; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to runaway; Swayne Ln, Orofino
02/18/2020
CCAS responded to transfer; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCAS responded to transfer; CVH
CCAS responded to Odie St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Ponderosa Ct. Pierce
CCSO received a report of an animal; Cavendish HWY
CCSO responded to welfare check; 129th St, Orofino
CCSO responded to domestic; Michael Dr, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Shriver Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to a hit and run accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino
02/19/2020
CCAS responded to Hjamar Johnson Rd, Weippe
CCAS responded to Miles Ave, Orofino
CCAS responded to Dunlap Rd/Riverside Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct/narcotics; Elmwood Loop, Lenore
02/20/2020
CCAS responded to vehicle accident; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar ST, Orofino
CCAS responded to lift assist; Brown Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded to fire; Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to unattended death; 129th St, Orofino
CCSO received a report of a deer in the road; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO received a report of a suspicious nature; Tranquil Ln, Orofino
OPD responded to fraud; Indio Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to threats, Hospital Dr, Orofino
OPD responded to agency assist; Senior Center
OPD received a report of a suspicious nature/open door on a car; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to extra patrols; Hot Dog Stand
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; 4th St, Orofino
02/21/2020
CCAS responded to Mariposa Ln, Orofino
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Shriver Rd, Orofino
CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded to extra patrol; Coho Ln, Lenore
CCSO received a report of an abandoned vehicle; Pear Tree Ln, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an animal; Cavendish HWY, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to boating assist; Pink House/Black Rock
CCSO responded to welfare check; Cedar Dr, Pierce
CCSO responded to domestic; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino
Orofino Fire Department (OFD) responded to an alarm; Hospital Dr, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Water Treatment Plant, Orofino
Weippe Rural Fire District (WRFD) responded to house fire; w 8th Ave, Weippe
02/22/2020
CCSO responded to overdue person; Aquarius Rd, Elk River
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; W 8th Ave, Weippe
CCSO received a report of traffic complaint; Transfer Station Rd, Orofino
OPD received a report of an traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD received a report of lost and found; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of abandoned vehicle; Michigan Ave, Orofino
