DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.

Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

Infractions

Krystal Dawn Dahl, Orofino – Driving speed-Driving at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent; $90; Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office

Myrinne Celeste Ludiker, Orofino – Vehicle registration-Fail to register annually; $67; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

Lane Drexel Schilling, Harpster – Drivng speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD

Jeremiah Robert Smith, Coeur D’ Alene - Drivng speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD

Misdemeanors

Michael Jansun Cregger, Orofino – Theft- Petit; Jail Time: 2 days; $322.06; OPD

Affidavit of Marriage

Kara Dawn Miller to Thomas Andrew Durst

Incidents

02/16/2020

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to Traffic hazard; alcohol violation; Grangemont Rd

CCSO responded to public assist; Elk River

CCSO received a report of traffic hazard; Cavendish HWY, Lenore

CCSO responded to suicidal subject; Skyline Heights Dr, Orofino

CCSO received a report of a horse out; Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka

Grangemont Rural Fire District (GRFD) responded to structure fire; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to public assist; Odie St, Orofino

02/17/2020

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; HWY 11, Weippe

CCSO received a report of an abandoned vehicle; High Valley Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to death; N 2nd St, Elk River

OPD responded to parking complaint; Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to runaway; Swayne Ln, Orofino

02/18/2020

CCAS responded to transfer; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCAS responded to transfer; CVH

CCAS responded to Odie St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Ponderosa Ct. Pierce

CCSO received a report of an animal; Cavendish HWY

CCSO responded to welfare check; 129th St, Orofino

CCSO responded to domestic; Michael Dr, Orofino

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Shriver Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to a hit and run accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino

02/19/2020

CCAS responded to Hjamar Johnson Rd, Weippe

CCAS responded to Miles Ave, Orofino

CCAS responded to Dunlap Rd/Riverside Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct/narcotics; Elmwood Loop, Lenore

02/20/2020

CCAS responded to vehicle accident; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar ST, Orofino

CCAS responded to lift assist; Brown Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded to fire; Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to unattended death; 129th St, Orofino

CCSO received a report of a deer in the road; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO received a report of a suspicious nature; Tranquil Ln, Orofino

OPD responded to fraud; Indio Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to threats, Hospital Dr, Orofino

OPD responded to agency assist; Senior Center

OPD received a report of a suspicious nature/open door on a car; Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to extra patrols; Hot Dog Stand

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; 4th St, Orofino

02/21/2020

CCAS responded to Mariposa Ln, Orofino

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Shriver Rd, Orofino

CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded to extra patrol; Coho Ln, Lenore

CCSO received a report of an abandoned vehicle; Pear Tree Ln, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an animal; Cavendish HWY, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to boating assist; Pink House/Black Rock

CCSO responded to welfare check; Cedar Dr, Pierce

CCSO responded to domestic; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino

Orofino Fire Department (OFD) responded to an alarm; Hospital Dr, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Water Treatment Plant, Orofino

Weippe Rural Fire District (WRFD) responded to house fire; w 8th Ave, Weippe

02/22/2020

CCSO responded to overdue person; Aquarius Rd, Elk River

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; W 8th Ave, Weippe

CCSO received a report of traffic complaint; Transfer Station Rd, Orofino

OPD received a report of an traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD received a report of lost and found; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of abandoned vehicle; Michigan Ave, Orofino

