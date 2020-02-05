DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
Infractions
Timothy W Dudley, Kooskia – Vehicle Registration-Fail to register annually; $67; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
April Lynn Erickson, Stites – Vehicle registration – Fictitious display of plate or registration; $115; CCSO
Bruce Edward Finnell, Sr, Orofino – Vehicle insurance – Fail to provide proof of insurance; 131.50; CCSO
Gage Frizzell, Coeur d’ Alene – Driver’s license-Operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/Operator license; Vehicle insurance- Fail to maintain liability insurance; $746.50; CCSO
Leander Paul Goodteacher, Lapwai – Vehicle registration-Fail to secure registration; $67; CCSO
Lisa Lynn Heath, Lewiston – Driving speed – (1-15 MPH); Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Hayley M Hurley, Orofino – Driver’s license- Operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/Operators license; $307.50; CCSO
Trevor J Johnson, Orofino – Vehicle insurance – Fail to maintain liability insurance; $131.50; CCSO
Alan Joseph Larson, Orofino – Driving speed – Driving at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent; $90; OPD
Alan Joshua Lee, Orofino – Driving-speed-Driving at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent; $90; CCSO
Deena Marie Mattis, Weippe - Driver’s license- Operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/Operators license; $307.50; Weippe City/CCSO
Rosanne Emily Page, Orofino – Driving lane – On wrong side of highway; $90; OPD
Scott Allan Wilson, Kooskia – Driving speed – (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD
Misdemeanors
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.
Ilish E Bolon, Grangeville – Driving-inattentive or careless; $200; CCSO
Dakota Ray Hall, Lewiston – Disturbing the peace; $157.50; Disturbing the peace; $157.50; CCSO
Donnalena Heilpap, Orofino – Alcoholic beverage-Consume or possess open container by driver; $300; CCSO
Kathleen Dare Henke, Orofino – Accident- Fail to notify upon striking fixtures on highway; $300; OPD
Seth Ryan Isaacks, Anacortes – Assault- Threat to do violence w/Act to create fear it is imminent; Supervised Probation: 6 months; $307.50; County
Trevor J Johnson, Orofino – Drivers license-Fail to purchase or invalid; $157.50; Driving-Inattentive or careless; $200; OPD
Weldon Joseph Lamar, Lewiston – Vehicle insurance (2nd or subsequent offense) Operating motor vehicle without liability insurance; $200; CCSO
Andrew Lee Mowery, Pierce – Driving-Inattentive or careless; $200; Pierce City/CCSO
Gerald Defloy Sannes, Jr, Parker – Driving under the influence (Excessive); Jail Time: 365 days; Jail Suspended; 355 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 5 days; Drivers License Suspended: 365 days; Unsupervised Probation: 24 months; $1,226.50; CCSO
Decree of Divorce
Chasity Riddle vs Nickolas Berna
Incidents
01/26/2020
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCSA) responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSA responded to Musselshell Rd, Weippe
CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to walk away; Timberline Dr, Pierce
CCSO responded to suspicious/Narcotics; Ahsahka Loop, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to petit theft; A Rd, Orofino
01/27/2020
CCSA responded to agency assist; Big Canyon Rd, Peck
CCSO responded to extra patrol; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino
CCSO received a report of lost and found; HWY 12,
Orofino
CCSO responded to custodial interference; Sex Offense; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to welfare check; Rivers Edge Ln, Ahsahka
CCSO received a report of traffic hazard; Coffee Creek Dr, Orofino
01/27/2020
Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) received a report of littering; Cavendish HWY, Orofino
Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to welfare check; Grand Ave, Orofino
Rescue 3 responded to vehicle accident; Grangemont Rd,
01/28/2020
CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSA responded to Twilight Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to fraud; Dent Bridge Rd, Elk River
CCSO responded to welfare check; HWY 11, Orofino
Orofino Fire District (OFD) responded to fire; Clearwater Health and Rehab
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; 107th St/ HWY 12, Orofino
OPD received a parking complaint; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist; Miles Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle accident; Main St, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Dunlap Rd, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; 110th St, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Walrath Ave, Orofino
01/29/2020
CCSA responded to agency assist; Little Canyon Rd, Peck
CCSO received a report of an alarm; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an animal; Blue Moon Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to narcotics; Lombard, Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to trespass; Lower Fords Creek Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Lakeview Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of lost and found; Sunnyside Bench Rd, Lenore
CCSO received a report of an alarm; Westwood Terrace Dr, Orofino
01/30/2020
CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar St. Orofino
CCSA responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Ahsahka Loop, Ahsahka
CCSO received a report of found property; Larson Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to public assist; Cedar Dr, Pierce
CCSO responded to narcotics; O’Brien Rd/Jerome Ave
OPD received a traffic complaint; Brown Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to fraud; Orofino Chamber, Orofino
OPD received a report of an suspicious nature; Kalaspo Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of a nuisance call; HWY 12, Orofino
01/31/2020
CCSA responded to G ST, Orofino
CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar ST, Orofino
CCSA responded to Elmwood Loop, Lenore
CCSA responded to Elmwood Loop, Lenore
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 11
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Woods Road, Weippe
CCSO responded to welfare check; Cavendish HWY, Kendrick
OPD responded to structure fire; 112th
02/01/2020
CCSA responded to 141st St, Orofino
CCSA responded to S Main St, Weippe
CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSA responded to Twilight Dr, Orofino
CCSA responded to Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCSA responded to Vista Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded to trespass; Upper Fords Creek Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an alarm; Michael Dr, Orofino
OPD received a report of lost and found; Blue Ridge Ct, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist; HWY 12, Orofino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.