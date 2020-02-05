DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.

Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

Infractions

Timothy W Dudley, Kooskia – Vehicle Registration-Fail to register annually; $67; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)

April Lynn Erickson, Stites – Vehicle registration – Fictitious display of plate or registration; $115; CCSO

Bruce Edward Finnell, Sr, Orofino – Vehicle insurance – Fail to provide proof of insurance; 131.50; CCSO

Gage Frizzell, Coeur d’ Alene – Driver’s license-Operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/Operator license; Vehicle insurance- Fail to maintain liability insurance; $746.50; CCSO

Leander Paul Goodteacher, Lapwai – Vehicle registration-Fail to secure registration; $67; CCSO

Lisa Lynn Heath, Lewiston – Driving speed – (1-15 MPH); Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

Hayley M Hurley, Orofino – Driver’s license- Operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/Operators license; $307.50; CCSO

Trevor J Johnson, Orofino – Vehicle insurance – Fail to maintain liability insurance; $131.50; CCSO

Alan Joseph Larson, Orofino – Driving speed – Driving at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent; $90; OPD

Alan Joshua Lee, Orofino – Driving-speed-Driving at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent; $90; CCSO

Deena Marie Mattis, Weippe - Driver’s license- Operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/Operators license; $307.50; Weippe City/CCSO

Rosanne Emily Page, Orofino – Driving lane – On wrong side of highway; $90; OPD

Scott Allan Wilson, Kooskia – Driving speed – (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD

Misdemeanors

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.

Ilish E Bolon, Grangeville – Driving-inattentive or careless; $200; CCSO

Dakota Ray Hall, Lewiston – Disturbing the peace; $157.50; Disturbing the peace; $157.50; CCSO

Donnalena Heilpap, Orofino – Alcoholic beverage-Consume or possess open container by driver; $300; CCSO

Kathleen Dare Henke, Orofino – Accident- Fail to notify upon striking fixtures on highway; $300; OPD

Seth Ryan Isaacks, Anacortes – Assault- Threat to do violence w/Act to create fear it is imminent; Supervised Probation: 6 months; $307.50; County

Trevor J Johnson, Orofino – Drivers license-Fail to purchase or invalid; $157.50; Driving-Inattentive or careless; $200; OPD

Weldon Joseph Lamar, Lewiston – Vehicle insurance (2nd or subsequent offense) Operating motor vehicle without liability insurance; $200; CCSO

Andrew Lee Mowery, Pierce – Driving-Inattentive or careless; $200; Pierce City/CCSO

Gerald Defloy Sannes, Jr, Parker – Driving under the influence (Excessive); Jail Time: 365 days; Jail Suspended; 355 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 5 days; Drivers License Suspended: 365 days; Unsupervised Probation: 24 months; $1,226.50; CCSO

Decree of Divorce

Chasity Riddle vs Nickolas Berna

Incidents

01/26/2020

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCSA) responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSA responded to Musselshell Rd, Weippe

CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to walk away; Timberline Dr, Pierce

CCSO responded to suspicious/Narcotics; Ahsahka Loop, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to petit theft; A Rd, Orofino

01/27/2020

CCSA responded to agency assist; Big Canyon Rd, Peck

CCSO responded to extra patrol; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino

CCSO received a report of lost and found; HWY 12,

Orofino

CCSO responded to custodial interference; Sex Offense; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to welfare check; Rivers Edge Ln, Ahsahka

CCSO received a report of traffic hazard; Coffee Creek Dr, Orofino

01/27/2020

Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) received a report of littering; Cavendish HWY, Orofino

Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to welfare check; Grand Ave, Orofino

Rescue 3 responded to vehicle accident; Grangemont Rd,

01/28/2020

CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSA responded to Twilight Dr, Orofino

CCSO responded to fraud; Dent Bridge Rd, Elk River

CCSO responded to welfare check; HWY 11, Orofino

Orofino Fire District (OFD) responded to fire; Clearwater Health and Rehab

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; 107th St/ HWY 12, Orofino

OPD received a parking complaint; Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to public assist; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD responded to public assist; Miles Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle accident; Main St, Orofino

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Dunlap Rd, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; 110th St, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Walrath Ave, Orofino

01/29/2020

CCSA responded to agency assist; Little Canyon Rd, Peck

CCSO received a report of an alarm; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an animal; Blue Moon Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to narcotics; Lombard, Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to trespass; Lower Fords Creek Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Lakeview Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of lost and found; Sunnyside Bench Rd, Lenore

CCSO received a report of an alarm; Westwood Terrace Dr, Orofino

01/30/2020

CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar St. Orofino

CCSA responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Ahsahka Loop, Ahsahka

CCSO received a report of found property; Larson Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to public assist; Cedar Dr, Pierce

CCSO responded to narcotics; O’Brien Rd/Jerome Ave

OPD received a traffic complaint; Brown Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to fraud; Orofino Chamber, Orofino

OPD received a report of an suspicious nature; Kalaspo Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of a nuisance call; HWY 12, Orofino

01/31/2020

CCSA responded to G ST, Orofino

CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar ST, Orofino

CCSA responded to Elmwood Loop, Lenore

CCSA responded to Elmwood Loop, Lenore

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 11

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Woods Road, Weippe

CCSO responded to welfare check; Cavendish HWY, Kendrick

OPD responded to structure fire; 112th

02/01/2020

CCSA responded to 141st St, Orofino

CCSA responded to S Main St, Weippe

CCSA responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSA responded to Twilight Dr, Orofino

CCSA responded to Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCSA responded to Vista Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded to trespass; Upper Fords Creek Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an alarm; Michael Dr, Orofino

OPD received a report of lost and found; Blue Ridge Ct, Orofino

OPD responded to public assist; HWY 12, Orofino

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.