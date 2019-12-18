DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.

Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

Infractions

Ronald D Gaydeski, Port Angeles – F/G-Hint-fail to leave evidence of sex on game animals; $72; Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG)

Greg A Pamin, Clinton – Motor Carrier, exceeding gross legal maximum of 80,000 lbs; $72; Idaho Port of Entry (IPE)

Tyler J Wengler, Lolo – Driver’s license- Operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/Operators License; $307.50; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

Decree of Divorce

Melany Hewlett vs Rocky Hewlett

Daniel John Butler vs Faith Rulyn Butler

Affidavit of Marriage

12/09/2019

Allyson Michelle Sommers to Stuart Chaney Foust

12/10/2019

Dawn Elizabeth Lipke to Heidi Sarina Rickett

Incidents

12/08/2019

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to Dent Bridge Rd.

CCAS responded to Odie St, Orofino

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to vehicle accident; Musselshell Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Canoe Camp, Orofino

Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to agency assist; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to petit theft; Michigan Ave, Orofino

12/09/2019

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO received a report of found property; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; 2nd Ave West

CCSO responded to malicious injury; Rouleau Loop, Weippe

CCSO received a report of a nuisance call; High Valley Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to fight; 1st St, Orofino

OPD received a traffic complaint; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD responded to petit theft; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; River Front Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Orofino Medical Clinic, Orofino

OPD received information on possession of stolen property; Riverside Ave, Orofino

12/10/2019

CCAS responded to Jerome Ave, Orofino

CCAS responded to vehicle accident; Canal St, Pierce

CCAS responded to Hospital Dr. Orofino

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Michigan Ave, Orofino

CCAS responded to Wells Bench Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to agency assist; Timberline Dr, Pierce

CCSO received a report of abandoned vehicle; HWY 11

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; D St, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Valley Storage Units, Orofino

OPD received a traffic complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino

12/11/2019

CCAS responded to Jerome Ave, Orofino

CCAS responded to HWY 12, Orofino

CCAS responded to Sundar Ln, Orofino

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Kamloop Ln, Orofino

OPD responded to non-reportable accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; B St, Orofino

OPD responded to agency assist: Narcotics; Mains St, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to residence burglary; Vida Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Riverside Ave, Orofino

12/12/2019

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO responded to malicious injury; Serenity Ln, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an animal; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12

CCSO responded to narcotics; Main St S; Pierce

CCSO responded to agency assist; HWY12/Memorial Bridge

OPD responded to suspicious; ambulance; HWY 12, Orofino

12/13/2019

CCAS responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Upper Fords Cr Rd

CCSO received an emergency message; Timberline Dr, Pierce

CCSO responded to trespass; Rudo Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to identity theft; Pear Tree Ln, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an animal; Sundar Ln, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; Independence Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle accident; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD responded to burglary; Odie St, Orofino

12/14/2019

CCAS responded to Cemetery Rd, Orofino

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Cooper Rd, Orofino

CCAS responded to Bobcat Dro, Ahsahka

CCAS responded to Clearwater Health & Rehab

CCAS responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino

CCSO received a report of a suspicious nature; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Main St. S, Pierce

CCSO responded to agency assist: Domestic Physical; W Howard St, Peck

OPD responded to domestic; Michigan Ave, Orofino

