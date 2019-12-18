DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
Infractions
Ronald D Gaydeski, Port Angeles – F/G-Hint-fail to leave evidence of sex on game animals; $72; Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG)
Greg A Pamin, Clinton – Motor Carrier, exceeding gross legal maximum of 80,000 lbs; $72; Idaho Port of Entry (IPE)
Tyler J Wengler, Lolo – Driver’s license- Operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/Operators License; $307.50; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Decree of Divorce
Melany Hewlett vs Rocky Hewlett
Daniel John Butler vs Faith Rulyn Butler
Affidavit of Marriage
12/09/2019
Allyson Michelle Sommers to Stuart Chaney Foust
12/10/2019
Dawn Elizabeth Lipke to Heidi Sarina Rickett
Incidents
12/08/2019
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to Dent Bridge Rd.
CCAS responded to Odie St, Orofino
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to vehicle accident; Musselshell Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Canoe Camp, Orofino
Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to agency assist; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to petit theft; Michigan Ave, Orofino
12/09/2019
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO received a report of found property; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; 2nd Ave West
CCSO responded to malicious injury; Rouleau Loop, Weippe
CCSO received a report of a nuisance call; High Valley Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to fight; 1st St, Orofino
OPD received a traffic complaint; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD responded to petit theft; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; River Front Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Orofino Medical Clinic, Orofino
OPD received information on possession of stolen property; Riverside Ave, Orofino
12/10/2019
CCAS responded to Jerome Ave, Orofino
CCAS responded to vehicle accident; Canal St, Pierce
CCAS responded to Hospital Dr. Orofino
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Michigan Ave, Orofino
CCAS responded to Wells Bench Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to agency assist; Timberline Dr, Pierce
CCSO received a report of abandoned vehicle; HWY 11
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; D St, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Valley Storage Units, Orofino
OPD received a traffic complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino
12/11/2019
CCAS responded to Jerome Ave, Orofino
CCAS responded to HWY 12, Orofino
CCAS responded to Sundar Ln, Orofino
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Kamloop Ln, Orofino
OPD responded to non-reportable accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; B St, Orofino
OPD responded to agency assist: Narcotics; Mains St, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to residence burglary; Vida Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Riverside Ave, Orofino
12/12/2019
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO responded to malicious injury; Serenity Ln, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an animal; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12
CCSO responded to narcotics; Main St S; Pierce
CCSO responded to agency assist; HWY12/Memorial Bridge
OPD responded to suspicious; ambulance; HWY 12, Orofino
12/13/2019
CCAS responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Upper Fords Cr Rd
CCSO received an emergency message; Timberline Dr, Pierce
CCSO responded to trespass; Rudo Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to identity theft; Pear Tree Ln, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an animal; Sundar Ln, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; Independence Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle accident; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD responded to burglary; Odie St, Orofino
12/14/2019
CCAS responded to Cemetery Rd, Orofino
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Cooper Rd, Orofino
CCAS responded to Bobcat Dro, Ahsahka
CCAS responded to Clearwater Health & Rehab
CCAS responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino
CCSO received a report of a suspicious nature; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Main St. S, Pierce
CCSO responded to agency assist: Domestic Physical; W Howard St, Peck
OPD responded to domestic; Michigan Ave, Orofino
