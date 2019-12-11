DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Magistrate Court
Infractions
Constance R Caldwell, Kamiah – Driving Speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Carl N Carlson, Woodinville – F/G-Hunt-fail to leave evidence of sex on game animals; $72; Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG)
Jacob C L Coates, Orofino – Tobacco or electronic cigarettes-unlawful for minor to use, possess, receive purchase, use of consume; $74; OPD
Bryce Reed Deramo-Desilva, Nampa – Driving Speed (1-15MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; CCSO
Jesse M Erskine, Weston – Alcoholic beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to purchase, consume or possess – 1st Offense; $490.50; OPD
Hayley M Hurley, Orofino – Vehicle insurance-fail to maintain liability insurance; $131.50; OPD
Emily Lucille Klug, Weippe - Driving Speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Weippe City/CCSO
Robert J Kratzer, Forks – F/G-Hunt- fail to leave evidence of sex on game animals; $72; IDFG
Caleb Eli McKinnon, Spokane – Vehicle registration-fail to register annually; $67; CCSO
Andrew Lee Mowery, Weippe – Vehicle registration –fail to register annually; $70; CCSO
Robert C Stout, Elk River – Vehicle insurance-fail to maintain liability insurance; $131.50; CCSO
Justin Edward White, Lenore – Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $131.50; OPD
Misdemeanors
Kenneth R Adams, Lenore – Driving-unlawful overtaking and passing school bus-1st offense; $357.50; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
Elias Armand Albert, Lewiston – Arrests & Seizures-resisting or obstructing officers; Jail Time: 30 days; Jail Suspended: 27 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 3 days; Unsupervised Probation: 1 month; $300; Elk River City/CCSO
Craig Mathew Thomas Cox, Pierce – Battery; Jail Time: 180 days; Jail Suspended: 180 days; Unsupervised Probation: 24 months; $1157.50; suspended: $887.50; Pierce City/CCSO
Joseph John Kennedy, Clarkston – Driving without privileges, Drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, False information provided to an officer, government agencies or specified professionals; Jail Time: 180 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 15 days; Concurrent w/other case this charge: Y; Unsupervised Probation: 24 months; $670; OPD
John Louis Reinhardt, Weippe – Assault –attempt to commit violent injury; Jail Time: 30 days; Jail Suspended: 30 days; Unsupervised Probation: 12 months; Jail Time: 30 days; Jail Suspended: 30 days; Unsupervised Probation: 12 months; $300; Weippe City/CCSO
Mitchel E Richards, Weippe – Disturbing the peace; Jail Time: 2 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 2 days; $257.50; Weippe City/CCSO
Ronald K Steward, Orofino – Accident-Fail to provide information in an accident involving damage; Driving-Inattentive or careless; Jail Time: 30 days; Jail Suspended: 30 days; Unsupervised Probation: 12 months; $457.50; CCSO
Marriage Affidavit
12/03/2019
Sharon Elaine Thimgan to Gordon Eugene Gudmunson
Incidents
12/01/2019
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to Pleasant Acre Dr, Weippe
CCSA responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) received a report of suspicious nature; Whiskey Creek Loop, Orofino
Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to narcotics; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Greystone Dr, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist; Brown Ave, Orofino
12/02/2019
CCAS responded to vehicle accident; Grangemont, Pierce
CCSO responded to trespass; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Greer
CCSO responded to agency assist; Rodeyo Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to battery aggravated; W Hospital Dr, Orofino
12/03/2019
CCAS responded to Shriver Rd, Orofino
CCSA responded to Odie St, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Cavendish HWY, Orofino
CCSO received a civil complaint; Tom Ho Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to malicious injury; Neff Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD received a report of lost and found; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to accident hit and run; Center St, Orofino
OPD received a civil complaint; Blue Ridge Ct, Orofino
12/04/2019
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to trespass; Wilson Rd, Weippe
CCSO received a warrant/other jurisdiction, Michigan Ave, Orofino
CCSO received an animal complaint; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka
CCSO received a report of an animal; Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka
OPD received a report of an animal; Kalaspo Ave, Orofino
12/05/2019
CCAS responded to Michigan Ave, Orofino
CCSA responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar ST, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to emergency message; Lakeview Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to agency assist; Northfork Dr, Orofino
OPD responded to hazard; HWY 12
OPD responded to traffic hazard; 122nd St/HWY12, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; College Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to warrant-other jurisdiction; Riverside Ave, Orofino
12/06/2019
CCAS responded to Cottonwood Rd, Orofino
CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSA responded to New Hope Loop, Lenore
CCSO received a report of alarm; N Main St, Weippe
CCSO responded to civil standby; Ridgemont Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to accident, DUI: Narcotics; Canal St, Pierce
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Hartford Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Hartford Ave, Orofino
12/07/2019
CCAS responded to N A St/Michigan Ave, Orofino
CCAS responded to Lower Fords Creek Rd, Orofino
