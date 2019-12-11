DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.

Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

Infractions

Constance R Caldwell, Kamiah – Driving Speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

Carl N Carlson, Woodinville – F/G-Hunt-fail to leave evidence of sex on game animals; $72; Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG)

Jacob C L Coates, Orofino – Tobacco or electronic cigarettes-unlawful for minor to use, possess, receive purchase, use of consume; $74; OPD

Bryce Reed Deramo-Desilva, Nampa – Driving Speed (1-15MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; CCSO

Jesse M Erskine, Weston – Alcoholic beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to purchase, consume or possess – 1st Offense; $490.50; OPD

Hayley M Hurley, Orofino – Vehicle insurance-fail to maintain liability insurance; $131.50; OPD

Emily Lucille Klug, Weippe - Driving Speed-(1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Weippe City/CCSO

Robert J Kratzer, Forks – F/G-Hunt- fail to leave evidence of sex on game animals; $72; IDFG

Caleb Eli McKinnon, Spokane – Vehicle registration-fail to register annually; $67; CCSO

Andrew Lee Mowery, Weippe – Vehicle registration –fail to register annually; $70; CCSO

Robert C Stout, Elk River – Vehicle insurance-fail to maintain liability insurance; $131.50; CCSO

Justin Edward White, Lenore – Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $131.50; OPD

Misdemeanors

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

Kenneth R Adams, Lenore – Driving-unlawful overtaking and passing school bus-1st offense; $357.50; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)

Elias Armand Albert, Lewiston – Arrests & Seizures-resisting or obstructing officers; Jail Time: 30 days; Jail Suspended: 27 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 3 days; Unsupervised Probation: 1 month; $300; Elk River City/CCSO

Craig Mathew Thomas Cox, Pierce – Battery; Jail Time: 180 days; Jail Suspended: 180 days; Unsupervised Probation: 24 months; $1157.50; suspended: $887.50; Pierce City/CCSO

Joseph John Kennedy, Clarkston – Driving without privileges, Drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, False information provided to an officer, government agencies or specified professionals; Jail Time: 180 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 15 days; Concurrent w/other case this charge: Y; Unsupervised Probation: 24 months; $670; OPD

John Louis Reinhardt, Weippe – Assault –attempt to commit violent injury; Jail Time: 30 days; Jail Suspended: 30 days; Unsupervised Probation: 12 months; Jail Time: 30 days; Jail Suspended: 30 days; Unsupervised Probation: 12 months; $300; Weippe City/CCSO

Mitchel E Richards, Weippe – Disturbing the peace; Jail Time: 2 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 2 days; $257.50; Weippe City/CCSO

Ronald K Steward, Orofino – Accident-Fail to provide information in an accident involving damage; Driving-Inattentive or careless; Jail Time: 30 days; Jail Suspended: 30 days; Unsupervised Probation: 12 months; $457.50; CCSO

Marriage Affidavit

12/03/2019

Sharon Elaine Thimgan to Gordon Eugene Gudmunson

Incidents

12/01/2019

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to Pleasant Acre Dr, Weippe

CCSA responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) received a report of suspicious nature; Whiskey Creek Loop, Orofino

Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to narcotics; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Greystone Dr, Orofino

OPD responded to public assist; Brown Ave, Orofino

12/02/2019

CCAS responded to vehicle accident; Grangemont, Pierce

CCSO responded to trespass; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Greer

CCSO responded to agency assist; Rodeyo Dr, Orofino

CCSO responded to battery aggravated; W Hospital Dr, Orofino

12/03/2019

CCAS responded to Shriver Rd, Orofino

CCSA responded to Odie St, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Cavendish HWY, Orofino

CCSO received a civil complaint; Tom Ho Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to malicious injury; Neff Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD received a report of lost and found; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to accident hit and run; Center St, Orofino

OPD received a civil complaint; Blue Ridge Ct, Orofino

12/04/2019

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to trespass; Wilson Rd, Weippe

CCSO received a warrant/other jurisdiction, Michigan Ave, Orofino

CCSO received an animal complaint; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka

CCSO received a report of an animal; Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka

OPD received a report of an animal; Kalaspo Ave, Orofino

12/05/2019

CCAS responded to Michigan Ave, Orofino

CCSA responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar ST, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to emergency message; Lakeview Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to agency assist; Northfork Dr, Orofino

OPD responded to hazard; HWY 12

OPD responded to traffic hazard; 122nd St/HWY12, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; College Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to warrant-other jurisdiction; Riverside Ave, Orofino

12/06/2019

CCAS responded to Cottonwood Rd, Orofino

CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSA responded to New Hope Loop, Lenore

CCSO received a report of alarm; N Main St, Weippe

CCSO responded to civil standby; Ridgemont Dr, Orofino

CCSO responded to accident, DUI: Narcotics; Canal St, Pierce

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Hartford Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Hartford Ave, Orofino

12/07/2019

CCAS responded to N A St/Michigan Ave, Orofino

CCAS responded to Lower Fords Creek Rd, Orofino

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.