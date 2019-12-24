DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.

Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

Infractions

Jamie Neal Curtis, Deer Park – Driving speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

Douglas Lee Heilpap, Orofino – Driver’s license-Operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/Operators License; Vehicle insurance- Fail to provide proof of insurance;$746.50; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)

Percy N Lyda, Orofino -

Vehicle Safety Restraint-fail to use; $10; OPD

Calvin Conrad Oyler, Peck - Driving speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD

Greg A Pamin, Clinton – Motor Carrier-Exceeding gross legal maximum of 80,000 lbs.; $71.50; Idaho Port of Entry

Cherree Dale Pavillionis, Peck – Vehicle insurance-Fail to provide proof of insurance; $131.50; CCSO

Carsen Albert Plank, Peck – Driving- turning movements and required signals; $90; CCSO

Alexander R Province, Orofino – Vehicle registration- Fail to register annually; Vehicle insurance –Fail to provide proof of insurance; $198.50;

Gerald Defloy Sannes, Jr., Parker - Driving speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $158; CCSO

Hailey Marie Syverson, Orofino – Driving-Following too closely; $90; OPD

Skyler Rayne Uptain, Weston – Alcoholic beverage-Under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess-first offense; $487.50; OPD

Brice Willard Vineyard, Coeur d’ Alene – F/G Trap-Fail to attach identification tags to traps; $72; Idaho Department of Fish and Game IDFG)

Misdemeanors

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

Shawn R Barnes, Orofino – Petit Theft; Jail Time: 180 days; Jail Suspended: 175 days; Unsupervised Probation: 24 months; $2024.60; suspended: $857.50; County

Brice Willard Vineyard, Coeur D’ Alene – F/G ID resident hunting big game without a license; Jail Time: 10 days; Jail Suspended: 10 days; Unsupervised Probation: 12 months; $668; IDFG

Affidavit of Marriage

12/13/2019

Suleika Isabel Rojas-Sepulveda to German Jesus Milla

Incidents

12/15/2019

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to Kokanee Ln, Orofino

CCAS responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to domestic physical; Canoe Camp, Orofino

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Twilight Dr, Orofino

Twin Ridge Rural Fire District (TRRFD) responded to fire; Norton Knob Ln, Orofino

Orofino Fire District (OFD) responded to wildland fire; 106th St, Orofino

12/16/2019

CCAS responded to Wells Bench Rd, Orofino

CCAS responded to Highland Ct, Orofino

CCAS responded to Second Ave S, Pierce

CCSO responded to traffic hazard; HWY 11, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an animal; Dent Bridge Rd

CCSO responded to traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Spring Mountain Dr, Peck

CCSO responded to driving without privileges; HWY 12, Orofino

Orofino Fire Department (OFD) responded to a wildland fire; 106th St, Orofino

Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to unattended death; Shriver Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; Dunlap Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to petit theft; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to grand theft; Carney Dr, Orofino

OPD responded to threats on Michigan Ave, Orofino

Rescue 3 responded to vehicle accident; Forest Loop/Grangemont Rd, Orofino

12/17/2019

CCAS responded to Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Happy Loop, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to public assist

CCSO received a parking complaint; Gravel Pit on Broken Spokes

CCSO responded to domestic verbal; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an abandoned vehicle; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle accident; Odie St, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal complaint; 112st St, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal complaint; Blue Ridge Court, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino

12/18/2019

CCAS responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino

CCAS responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino

CCSO responded to hazard; High Valley Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; HWY 11, Weippe

CCSO received a report of found property; Michigan Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Middle Rd, Lenore

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12

CCSO received an animal complaint; W 1st Ave, Orofino

Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG) received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to traffic hazard; HWY 12/118th St, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal complaint; 112th St, Orofino

OPD responded to grand theft; Vida Ave, Orofino

12/19/2019

CCAS responded to Peck City Park, Peck

CCAS responded to 115th St, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Grangemont Rd,

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Eureka Ridge Loop, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Upper Fords Creek Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to sex offender Non-complaint; Rodeyo Dr, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Grangemont Rd

CCSO responded to welfare check; Rivers Edge Ln, Ahsahka

OPD responded to death; Clearwater Heath and Rehab.

OPD responded to vehicle accident; Canada Hill

OPD responded to vehicle accident; 122nd St/HWY 12, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; G St, Orofino

12/20/2019

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Odie St, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Three Bear Road

CCSO responded to warrant-other jurisdiction; Michigan Ave, Orofino

CCSO received a report of traffic complaint; HWY 12

CCSO responded to public assist; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Lombard Rd, Weippe

OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal complaint; Blueridge Ct, Orofino

OPD received a parking complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to suspicious nature/ambulance; Riverside Ave, Orofino

12/21/2019

CCAS responded to Center St, Orofino

CCAS responded to E 3rd St, Weippe

CCSO responded to traffic hazard; Preston Rd/Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12

CCSO responded to civil complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal complaint; Main St, Orofino

OPD responded to burglary storage; Odie St, Orofino

OPD responded to agency assist; 118th St, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Riverside Ave/Floyd Alley, Orofino

OPD responded to traffic hazard; HWY 12 Orofino

OPD responded to shots fired; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.