DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
Infractions
Jamie Neal Curtis, Deer Park – Driving speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Douglas Lee Heilpap, Orofino – Driver’s license-Operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/Operators License; Vehicle insurance- Fail to provide proof of insurance;$746.50; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
Percy N Lyda, Orofino -
Vehicle Safety Restraint-fail to use; $10; OPD
Calvin Conrad Oyler, Peck - Driving speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD
Greg A Pamin, Clinton – Motor Carrier-Exceeding gross legal maximum of 80,000 lbs.; $71.50; Idaho Port of Entry
Cherree Dale Pavillionis, Peck – Vehicle insurance-Fail to provide proof of insurance; $131.50; CCSO
Carsen Albert Plank, Peck – Driving- turning movements and required signals; $90; CCSO
Alexander R Province, Orofino – Vehicle registration- Fail to register annually; Vehicle insurance –Fail to provide proof of insurance; $198.50;
Gerald Defloy Sannes, Jr., Parker - Driving speed- (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $158; CCSO
Hailey Marie Syverson, Orofino – Driving-Following too closely; $90; OPD
Skyler Rayne Uptain, Weston – Alcoholic beverage-Under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess-first offense; $487.50; OPD
Brice Willard Vineyard, Coeur d’ Alene – F/G Trap-Fail to attach identification tags to traps; $72; Idaho Department of Fish and Game IDFG)
Misdemeanors
Shawn R Barnes, Orofino – Petit Theft; Jail Time: 180 days; Jail Suspended: 175 days; Unsupervised Probation: 24 months; $2024.60; suspended: $857.50; County
Brice Willard Vineyard, Coeur D’ Alene – F/G ID resident hunting big game without a license; Jail Time: 10 days; Jail Suspended: 10 days; Unsupervised Probation: 12 months; $668; IDFG
Affidavit of Marriage
12/13/2019
Suleika Isabel Rojas-Sepulveda to German Jesus Milla
Incidents
12/15/2019
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to Kokanee Ln, Orofino
CCAS responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to domestic physical; Canoe Camp, Orofino
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Twilight Dr, Orofino
Twin Ridge Rural Fire District (TRRFD) responded to fire; Norton Knob Ln, Orofino
Orofino Fire District (OFD) responded to wildland fire; 106th St, Orofino
12/16/2019
CCAS responded to Wells Bench Rd, Orofino
CCAS responded to Highland Ct, Orofino
CCAS responded to Second Ave S, Pierce
CCSO responded to traffic hazard; HWY 11, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an animal; Dent Bridge Rd
CCSO responded to traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Spring Mountain Dr, Peck
CCSO responded to driving without privileges; HWY 12, Orofino
Orofino Fire Department (OFD) responded to a wildland fire; 106th St, Orofino
Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to unattended death; Shriver Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Dunlap Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to petit theft; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to grand theft; Carney Dr, Orofino
OPD responded to threats on Michigan Ave, Orofino
Rescue 3 responded to vehicle accident; Forest Loop/Grangemont Rd, Orofino
12/17/2019
CCAS responded to Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Happy Loop, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to public assist
CCSO received a parking complaint; Gravel Pit on Broken Spokes
CCSO responded to domestic verbal; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an abandoned vehicle; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle accident; Odie St, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal complaint; 112st St, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal complaint; Blue Ridge Court, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; Michigan Ave, Orofino
12/18/2019
CCAS responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino
CCAS responded to Hospital Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to hazard; High Valley Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; HWY 11, Weippe
CCSO received a report of found property; Michigan Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Middle Rd, Lenore
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12
CCSO received an animal complaint; W 1st Ave, Orofino
Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG) received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to traffic hazard; HWY 12/118th St, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal complaint; 112th St, Orofino
OPD responded to grand theft; Vida Ave, Orofino
12/19/2019
CCAS responded to Peck City Park, Peck
CCAS responded to 115th St, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Grangemont Rd,
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Eureka Ridge Loop, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Upper Fords Creek Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to sex offender Non-complaint; Rodeyo Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Grangemont Rd
CCSO responded to welfare check; Rivers Edge Ln, Ahsahka
OPD responded to death; Clearwater Heath and Rehab.
OPD responded to vehicle accident; Canada Hill
OPD responded to vehicle accident; 122nd St/HWY 12, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; G St, Orofino
12/20/2019
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Odie St, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Three Bear Road
CCSO responded to warrant-other jurisdiction; Michigan Ave, Orofino
CCSO received a report of traffic complaint; HWY 12
CCSO responded to public assist; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Lombard Rd, Weippe
OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal complaint; Blueridge Ct, Orofino
OPD received a parking complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to suspicious nature/ambulance; Riverside Ave, Orofino
12/21/2019
CCAS responded to Center St, Orofino
CCAS responded to E 3rd St, Weippe
CCSO responded to traffic hazard; Preston Rd/Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12
CCSO responded to civil complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal complaint; Main St, Orofino
OPD responded to burglary storage; Odie St, Orofino
OPD responded to agency assist; 118th St, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Riverside Ave/Floyd Alley, Orofino
OPD responded to traffic hazard; HWY 12 Orofino
OPD responded to shots fired; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino
