Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.
Clarissa Ann Beauregard, Orofino – Parks violation-fail to carry life preservers; $99; Clearwater County Sheriff Department (CCSD)
Joshua Paul Brooks, Caldwell – Driving speed (1 -15MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $99; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Stephanie Nicole Brown, Nampa - Driving speed (1 -15MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Idaho State Police (ISP)
Brock Everett Carlin, Lapwai - Driving speed (1 -15MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO
David Wayne Foster, Weippe – Vehicle-tire equipment violations; $67; OPD
Nathan Daniel Hoodman, Kooskia - Driving speed (1 -15MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO
Nacsan Rion Irby, Lewiston - Driving speed (1 -15MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; Vehicle registration-fail to register annually; $225; CCSO
Neil T McCormick, Cut Bank - Driving speed (1 -15MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $158; OPD
Dianna Jean Wise, Boating-failing to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $102; CCSO
Misdemeanors
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.
Brent Raymond Cooper, Sr, Lewiston – Boating-to interfere with other vessels or navigation (two times) $432; CCSO
Sean Glen Doyle, Pierce – Controlled substance-possession of; $250; CCSO
John N Johnson, Peck – Disturbing the peace; $226; CCSO
Alana L Shoemaker Winters, Lewiston – Drug paraphernalia-use or posses with intent to use; disturbing the peace; $476; OPD
Henry Edward Sines, Orofino – Driving under the influence-(second offense within 10 years); $1135; Jail time: 365 days; Jail Suspended: 349 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 16 days; Driver’s License Suspended: 1 year; Supervised Probation: 24 months; ISP
Felony
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.
Kip Roland Lane, Orofino – Weapon-unlawful possession by convicted felon; County
Divorce
07/31/2019
Kelsey Rae Williams vs Jay Williams
Affidavit of Marriage
08/01/2019
William Shane Erbst and Laura Ann Terherst
Incidents
07/28/2019
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to transfer; Cedar St., Orofino
Clearwater County sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to disorderly conduct; Schmidt Mill Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to agency assist; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded with ambulance; Viewpoint Rd, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to wildland fire; Lower Fords Creek Rd, Orofino
Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to petit theft; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
07/29/2019
CCSO responded to battery; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino
CCSO responded to animal compliant; Upper Fords Creek Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to traffic complaint; HWY 12/Pink House, Orofino
CCSO received a report of found property; 250 Rd, Pierce
CCSO responded to animal complaint; Weippe Ave
CCSO received a report of lost and found; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Mighigan Ave/ HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to malicious injury/ran a dozer across the HWY; HWY 11
CCSO responded to wildland fire; MP 250 Rd
CCSO received a report of trespass complaint; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino
CCSO received an emergency message; Rudo Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of trespass; Liberty Dr, Lenore
OPD responded to request for extra patrol; Indio Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to hazard; Konkolville Motel
OPD respond to hit and run accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino
07/30/2019
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino CCSO responded to agency assist; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to hit and run accident; N Main St, Weippe
Orofino Fire District (OFD) responded to structure fire; Kamloop Ln, Orofino
OPD responded to request for extra patrol; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to credit card fraud; F St, Orofino
OPD responded to hit and run accident; Walrath Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to unlawful entry; S B St,
07/31/2019
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; S Scofield Rd, Headquarters
CCSO responded to petit theft; Lakeview Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to request for extra patrol; Cabin Loop, Orofino
OPD responded to request for agency assist; HWY 12, Orofino
08/01/2019
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO responded to wildland fire; Moondance Ln, Lenore
CCSO responded to unwanted subject; Oak Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to request of extra patrol; Timberline Dr, Pierce
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Spring Mountain Dr, Peck
CCSO responded to welfare check; Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka
Elk River Fire District responded to request of fire vehicle, Lenore
OPD responded to non-reportable accident; Johnson Ave, Orofino
08/02/2019
CCSO received a traffic complaint/agency assist; HWY 12
CCSO responded to welfare check; 129th St, Orofino
CCSO responded to traffic complaint; Whitetail Dr/Cavendish Hwy, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to trespass; HWY 11, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 11, Orofino
OPD received a traffic complaint; HWY 12
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Jerome Ave, Orofino
OPD received a traffic complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino
08/03/2019
CCSO received an animal complaint; 138th St, Orofino
CCSO responded to request for extra patrol; Elk Creek Ln, Elk River
CCSO respond to disorderly conduct; HWY 11, Pierce
CCSO received an animal complaint; Carle St W, Pierce
CCSO responded to ATV accident; Kelly Creek
08/04/2019
OPD responded to fire; Vida Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of found property, Miles Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of traffic complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle accident; HWY 7
OPD received an animal complaint; Hollywood St, Orofino
OPD responded to battery; 122nd St/HWY12, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle accident; Miles Ave, Orofino
Rescue 3 responded to agency assist with accident; HWY 12
United States Forest Service (USFS) received an emergency message; North Fork Rd, Pierce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.