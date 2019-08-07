Magistrate Court

Clarissa Ann Beauregard, Orofino – Parks violation-fail to carry life preservers; $99; Clearwater County Sheriff Department (CCSD)

Joshua Paul Brooks, Caldwell – Driving speed (1 -15MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $99; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

Stephanie Nicole Brown, Nampa - Driving speed (1 -15MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Idaho State Police (ISP)

Brock Everett Carlin, Lapwai - Driving speed (1 -15MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO

David Wayne Foster, Weippe – Vehicle-tire equipment violations; $67; OPD

Nathan Daniel Hoodman, Kooskia - Driving speed (1 -15MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO

Nacsan Rion Irby, Lewiston - Driving speed (1 -15MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; Vehicle registration-fail to register annually; $225; CCSO

Neil T McCormick, Cut Bank - Driving speed (1 -15MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $158; OPD

Dianna Jean Wise, Boating-failing to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $102; CCSO

Misdemeanors

Brent Raymond Cooper, Sr, Lewiston – Boating-to interfere with other vessels or navigation (two times) $432; CCSO

Sean Glen Doyle, Pierce – Controlled substance-possession of; $250; CCSO

John N Johnson, Peck – Disturbing the peace; $226; CCSO

Alana L Shoemaker Winters, Lewiston – Drug paraphernalia-use or posses with intent to use; disturbing the peace; $476; OPD

Henry Edward Sines, Orofino – Driving under the influence-(second offense within 10 years); $1135; Jail time: 365 days; Jail Suspended: 349 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 16 days; Driver’s License Suspended: 1 year; Supervised Probation: 24 months; ISP

Felony

Kip Roland Lane, Orofino – Weapon-unlawful possession by convicted felon; County

Divorce

07/31/2019

Kelsey Rae Williams vs Jay Williams

Affidavit of Marriage

08/01/2019

William Shane Erbst and Laura Ann Terherst

Incidents

07/28/2019

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to transfer; Cedar St., Orofino

Clearwater County sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to disorderly conduct; Schmidt Mill Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to agency assist; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded with ambulance; Viewpoint Rd, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to wildland fire; Lower Fords Creek Rd, Orofino

Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to petit theft; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

07/29/2019

CCSO responded to battery; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino

CCSO responded to animal compliant; Upper Fords Creek Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to traffic complaint; HWY 12/Pink House, Orofino

CCSO received a report of found property; 250 Rd, Pierce

CCSO responded to animal complaint; Weippe Ave

CCSO received a report of lost and found; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Mighigan Ave/ HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to malicious injury/ran a dozer across the HWY; HWY 11

CCSO responded to wildland fire; MP 250 Rd

CCSO received a report of trespass complaint; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino

CCSO received an emergency message; Rudo Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of trespass; Liberty Dr, Lenore

OPD responded to request for extra patrol; Indio Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to hazard; Konkolville Motel

OPD respond to hit and run accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino

07/30/2019

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino CCSO responded to agency assist; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to hit and run accident; N Main St, Weippe

Orofino Fire District (OFD) responded to structure fire; Kamloop Ln, Orofino

OPD responded to request for extra patrol; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to credit card fraud; F St, Orofino

OPD responded to hit and run accident; Walrath Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to unlawful entry; S B St,

07/31/2019

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; S Scofield Rd, Headquarters

CCSO responded to petit theft; Lakeview Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to request for extra patrol; Cabin Loop, Orofino

OPD responded to request for agency assist; HWY 12, Orofino

08/01/2019

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO responded to wildland fire; Moondance Ln, Lenore

CCSO responded to unwanted subject; Oak Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to request of extra patrol; Timberline Dr, Pierce

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Spring Mountain Dr, Peck

CCSO responded to welfare check; Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka

Elk River Fire District responded to request of fire vehicle, Lenore

OPD responded to non-reportable accident; Johnson Ave, Orofino

08/02/2019

CCSO received a traffic complaint/agency assist; HWY 12

CCSO responded to welfare check; 129th St, Orofino

CCSO responded to traffic complaint; Whitetail Dr/Cavendish Hwy, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to trespass; HWY 11, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 11, Orofino

OPD received a traffic complaint; HWY 12

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Jerome Ave, Orofino

OPD received a traffic complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino

08/03/2019

CCSO received an animal complaint; 138th St, Orofino

CCSO responded to request for extra patrol; Elk Creek Ln, Elk River

CCSO respond to disorderly conduct; HWY 11, Pierce

CCSO received an animal complaint; Carle St W, Pierce

CCSO responded to ATV accident; Kelly Creek

08/04/2019

OPD responded to fire; Vida Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of found property, Miles Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of traffic complaint; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle accident; HWY 7

OPD received an animal complaint; Hollywood St, Orofino

OPD responded to battery; 122nd St/HWY12, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle accident; Miles Ave, Orofino

Rescue 3 responded to agency assist with accident; HWY 12

United States Forest Service (USFS) received an emergency message; North Fork Rd, Pierce

