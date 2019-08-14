Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.

Elias Armand Albert, Lewiston – Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA unlawful to sell, serve, or dispense; $487.50; Elk River City/Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)

Beau T Blewett, Lewiston – Parks and Recreation-parking violations; $66.50; Idaho Department of Parks & Recreation (IDPR)

Kevin Eugene Brannon, Placitas – Vehicle insurance –fail to provide proof of insurance; $131.50; CCSO

Kyle David Dionne, Lewiston - Vehicle insurance –fail to provide proof of insurance; $131.50; CCSO

Eva Draper, Orofino – Driver’s license-operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/operators license; Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $441; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

Christine Amber Emms; Clarkston – Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $136; CCSO

Cody C Fleury, Kamiah – Vehicle registration-operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker; Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $232.50; CCSO

John Allen Fullerton, Missoula – Deposit into the invasive species fund; $72; CCSO

Karen Ann Fullerton, Missoula - Boating-fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO

Cameron M Golightly, Moscow – Boating –water skiing-operate without observer; $99; CCSO

John B Gunn, Alpine – Bating-fail to have registration certificate; $72; CCSO

Trenton Nathan Lee Kasper, Lewiston – Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $ 131.50; CCSO

Kendall Drew Leighton, Lapwai – Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $99; OPD

Brian Robert Lewis, Pas Robles - Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; OPD

Patrick Neal Nascimento, Central Point - Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $99; OPD

Travis Orlando Pena, Kamiah – Vehicle registration-fictitious display of plate or registration card; $115; CCSO

Ashley Loraine Rhew, Post Falls – IDAPA 26.01.30.50.01 parks violation-fail to carry life preservers; $99; CCSO

Matthew Eric Rhew, Post Falls - IDAPA 26.01.30.50.01 parks violation-fail to carry life preservers; $99; CCSO

Isaiah L Rudolph, Lewiston – Baoting-fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO

Christopher M Seigler, Seattle - Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; Weippe City/CCSO

Phillip R Toone, Salt Lake City - Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Idaho State Police (ISP)

James J Trudeau-Clairmont, Kamiah – Registration- fail to register trailer; $70; CCSO

Aidan Thomas Vonk, Orofino – Vehicle safety restraint-fail to use; $10; ISP

Matthew D Walker; F & G- fish-barbed hook where prohibited; $472; Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG)

Jerald Eli Wilkins, College Place – IDAPA 26.01.30.50.01 Parks violation-fail to carry life preservers; $99; CCSO

Marriage Affidavit

Walter Jim Thompson to Misty Marilyn Taylor.

Incidents

8/04/2019

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to request of transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to fight; Main St S, Pierce

CCSO responded to public assist; MM 21 Grangemont, Pierce

CCSO responded to malicious injury; Carle St W, Pierce

CCSO received information; Tater Ln, Weippe

CCSO received a report of abandoned Vehicle; Rudo Rd/Whiskey Creek Loop, Orofino

CCSO responded to boating assist; Dworshak Reservoir, Orofino

Orofino Police Department (OPD) received information; Jerome Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to grand theft; Valley Storage units; Orofino

OPD responded to public assist; Vista Ave, Orofino

08/05/2019

CCAS responded to vehicle accident; HWY 11, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Black Canyon-Cedars

CCSO received an animal complaint; Lakeview Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to petit theft; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Main St S. Pierce

CCSO referred to other agency; Greer Bridge, Orofino

CCSO responded to extra patrol; Grangemont Rd

CCSO received a report of alarm; Panorama Dr, Lenore

CCSO responded to trespass; Lakeview Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Lolo Creek Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Cavendish HWY

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY12/HWY11

CCSO responded to petit theft; HWY 11, Orofino

Grangemont Rural Fire District (GRFD) responded to fire; Grangemont Rd

Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG) received an animal complaint; Miles Ave, Orofino

Nez Perce Trail Police (NPTP) referred to other agency; agency assist; Cavendish HWY, Ahsahka

OPD responded to trespass; Jerome Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to extra patrol; Grand Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of abandoned vehicle; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a parking complaint, Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Michigan Ave, Orofino

08/06/2019

CCSO responded to welfare check; Cottonwood Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY 11, Orofino

CCSO responded to traffic hazard; HWY 12, Orofino

IDFG received a call about an animal; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD received a report of narcotics; Indio Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; Jerome Ave, Orofino

08/07/219

CCAS responded to request of transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

Clearwater County Road Department (CCRD) received information; Cavendish HWY/Whitetail Dr, Ahsahka

CCSO received a civil complaint; Cottonwood Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to burglary; Pierce St, Weippe

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Greer Grade

CCSO received an animal complaint; Upper Fords Creek Rd, Weippe

OPD received a report of Non-sufficient Funds (NSF) check; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to agency assist; 110th St, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; 112th St, Orofino

Weippe Rural Fire District (WRFD) responded to fire; Rouleau Loop, Weippe

08/08/219

CCAS responded to request of transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Greer Bridge, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO received information; Cascade Dr, Orofino

CCSO received information on suspicious; Lower Fords Creek Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle fire; Johnston Mill Rd/Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino

OPD received a report of traffic hazard; HWY 12, Orofino

08/09/219

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Chinook Ln, Orofino

CCSO received an animal call; Brown Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded to malicious injury; Royodale Lp, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to unwanted subject; abandoned vehicle; HWY 11, Orofino

CCSO responded to petit theft; Durant Ct, Weippe

CCSO responded to welfare check; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO received a report of found property; Arrow Bridge, Orofino

CCSO received a report of animal; Grumpy Old Men Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of animal; Ohana Dr, Orofino

Life Flight responded to an ambulance request

OPD responded to sex offender non-complaint; 118th St, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; Holzhey Dr, Orofino

OPD received a report of harassment; Brown Ave, Orofino

08/10/2019

CCAS responded to request of transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to request of transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO received a report of lost and found; HWY 8, Elk River

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Breakfast Creek/Bowls Camp

CCSO received an animal complaint; Weippe Ave, Weippe

CCSO received a report of animal; Main St S, Weippe

CCSO received a report of abandoned vehicle; Elmwood Loop, Lenore

CCSO responded to a domestic; Tater Ln, Weippe

CCSO received a report of a traffic hazard; Grangemont Rd

CCSO responded to welfare check; Chinook Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to drunk in public; S 1st St/Main St, Elk River

Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protection Association (CPTPA) responded to wildfire; HWY 11, Pierce

OPD received an animal complaint; Miles Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of hazard; Michigan Ave, Orofino

