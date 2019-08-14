Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.
Elias Armand Albert, Lewiston – Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA unlawful to sell, serve, or dispense; $487.50; Elk River City/Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
Beau T Blewett, Lewiston – Parks and Recreation-parking violations; $66.50; Idaho Department of Parks & Recreation (IDPR)
Kevin Eugene Brannon, Placitas – Vehicle insurance –fail to provide proof of insurance; $131.50; CCSO
Kyle David Dionne, Lewiston - Vehicle insurance –fail to provide proof of insurance; $131.50; CCSO
Eva Draper, Orofino – Driver’s license-operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/operators license; Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $441; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Christine Amber Emms; Clarkston – Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $136; CCSO
Cody C Fleury, Kamiah – Vehicle registration-operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker; Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $232.50; CCSO
John Allen Fullerton, Missoula – Deposit into the invasive species fund; $72; CCSO
Karen Ann Fullerton, Missoula - Boating-fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO
Cameron M Golightly, Moscow – Boating –water skiing-operate without observer; $99; CCSO
John B Gunn, Alpine – Bating-fail to have registration certificate; $72; CCSO
Trenton Nathan Lee Kasper, Lewiston – Vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance; $ 131.50; CCSO
Kendall Drew Leighton, Lapwai – Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $99; OPD
Brian Robert Lewis, Pas Robles - Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; OPD
Patrick Neal Nascimento, Central Point - Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $99; OPD
Travis Orlando Pena, Kamiah – Vehicle registration-fictitious display of plate or registration card; $115; CCSO
Ashley Loraine Rhew, Post Falls – IDAPA 26.01.30.50.01 parks violation-fail to carry life preservers; $99; CCSO
Matthew Eric Rhew, Post Falls - IDAPA 26.01.30.50.01 parks violation-fail to carry life preservers; $99; CCSO
Isaiah L Rudolph, Lewiston – Baoting-fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO
Christopher M Seigler, Seattle - Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; Weippe City/CCSO
Phillip R Toone, Salt Lake City - Driving Speed (1 – 15 MPH) exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Idaho State Police (ISP)
James J Trudeau-Clairmont, Kamiah – Registration- fail to register trailer; $70; CCSO
Aidan Thomas Vonk, Orofino – Vehicle safety restraint-fail to use; $10; ISP
Matthew D Walker; F & G- fish-barbed hook where prohibited; $472; Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG)
Jerald Eli Wilkins, College Place – IDAPA 26.01.30.50.01 Parks violation-fail to carry life preservers; $99; CCSO
Marriage Affidavit
Walter Jim Thompson to Misty Marilyn Taylor.
Incidents
8/04/2019
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to request of transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to fight; Main St S, Pierce
CCSO responded to public assist; MM 21 Grangemont, Pierce
CCSO responded to malicious injury; Carle St W, Pierce
CCSO received information; Tater Ln, Weippe
CCSO received a report of abandoned Vehicle; Rudo Rd/Whiskey Creek Loop, Orofino
CCSO responded to boating assist; Dworshak Reservoir, Orofino
Orofino Police Department (OPD) received information; Jerome Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to grand theft; Valley Storage units; Orofino
OPD responded to public assist; Vista Ave, Orofino
08/05/2019
CCAS responded to vehicle accident; HWY 11, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Black Canyon-Cedars
CCSO received an animal complaint; Lakeview Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to petit theft; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Main St S. Pierce
CCSO referred to other agency; Greer Bridge, Orofino
CCSO responded to extra patrol; Grangemont Rd
CCSO received a report of alarm; Panorama Dr, Lenore
CCSO responded to trespass; Lakeview Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Lolo Creek Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Cavendish HWY
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY12/HWY11
CCSO responded to petit theft; HWY 11, Orofino
Grangemont Rural Fire District (GRFD) responded to fire; Grangemont Rd
Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG) received an animal complaint; Miles Ave, Orofino
Nez Perce Trail Police (NPTP) referred to other agency; agency assist; Cavendish HWY, Ahsahka
OPD responded to trespass; Jerome Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to extra patrol; Grand Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of abandoned vehicle; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a parking complaint, Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Michigan Ave, Orofino
08/06/2019
CCSO responded to welfare check; Cottonwood Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY 11, Orofino
CCSO responded to traffic hazard; HWY 12, Orofino
IDFG received a call about an animal; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD received a report of narcotics; Indio Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Jerome Ave, Orofino
08/07/219
CCAS responded to request of transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
Clearwater County Road Department (CCRD) received information; Cavendish HWY/Whitetail Dr, Ahsahka
CCSO received a civil complaint; Cottonwood Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to burglary; Pierce St, Weippe
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Greer Grade
CCSO received an animal complaint; Upper Fords Creek Rd, Weippe
OPD received a report of Non-sufficient Funds (NSF) check; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to agency assist; 110th St, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; 112th St, Orofino
Weippe Rural Fire District (WRFD) responded to fire; Rouleau Loop, Weippe
08/08/219
CCAS responded to request of transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Greer Bridge, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO received information; Cascade Dr, Orofino
CCSO received information on suspicious; Lower Fords Creek Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle fire; Johnston Mill Rd/Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino
OPD received a report of traffic hazard; HWY 12, Orofino
08/09/219
CCAS responded to request of transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to request of transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
08/09/2019
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Chinook Ln, Orofino
CCSO received an animal call; Brown Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded to malicious injury; Royodale Lp, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to unwanted subject; abandoned vehicle; HWY 11, Orofino
CCSO responded to petit theft; Durant Ct, Weippe
CCSO responded to welfare check; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO received a report of found property; Arrow Bridge, Orofino
CCSO received a report of animal; Grumpy Old Men Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of animal; Ohana Dr, Orofino
Life Flight responded to an ambulance request
OPD responded to sex offender non-complaint; 118th St, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; Holzhey Dr, Orofino
OPD received a report of harassment; Brown Ave, Orofino
08/10/2019
CCAS responded to request of transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to request of transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO received a report of lost and found; HWY 8, Elk River
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Breakfast Creek/Bowls Camp
CCSO received an animal complaint; Weippe Ave, Weippe
CCSO received a report of animal; Main St S, Weippe
CCSO received a report of abandoned vehicle; Elmwood Loop, Lenore
CCSO responded to a domestic; Tater Ln, Weippe
CCSO received a report of a traffic hazard; Grangemont Rd
CCSO responded to welfare check; Chinook Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to drunk in public; S 1st St/Main St, Elk River
Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protection Association (CPTPA) responded to wildfire; HWY 11, Pierce
OPD received an animal complaint; Miles Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of hazard; Michigan Ave, Orofino
