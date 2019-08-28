Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.

Gary J Cantrell, Orofino – Driving-turning movements and required signals; $ 90; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)

Stanley Richard Clevidence, Stevensville – Driving Speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO

James Richard Douglas, Stites – Vehicle insurance fail to provide proof of insurance; $ 131.50; Idaho State Police (ISP)

Michael R Jacobson, Riverton - Driving Speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO

Bradley L Johnson, Chelahis - Driving Speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO

Suzanne Kaula, Orofino – Vehicle equipment-brakes-fail to be equipped with adequate brakes; $70; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

Susan S O’Brien, Orofino – vehicle safety restraint-fail to use; $10; ISP

Amanda Brooke Rennie, Kent - Driving Speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD

Lucus Ray Walker, Ahsahka – Driver’s license-operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/operators license; Vehicle insurance-operate motor vehicle without liability insurance; $439; CCSO

Misdemeanors

Isaiah T Inthewoods, Moscow – Minors-disseminating material harmful to minor; $250; County

Markus Wade Knapik, Orofino – Property-malicious injury to property; $250; Jail Time: 2 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 2 days; County

Patrick D Myers, Orofino – Drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use; $197.50; Jail Time: 120 days; Jail Suspended: 106 days; Credit Time Served: y; Credit Time: 14 days; Supervised Probation: 24 months; County.

Affidavit of Marriage

April Jane Mossuto to Kermit Calvin York

David Ray Eller, Jr. to Dove Elizabeth Sanders

Incidents

08/18/2019

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to disorderly conduct; Rivers Edge Ln, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to trespass; N Main St, Weippe

CCSO responded to boating assist; Dworshak Reservoir

CCSO received a parking complaint; Shys Beach

CCSO received a report of animal; Deer Cr Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to boating assist; Dworshak Reservoir

CCSO received a report of lost and found; Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 11/Three Mile Rd

CCSO responded to public assist; Musselman Rd/Township Saddle, Weippe

CCSO received an animal complaint; Gilbert Grade/Crockett Bench Rd, Orofino

Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG) received an animal complaint; Dent Bridge Rd

Orofino Police Department (OPD) received a report of threats to person; Brown Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report which was referred to other agency

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Forsman Ave, Orofino

08/19/2019

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to driving under the influence; Michigan Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded to public assist; Meeks Ct, Orofino

CCSO received a littering report; 250 Rd

CCSO responded to trespass; Pleasant Acre Rd, Weippe

CCSO received a parking complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to traffic violation; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Brookwater Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to extra patrol; Birch St, Weippe

CCSO respond to vehicle accident; 250 Rd, Pierce

OPD received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD received a report of animal; Dewey Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to sex offense; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to traffic hazard; Grangemont Rd/Independence Rd, Orofino

08/20/2019

CCAS responded to motorcycle accident; Viewpoint Rd.

CCSO received a ATV complaint; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino

CCSO received an animal complaint; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to traffic hazard; HWY12

CCSO responded to petit theft; Main St, Weippe

CCSO responded to suicide; Bobbitt Bench Rd, Peck

CCSO responded to traffic hazard; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to public assist; Musselshell Rd, Weippe

OPD responded to agency assist; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of animal; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to extra patrol; Riverside Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to hit and run; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of found property; Sisterly Love Day Care

08/21/2019

CCAS responded to agency assist; HWY 12

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12

CCSO responded to traffic hazard; HWY 12

CCSO received an animal complaint; W 1st Ave, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Transfer Station Rd

CCSO responded to no contact order violation; Cavendish HWY, Orofino

OPD responded to public assist; Vida Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to unwanted subject; Shellburn Dr, Orofino

Weippe Rural Fire District (WRFD) responded to fire; 2nd St, Weippe

08/22/2019

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

Clearwater County Road Department (CCRD) received a report of animal; Cow Creek/Grangemont Rd

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Weippe Ave, Weippe

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of animal; Cow Creek/Grangemont Rd

Orofino Fire District (OFD) responded to fire; Transfer Station Rd/HWY 12, Orofino

OPD responded to public assist; White Pine Hotel

OPD received a animal complaint; 112th St, Orofino

OPD received a warrant-other jurisdiction; Main St/College Ave, Orofino

OPD received an animal complaint; Grand Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to malicious injury; Valley Storage Unit

OPD responded to agency assist; Main St, Orofino

08/23/2019

CCSO responded to petit theft; HWY 12

CCSO received a civil complaint; Tom Ho Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Pink House Rd, Peck

OPD responded to runaway; S C St, Orofino

08/24/2019

CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCSO responded to traffic hazard; Pink House Rd, Peck

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; S Main St, Weippe

CCSO respond to wildfire; Viewpoint Rd, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to battery; Dent Acres Campground

CCSO responded to agency assist; Northfork Dr, Ahashka

OPD responded to walk away; Hospital Dr, Orofino

08/25/2019

OPD responded to city ordinance; 122nd St, Orofino

