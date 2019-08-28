Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.
Gary J Cantrell, Orofino – Driving-turning movements and required signals; $ 90; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
Stanley Richard Clevidence, Stevensville – Driving Speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO
James Richard Douglas, Stites – Vehicle insurance fail to provide proof of insurance; $ 131.50; Idaho State Police (ISP)
Michael R Jacobson, Riverton - Driving Speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO
Bradley L Johnson, Chelahis - Driving Speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; CCSO
Suzanne Kaula, Orofino – Vehicle equipment-brakes-fail to be equipped with adequate brakes; $70; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Susan S O’Brien, Orofino – vehicle safety restraint-fail to use; $10; ISP
Amanda Brooke Rennie, Kent - Driving Speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD
Lucus Ray Walker, Ahsahka – Driver’s license-operate vehicle without a current or valid Class D/operators license; Vehicle insurance-operate motor vehicle without liability insurance; $439; CCSO
Misdemeanors
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.
Isaiah T Inthewoods, Moscow – Minors-disseminating material harmful to minor; $250; County
Markus Wade Knapik, Orofino – Property-malicious injury to property; $250; Jail Time: 2 days; Credit Time Served: Y; Credit Time: 2 days; County
Patrick D Myers, Orofino – Drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use; $197.50; Jail Time: 120 days; Jail Suspended: 106 days; Credit Time Served: y; Credit Time: 14 days; Supervised Probation: 24 months; County.
Affidavit of Marriage
April Jane Mossuto to Kermit Calvin York
David Ray Eller, Jr. to Dove Elizabeth Sanders
Incidents
08/18/2019
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) responded to disorderly conduct; Rivers Edge Ln, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to trespass; N Main St, Weippe
CCSO responded to boating assist; Dworshak Reservoir
CCSO received a parking complaint; Shys Beach
CCSO received a report of animal; Deer Cr Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to boating assist; Dworshak Reservoir
CCSO received a report of lost and found; Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 11/Three Mile Rd
CCSO responded to public assist; Musselman Rd/Township Saddle, Weippe
CCSO received an animal complaint; Gilbert Grade/Crockett Bench Rd, Orofino
Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG) received an animal complaint; Dent Bridge Rd
Orofino Police Department (OPD) received a report of threats to person; Brown Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report which was referred to other agency
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Forsman Ave, Orofino
08/19/2019
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to driving under the influence; Michigan Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded to public assist; Meeks Ct, Orofino
CCSO received a littering report; 250 Rd
CCSO responded to trespass; Pleasant Acre Rd, Weippe
CCSO received a parking complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to traffic violation; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Brookwater Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to extra patrol; Birch St, Weippe
CCSO respond to vehicle accident; 250 Rd, Pierce
OPD received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD received a report of animal; Dewey Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to sex offense; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to traffic hazard; Grangemont Rd/Independence Rd, Orofino
08/20/2019
CCAS responded to motorcycle accident; Viewpoint Rd.
CCSO received a ATV complaint; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino
CCSO received an animal complaint; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to traffic hazard; HWY12
CCSO responded to petit theft; Main St, Weippe
CCSO responded to suicide; Bobbitt Bench Rd, Peck
CCSO responded to traffic hazard; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to public assist; Musselshell Rd, Weippe
OPD responded to agency assist; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of animal; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to extra patrol; Riverside Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to hit and run; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of found property; Sisterly Love Day Care
08/21/2019
CCAS responded to agency assist; HWY 12
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12
CCSO responded to traffic hazard; HWY 12
CCSO received an animal complaint; W 1st Ave, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Transfer Station Rd
CCSO responded to no contact order violation; Cavendish HWY, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist; Vida Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to unwanted subject; Shellburn Dr, Orofino
Weippe Rural Fire District (WRFD) responded to fire; 2nd St, Weippe
08/22/2019
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
Clearwater County Road Department (CCRD) received a report of animal; Cow Creek/Grangemont Rd
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Weippe Ave, Weippe
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of animal; Cow Creek/Grangemont Rd
Orofino Fire District (OFD) responded to fire; Transfer Station Rd/HWY 12, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist; White Pine Hotel
OPD received a animal complaint; 112th St, Orofino
OPD received a warrant-other jurisdiction; Main St/College Ave, Orofino
OPD received an animal complaint; Grand Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to malicious injury; Valley Storage Unit
OPD responded to agency assist; Main St, Orofino
08/23/2019
CCSO responded to petit theft; HWY 12
CCSO received a civil complaint; Tom Ho Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Pink House Rd, Peck
OPD responded to runaway; S C St, Orofino
08/24/2019
CCAS responded to transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCSO responded to traffic hazard; Pink House Rd, Peck
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; S Main St, Weippe
CCSO respond to wildfire; Viewpoint Rd, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to battery; Dent Acres Campground
CCSO responded to agency assist; Northfork Dr, Ahashka
OPD responded to walk away; Hospital Dr, Orofino
08/25/2019
OPD responded to city ordinance; 122nd St, Orofino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.