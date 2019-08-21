Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.
Alice C Bailey, Waldo – Driving speed (1 -15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)
Robert W Baker, Walla Walla - Driving speed (1 -15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Jessica Dominique Bond, Athol - Driving speed (1 -15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD
Rory John Garrand, Orofino - Driving speed (1 -15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; CCSO
Seth Anthony Seth, Cottonwood – Boating-fail to have registration certificate; $72; CCSO
Susan M Mendenhall, Kennewick – Boating-fail to have registration certificate; $72; CCSO
Sierra K Motley, Pullman – Parks and Recreation-violation of rules; $72; Idaho Department of Parks & Recreation (IDPR)
Michael C Pollock, Orofino – Speed-maximum speed limitations and basic rule violation; $90; CCSO
Lesli I Purnell, Moscow – Alcoholic beverage consume or possess an open container by passenger; $102; Elk River City/CCSO
Misdemeanors
Earl Freeman Vicory, Orofino – Disturbing the peace-willfully disturbs neighborhood; $226; OPD
Divorce
Tonna Laree Funderburg vs Sam Dean Funderburg
Affidavit of Marriage
Taylor Lee Kelso to Tres James Spencer
Jonathan Boone Rall to Thailene Marie Garton
Incidents
08/11/2019
Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to a vehicle accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino
Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) received a nuisance call; 2nd Ave, Weippe
CCSO responded to public assist; E 1st St, Weippe
CCSO responded to hazard on Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to death; Cavendish Hwy, Lenore
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Timberline Dr, Pierce
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; 3rd St, Weippe
CCSO responded to run away; HWY 11, Orofino
Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to an ambulance call; Riverside Ave/Hospital Dr, Orofino
OPD received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist; Main St/College Ave, Orofino
08/12/2019
CCAS responded to a transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to a transfer; cedar St, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Cavendish HWY
CCSO received a report of found property; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of walk away; Timberline Dr, Pierce
CCSO received a report of trespass; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to domestic verbal; Chinook Ln, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino
CCSO received a report of traffic hazard; Hidden Village Dr, Orofino
Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protection Association (CPTPA) responded to wildland fire; Hemlock Butte
OPD responded to vehicle repo; Michigan Ave, Orofino
08/13/2019
CCSO received a report of fraud; N Main St, Weippe
CCSO received a report of traffic complaint; HWY 11, Weippe
OPD responded to an ambulance call; Johnson Ave, Orofino
08/14/2019
CCSO responded to burglary at residence; Hjalmar Johnson Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to extra patrol; N Front St, Elk River
CCSO received a report of hazard; HWY12
CCSO received an animal complaint; Bobber Loop/Northfork Dr, Ahsahka
CCSO received a report of traffic complaint; Musselshell Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to shots fired; Upper Fords Creek Rd, Weippe
Orofino Fire District (OFD) responded to fire; 130th St, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Forsman Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of abandoned vehicle; Grand Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of alarm; Main St, Orofino
OPD responded to a fight; Johnson Ave, Orofino
08/15/2019
CCSO received a report of unwanted subject; Schmidt Mill Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a civil complaint; Sundar Ln, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle accident; Brown Ave/Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to reports of threats; Hospital Dr, Orofino
OPD received a report of trespass; Jerome Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Vista Ave, Orofino
08/16/2019
CCSO received a report which was referred to other agency, Little Cedar Rd, Kendrick
CCSO received a nuisance call; 2nd Ave S, Pierce
CCSO responded to ambulance call; Aquarius Rd, Pierce
CCSO received an animal complaint; Cedar Rd, Pierce
CCSO received a traffic complaint; E Pierce Ave, Weippe
CCSO respond to driving under the influence; HWY 11, Orofino
OPD responded to agency assist; Cedar St, Orofino
08/17/2019
CCAS received a report which was referred to other agency; Six Mile
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Chinook Ln, Orofino
CCSO responded to welfare check; Elmwood Lp, Lenore
CCSO responded to agency assist, vehicle accident; Carrot Ridge Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Canyon Creek Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of abandoned vehicle; Pierce Community Center, Pierce
CCSO responded to welfare check; 138th St, Orofino
Idaho Department Fish & Game (IDFG) received a report of animal; Jerome Ave/Diagonal St, Orofino
IDFG received a report of animal; Hospital Dr, Orofino
Life Flight responded to an ambulance call; Little Canyon Rd, Peck
OPD responded to extra patrol; Jerome Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to hit and run; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of narcotics; Riverside Ave, Orofino
