Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted.

Alice C Bailey, Waldo – Driving speed (1 -15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO)

Robert W Baker, Walla Walla - Driving speed (1 -15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; Orofino Police Department (OPD)

Jessica Dominique Bond, Athol - Driving speed (1 -15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD

Rory John Garrand, Orofino - Driving speed (1 -15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $155; CCSO

Seth Anthony Seth, Cottonwood – Boating-fail to have registration certificate; $72; CCSO

Susan M Mendenhall, Kennewick – Boating-fail to have registration certificate; $72; CCSO

Sierra K Motley, Pullman – Parks and Recreation-violation of rules; $72; Idaho Department of Parks & Recreation (IDPR)

Michael C Pollock, Orofino – Speed-maximum speed limitations and basic rule violation; $90; CCSO

Lesli I Purnell, Moscow – Alcoholic beverage consume or possess an open container by passenger; $102; Elk River City/CCSO

Misdemeanors

Earl Freeman Vicory, Orofino – Disturbing the peace-willfully disturbs neighborhood; $226; OPD

Divorce

Tonna Laree Funderburg vs Sam Dean Funderburg

Affidavit of Marriage

Taylor Lee Kelso to Tres James Spencer

Jonathan Boone Rall to Thailene Marie Garton

Incidents

08/11/2019

Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) responded to a vehicle accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino

Clearwater County Sheriff Office (CCSO) received a nuisance call; 2nd Ave, Weippe

CCSO responded to public assist; E 1st St, Weippe

CCSO responded to hazard on Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to death; Cavendish Hwy, Lenore

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Timberline Dr, Pierce

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; 3rd St, Weippe

CCSO responded to run away; HWY 11, Orofino

Orofino Police Department (OPD) responded to an ambulance call; Riverside Ave/Hospital Dr, Orofino

OPD received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

OPD responded to public assist; Main St/College Ave, Orofino

08/12/2019

CCAS responded to a transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to a transfer; cedar St, Orofino

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Cavendish HWY

CCSO received a report of found property; Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of walk away; Timberline Dr, Pierce

CCSO received a report of trespass; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to domestic verbal; Chinook Ln, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; HWY 12, Orofino

CCSO received a report of traffic hazard; Hidden Village Dr, Orofino

Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protection Association (CPTPA) responded to wildland fire; Hemlock Butte

OPD responded to vehicle repo; Michigan Ave, Orofino

08/13/2019

CCSO received a report of fraud; N Main St, Weippe

CCSO received a report of traffic complaint; HWY 11, Weippe

OPD responded to an ambulance call; Johnson Ave, Orofino

08/14/2019

CCSO responded to burglary at residence; Hjalmar Johnson Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to extra patrol; N Front St, Elk River

CCSO received a report of hazard; HWY12

CCSO received an animal complaint; Bobber Loop/Northfork Dr, Ahsahka

CCSO received a report of traffic complaint; Musselshell Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to shots fired; Upper Fords Creek Rd, Weippe

Orofino Fire District (OFD) responded to fire; 130th St, Orofino

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; Forsman Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of abandoned vehicle; Grand Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of alarm; Main St, Orofino

OPD responded to a fight; Johnson Ave, Orofino

08/15/2019

CCSO received a report of unwanted subject; Schmidt Mill Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a civil complaint; Sundar Ln, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle accident; Brown Ave/Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to reports of threats; Hospital Dr, Orofino

OPD received a report of trespass; Jerome Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; Vista Ave, Orofino

08/16/2019

CCSO received a report which was referred to other agency, Little Cedar Rd, Kendrick

CCSO received a nuisance call; 2nd Ave S, Pierce

CCSO responded to ambulance call; Aquarius Rd, Pierce

CCSO received an animal complaint; Cedar Rd, Pierce

CCSO received a traffic complaint; E Pierce Ave, Weippe

CCSO respond to driving under the influence; HWY 11, Orofino

OPD responded to agency assist; Cedar St, Orofino

08/17/2019

CCAS received a report which was referred to other agency; Six Mile

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Chinook Ln, Orofino

CCSO responded to welfare check; Elmwood Lp, Lenore

CCSO responded to agency assist, vehicle accident; Carrot Ridge Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Canyon Creek Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of abandoned vehicle; Pierce Community Center, Pierce

CCSO responded to welfare check; 138th St, Orofino

Idaho Department Fish & Game (IDFG) received a report of animal; Jerome Ave/Diagonal St, Orofino

IDFG received a report of animal; Hospital Dr, Orofino

Life Flight responded to an ambulance call; Little Canyon Rd, Peck

OPD responded to extra patrol; Jerome Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to hit and run; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of narcotics; Riverside Ave, Orofino

