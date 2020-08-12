DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
(CCSO–Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office; OPD-Orofino Police Department)
Infractions
Christopher Dale Barnett, Lewiston – Boating-Fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO
Cody Allan Blamires, Moscow - Boating-Fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO
Abbigail Paige Davis, Culdasac - Boating-Fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO
Paul Ervin Elders, St. Maries - Boating-Fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO
Ryan Michael Jurney, Walla Walla - Boating-Fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO
Alder Yarrow Logan, Moscow - Boating-Fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO
Ronald Patrick Mauer, Greencreek - Boating-Fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO
Brady William Mordhorst, Salem - Boating-Fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO
Abigail Ann Rasmussen, Orofino – Driving Speed- Driving at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent; $ 90; CCSO
Benjamin Matthew Trigsted, Lewiston – Driving Speed – (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD
David Stephen Turnage, Pierce – Motor Carrier- Vehicle over hang or extension of load violations; $276; OPD
Mariah J Wheeler, Peck - – Driving Speed – (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD
Misdemeanors
Joshua Kennington Lewis, Toledo – F/G Wildlife-Possess, transport, or shipment violation; Unsupervised Probation: 12 months; $415; IDFG
Ronnie Dean Reece, Castle Rock – F/G- Wildlife – Possess, transport, or shipment violation; Unsupervised probation: 12 months; $415; IDFG
Marriage Affidavit
Cathleen Sue Lane to Jeffrey Dale Turcott
Incidents
(CCSO–Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office; OPD-Orofino Police Department; CCAS-Clearwater Ambulance Service; OFD Orofino Fire Department; NPTP Nez Perce Tribal Police; Rescue 3; IDFG Idaho Fish and Game; SRFD Sunnyside Rural Fire District; WRFD Weippe Rural Fire District)
August 2
CCSO received a report of an animal; Morning Star Ln, Lenore
CCSO responded to extra patrol, suspicious nature; Wilson Ave, Weippe
IDFG responded to public assist; 250 Rd
OPD responded to vehicle accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to fight; Johnson Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of lost and found; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an alarm; Hazen Ln, Orofino
OPD responded to malicious injury; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an alarm; Michigan Ave, Orofino
Rescue 3 responded to vehicle accident; A Rd/Cavendish Hwy, Orofino
August 3
CCSO responded to fraud; Clover Dr, Lenore
CCSO responded to accident hit and run; Hwy 11, Orofino
CCSO responded to public assist; Elk River
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Cavendish Hwy, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Main Street
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Hwy 12/142rd St, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; E 1st St, Weippe
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Hwy 11, Orofino
OPD received a report of an abandoned vehicle; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Jerome Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Center St, Orofino
OPD responded to petit theft; Main St, Orofino
August 4
CCAS responded to Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Hwy 12/Pink House Rd
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Three Mile Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to agency assist; Hwy 12, Orofino
CCSO responded to public assist; Schmidt Mill Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to fraud; Four Wheel Dr, Orofino
CCSO received a parking complaint; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Cascade Dr, Orofino
CCSO responded to driving without privileges; Hwy 12, Orofino
IDFG responded to fish and game violation; Grangemont Rd/Rudo Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to warrant- other jurisdiction; Hospital Dr, Orofino
OPD received a report of suspicious nature; 128th St, Orofino
August 5
CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino
CCAS responded to HWY 12, Orofino
CCAS responded to Shriver Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Hwy 11
CCSO responded to petit theft; Browns Creek Rd
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Grangemont Rd/Huckleberry Butte Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Wixson Heights Rd/Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle accident; Main St, Orofino
OPD responded to public assist; Hospital Dr, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Miles Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to agency assist; Floyd Ave, Orofino
OPD received a report of an animal; 106th St, Orofino
OPD responded to vehicle accident; Hwy 12, Orofino
UFCRFD and WRFD responded to fire; 6th Ave East, Weippe
August 6
CCAS responded to Barlett St, Orofino
CCSO received a report of an animal; Harmony Heights; Orofino
CCSO responded to trespass; Rivers Edge Ln, Ahsahka
CCSO responded to ATV accident; E 1st St, Weippe
CCSO responded to agency assist; Hwy 12
CCSO responded to trespass; Wilderness Dr, Orofino
OPD responded to traffic hazard; Hwy 12
OPD received a parking complaint; Floyd Ave, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; Michigan Ave, Orofino
August 7
CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino
CCAS responded to Shellburn Dr, Orofino
CCAS responded to Kokanee Ln, Orofino
CCAS responded to Trail Bay Dr, Orofino
CCRD responded to traffic hazard; Dent Bridge
CCSO responded to petit theft; Upper Basin Rd, Elk River
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Grumpy Old Men Rd, Orofino
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Brookwater Ln, Orofino
CCSO received an animal complaint; Upper Basin Rd, Camp 6
CCSO responded to warrant – other jurisdiction; Hwy 12
CCSO responded to boating assist; Freeman Creek Rd, Lenore
CCSO received a report of an animal; Three Bear Rd, Kendrick
CCSO received a report of an animal; Timberline Dr, Pierce
CCSO responded to agency assist; Hwy 12
CCSO received a traffic complaint; Hwy 12
CCSO responded to domestic; Hwy 7, ID
CCSO responded to domestic physical; Hwy 11, Weippe
OPD received a report of an animal; Riverside Ave, Orofino
August 8
CCAS responded to 141st St, Orofino
CCAS responded to 129th St, Orofino
CCAS responded to Hwy 11, Weippe
CCAS responded to Hwy 12, Orofino
CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino
CCAS responded to Carrs Rd, Weippe
CCSO responded to malicious injury; Skull Creek
CCSO received a report of an animal; Grangemont Rd, Orofino
CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Dent Bridge Rd
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Dworshak Reservoir, Orofino
CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; 4th July Campground
CCSO responded to welfare check; E Pierce Ave, Weippe
OPD responded to malicious injury; Cedar St, Orofino
OPD responded to disorderly conduct; 107th St, Orofino
OPD responded to agency assist; Hwy 12
OPD responded to walk away; Hospital Dr, Orofino
OPD responded to welfare check; 106th St, Orofino
