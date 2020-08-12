DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.

Magistrate Court

All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.

(CCSO–Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office; OPD-Orofino Police Department)

Infractions

Christopher Dale Barnett, Lewiston – Boating-Fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO

Cody Allan Blamires, Moscow - Boating-Fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO

Abbigail Paige Davis, Culdasac - Boating-Fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO

Paul Ervin Elders, St. Maries - Boating-Fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO

Ryan Michael Jurney, Walla Walla - Boating-Fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO

Alder Yarrow Logan, Moscow - Boating-Fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO

Ronald Patrick Mauer, Greencreek - Boating-Fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO

Brady William Mordhorst, Salem - Boating-Fail to have required safety equipment by rule and regulations; $99; CCSO

Abigail Ann Rasmussen, Orofino – Driving Speed- Driving at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent; $ 90; CCSO

Benjamin Matthew Trigsted, Lewiston – Driving Speed – (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD

David Stephen Turnage, Pierce – Motor Carrier- Vehicle over hang or extension of load violations; $276; OPD

Mariah J Wheeler, Peck - – Driving Speed – (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the maximum posted speed limit; $90; OPD

Misdemeanors

Joshua Kennington Lewis, Toledo – F/G Wildlife-Possess, transport, or shipment violation; Unsupervised Probation: 12 months; $415; IDFG

Ronnie Dean Reece, Castle Rock – F/G- Wildlife – Possess, transport, or shipment violation; Unsupervised probation: 12 months; $415; IDFG

Marriage Affidavit

Cathleen Sue Lane to Jeffrey Dale Turcott

Incidents

(CCSO–Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office; OPD-Orofino Police Department; CCAS-Clearwater Ambulance Service; OFD Orofino Fire Department; NPTP Nez Perce Tribal Police; Rescue 3; IDFG Idaho Fish and Game; SRFD Sunnyside Rural Fire District; WRFD Weippe Rural Fire District)

August 2

CCSO received a report of an animal; Morning Star Ln, Lenore

CCSO responded to extra patrol, suspicious nature; Wilson Ave, Weippe

IDFG responded to public assist; 250 Rd

OPD responded to vehicle accident; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to fight; Johnson Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of lost and found; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an alarm; Hazen Ln, Orofino

OPD responded to malicious injury; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an alarm; Michigan Ave, Orofino

Rescue 3 responded to vehicle accident; A Rd/Cavendish Hwy, Orofino

August 3

CCSO responded to fraud; Clover Dr, Lenore

CCSO responded to accident hit and run; Hwy 11, Orofino

CCSO responded to public assist; Elk River

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Cavendish Hwy, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Main Street

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Hwy 12/142rd St, Orofino

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; E 1st St, Weippe

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Hwy 11, Orofino

OPD received a report of an abandoned vehicle; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; Jerome Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; Center St, Orofino

OPD responded to petit theft; Main St, Orofino

August 4

CCAS responded to Old Ahsahka Grade, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Hwy 12/Pink House Rd

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Three Mile Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to agency assist; Hwy 12, Orofino

CCSO responded to public assist; Schmidt Mill Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to fraud; Four Wheel Dr, Orofino

CCSO received a parking complaint; Northfork Dr, Ahsahka

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Cascade Dr, Orofino

CCSO responded to driving without privileges; Hwy 12, Orofino

IDFG responded to fish and game violation; Grangemont Rd/Rudo Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to warrant- other jurisdiction; Hospital Dr, Orofino

OPD received a report of suspicious nature; 128th St, Orofino

August 5

CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to ambulance transfer; Cedar St, Orofino

CCAS responded to HWY 12, Orofino

CCAS responded to Shriver Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a report of suspicious nature; Hwy 11

CCSO responded to petit theft; Browns Creek Rd

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Grangemont Rd/Huckleberry Butte Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Wixson Heights Rd/Dent Bridge Rd, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle accident; Main St, Orofino

OPD responded to public assist; Hospital Dr, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; Michigan Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; Miles Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to agency assist; Floyd Ave, Orofino

OPD received a report of an animal; 106th St, Orofino

OPD responded to vehicle accident; Hwy 12, Orofino

UFCRFD and WRFD responded to fire; 6th Ave East, Weippe

August 6

CCAS responded to Barlett St, Orofino

CCSO received a report of an animal; Harmony Heights; Orofino

CCSO responded to trespass; Rivers Edge Ln, Ahsahka

CCSO responded to ATV accident; E 1st St, Weippe

CCSO responded to agency assist; Hwy 12

CCSO responded to trespass; Wilderness Dr, Orofino

OPD responded to traffic hazard; Hwy 12

OPD received a parking complaint; Floyd Ave, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; Michigan Ave, Orofino

August 7

CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino

CCAS responded to Shellburn Dr, Orofino

CCAS responded to Kokanee Ln, Orofino

CCAS responded to Trail Bay Dr, Orofino

CCRD responded to traffic hazard; Dent Bridge

CCSO responded to petit theft; Upper Basin Rd, Elk River

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Grumpy Old Men Rd, Orofino

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Brookwater Ln, Orofino

CCSO received an animal complaint; Upper Basin Rd, Camp 6

CCSO responded to warrant – other jurisdiction; Hwy 12

CCSO responded to boating assist; Freeman Creek Rd, Lenore

CCSO received a report of an animal; Three Bear Rd, Kendrick

CCSO received a report of an animal; Timberline Dr, Pierce

CCSO responded to agency assist; Hwy 12

CCSO received a traffic complaint; Hwy 12

CCSO responded to domestic; Hwy 7, ID

CCSO responded to domestic physical; Hwy 11, Weippe

OPD received a report of an animal; Riverside Ave, Orofino

August 8

CCAS responded to 141st St, Orofino

CCAS responded to 129th St, Orofino

CCAS responded to Hwy 11, Weippe

CCAS responded to Hwy 12, Orofino

CCAS responded to Johnson Ave, Orofino

CCAS responded to Carrs Rd, Weippe

CCSO responded to malicious injury; Skull Creek

CCSO received a report of an animal; Grangemont Rd, Orofino

CCSO responded to vehicle accident; Dent Bridge Rd

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; Dworshak Reservoir, Orofino

CCSO responded to disorderly conduct; 4th July Campground

CCSO responded to welfare check; E Pierce Ave, Weippe

OPD responded to malicious injury; Cedar St, Orofino

OPD responded to disorderly conduct; 107th St, Orofino

OPD responded to agency assist; Hwy 12

OPD responded to walk away; Hospital Dr, Orofino

OPD responded to welfare check; 106th St, Orofino

