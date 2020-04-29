DISCLAIMER: Compilation of this report requires interpretation and manual data entry. As a result, this report is not a substitute for the actual source documents and the Court cannot guarantee the complete accuracy of all information contained herein.
Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
(CCSO–Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office; OPD-Orofino Police Department; CCAS-Clearwater Ambulance Service; OFD Orofino Fire Department; NPTP Nez Perce Tribal Police; Rescue 3; IDFG Idaho Fish and Game; SRFD Sunnyside Rural Fire District)
Infractions
Clyde Warren Crow - Seattle – Driving speed (1-15 MPH) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit (INF) $158 – (CCSO)
David Wayne Quance – Porter Ranch – Driving speed (1-15) Exceeding the Maximum Posted Speed Limit (INF) $93 – (OPD)
Kenneth Joe Weller – Orofino – Vehicle Insurance-Fail to Provide Proof of Insurance (INF) – (CCSO)
Incidents
04/19/20
Ambulance transfer, Cedar St., Orofino (CCAS)
Suspicious activity, Rodeyo Dr., Orofino (CCSO)
Public assist, 118th St., Orofino (OFD)
Petit theft, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Motorcycle accident, 122nd St.,/Hwy 12, Orofino (CCAS, CCSO, OPD)
04/20/2020
Animal complaint, Cavendish Hwy, Lenore (CCSO)
Unwanted subject, Forsman Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Fire Wildland, Wells Bench Rd., Orofino (CCSO, CPTP, OFD, TRRFD)
04/21/2020
Ambulance transfer, Cedar St., Orofino (CCAS)
Suspicious activity, Hwy 11, Pierce (CCSO)
Welfare check, 129th St., Orofino (CCSO)
Agency assist, Cascade Dr., Orofino (CCSO)
Animal complaint, Ruger Lane, Orofino (OPD)
04/22/2020
Petit Theft, N F St., Orofino (OPD)
04/23/2020
Animal complaint, Pierce Ave., Orofino (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Cedar Ct., Weippe (CCSO)
Fire, Floyd Aly, Orofino (OFD)
Disturb the peace, Vida Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Petit theft, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
04/24/2020
Ambulance, Agency assist, Hwy 12/Big Canyon Rd., Orofino (CCAS,CCSO)
Animal complaint, Hwy 12, Orofino (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Lower Fords Creek Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Domestic verbal, 112nd St/Diagonal St., Orofino (OPD)
Suspicious activity, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
04/25/2020
Suspicious activity, Royodale Loop, Ahsahka (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Hwy 12, Orofino (CCSO, OPD)
Fire, N. 1st St., Elk River (CCAS, EFD)
Petit theft, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
