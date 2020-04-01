Magistrate Court
All fines and forfeitures include court costs unless otherwise noted. Not all details of sentencing may be listed.
Felony
Herman L. Eaves, grand theft, guilty plea, 10 years probation, costs $245.50. (felony)
Incidents
(CCSO – Clearwater County Sheriffs Office; OPD - Orofino Police Department; CCAS -Clearwater Ambulance Service; OFD Orofino Fire Department; Rescue 3)
03/22/20
Agency assist, Main St. Pierce. Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO)
Burglary, residence, Upper Fords Creek Rd, Orofino. (CCSO)
Burglary, residence, Lower Fords Creek Rd, Orofino (CCSO)
Agency assist, Ahsahka (CCSO)
Found property, Michigan Ave., Orofino Police Department (OPD)
Disorderly conduct, Riverside/Miles Ave., Orofino (CCSO, OPD)
Domestic, physical, Miles Ave., Orofino (CCSO, OPD)
Ambulance, Grangemont Rd., Orofino. (Clearwater County Ambulance Service, Orofino Fire Department, Rescue 3)
03/23/20
Burglary, business, Hazen Lane, Orofino (CCSO)
03/24/20
Vehicle accident, French Mountain Rd., Pierce (CCSO)
Traffic hazard, Hwy 12, Orofino (CCSO)
Animal complaint, Rudo Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Welfare check, Canal St., Pierce (CCSO)
Lost and found, Johnson Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Animal complaint, 112th St., Orofino (OPD)
Unwanted subject, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Death, Shriver Rd., Orofino (0PD)
Welfare check, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
03/25/20
Domestic, verbal, Hwy 12, Orofino (CCAS, CCSO, OPD)
Vehicle accident, Cavendish Hwy, Kendrick (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Brandt Mill Dr., Orofino (CCAS, CCSO, OPD)
Welfare check, Hwy 12, Orofino. (OPD)
Suspicious activity, 122nd St., Orofino. (OPD)
Animal complaint, 112th St., Orofino (OPD)
03/26/20
Petit theft, Hidden Valley Ln, Weippe. ((CCS0)
Disorderly conduct, 107th St., Orofino. (CCSO, OPD)
03/27/20
Custodial interference, McKinnon Rd, Orofino (CCAS, CCSO)
Death, Agape Lane, Orofino (CCSO)
Suspicious activity, Harmony Heights Loop, Orofino. (CCS0)
Disorderly conduct, First St., Elk River. (CCSO)
Petit theft, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
03/28/20
Ambulance, death Hwy 12, Orofino. (CCAS, CCSO, OFD, OPD).
Trespass, Cowan St., Pierce. (CCSO)
Aggravated assault, Grangemont Rd., Orofino (CCSO)
Court Order Violation, Riverside Ave., Orofino. (OPD)
Malicious injury, Michigan Ave., Orofino (OPD)
Battery, Hospital Dr., Orofino. (OPD)
