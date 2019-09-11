08/30/2019
Warranty Deed – David Pat Larkin Trustee; Marilyn N. Yamada Trustee; DPF Larkin Family Trust to Ronald J Velenosi and Lydia S. Velenosi: Parcel 1: Pr Lot 2 Adams Road subdivision in NWNE Sec 9-36N-2EBM; Parcel 2: Lot 3 Adams Road subdivision Warranty Deed – Kelli Ann Rosellini to Brian Norton and Shandra Norton: PT NEN SEC 12, SESE SEC 1-36N-2EBM, NWNW SEC 7036N-3EBM SUBJECT TO RIGHTS OF THE PUBLIC, EASEMENTS AND DECLARATION OF HOMESTEAD.
Warranty Deed – Douglas and Linda Bathey to Ian, Carl and Elizabeth Stemrich: SEC 15-35N-4EBM, BLOCK 19 OF WEIPPE BROWN’S THIRD ADDITION SUBJECT TO TAXES AND ASSESSMENTS.
Quit-claim Deed – Tina J. Lauria to Salvatore J. Lauria, Trustee and Tina J. Laurai Trusee, Lauria Revocable Living Trust: Easterly 40 ft. Lot 2, Lot 3, Block 6 of Day’s Addition.
Quit-Claim Deed – Tina J. Lauria to Salvatore J Lauria Trustee, Tina J. Trustee Lauria, Lauria Revocable Living Trust: Lots 4 and 5, Block 3, Orofino Day’s Addition.
Warranty Deed – Sharon Joy Lance to James P. Jr Briggs and Lorraine J. Briggs: PARCEL 1: PT SESE-SEC 2-37N-1EBM. PARCEL 2: EASEMENT FOR EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER A STRIP OF LAND 60 FT IN WIDTH.
Warranty Deed – Kathleen M. Pedrin Trustee, Kevin Ross Trustee and personal representative, Rodney D and Katleem N. Revocabl, Rodney D. Pedrin Estate of to Dominic Pomponio and Angela Pomponio: PT NESE SEC 25-37N1WBM.
New Bridges Community Church Orofino, Inc. to New Life Community Church Orofino Incorporated – N1/2 LOT 4 AND 5, BLOCK 2, BLAKE’S ADDITION.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.