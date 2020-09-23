09/11/2020
Quit Claim Deed – Harry L Brandt, Constance L Brandt to Joshua T Brandt, Cristi L Brandt; Lot 1 & Pt of Lot 3, Block 3, Riverside Heights & Pt of Lot 4, West Riverside Tracts
09/15/2020
Warranty Deed – John D Phillips to Linda J Cannizzo, Jack L Stewart Sr; Lot 18, Block 12, Original town of Orofino & Pt of Lot 17, Block 12 Original Town of Orofino
Warranty Deed – Kathryn V Francis, Krista Detrolio to Katie Macko; P1: 703 Ft of NWSW Sec 4-36N-2EBM; P2: Pt of N1.2SE Sec 5-36N-2EBM
Warranty Deed – Frank E Clark, Louise K Clark to Tricia N Halley; Lot 31, Block 1, Whispering Pines Addition
09/16/2020
Quit Claim Deed – Virginia Updegrove to Virginia S Updegrove-Trustee, Virginia Updegrove Revocable Living Trust; Pt Lot 6, block 18, Riverview Subdivision
Warranty Deed – Idaho Housing and Finance Association to Federal National Mortgage Association; Pt Lot 4, Sec 21-36N-2EBM
Warranty Deed – John D Krecklow, Joni M Krecklow to Michael A Shantie, Patricia A Shantie; Pt SE1/4 Sec 4 & NE1/4 Sec 9-36N-2EBM
09/17/2020
Warranty Deed – Gerald L Duncan, Margaret A Duncan to Laurie Fitzgerald, Belinda Larsen, Joyce S Keefer, Laura A Bircher, Wanda J Keefer; Lot 1, Block 4, White Pine Addition, City of Elk River
