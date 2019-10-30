10/18/2019

Warranty Deed – Joan M Kelly, Rex Bashaw to James K White; South 60 ft. of Lot 5 and Lot 4 E1/2 Lot 9 and the west 15 ft. of Lot 8 in Riverside Tracts Subdivision

10/21/2019

Quit Claim Deed – Dennis D Anderson, Lorene E Anderson to Dennis D Anderson, Lorene Anderson; Lot 3 Block 1 Headquarters subdivision with a 1/16 undivided interest in Block 2

Warranty Deed – Carl Griffin, Carmen Griffin to Joyce C Parker, Jody L Harris; Lot 7 Block 7 Whispering Pines Addition

10/23/2019

Warranty Deed – Lolita Jean Isaacson to Rodney L Corder, Julie A Hendren; Pt Sec 3036N-2EBM

10/24/2019

Warranty Deed – John Richard Hood, Sr-Co-Trustee, Jeanne Howard Hood-Co-Trustee, The Hood Family Trust to John Boykin, Amy Boykin; Pt Government Lot 4, Sec 30-37N-2EBM Including Pt Government Lot 1, Sec 31-37N-2EBM

