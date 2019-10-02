09/20/2019

Warranty Deed – Donald R Berry to Nicole D Cleveland, Broc L Caal; S1/2SESE Sec 13-37N-2EBM

Quit-Claim Deed – Nathan Monopolic, Nicole L Monopolic to Chet Billups; Sec 30-35N-5EBM

Warranty Deed – Sharon Joy Lance to Scott K Evans, Kelly K Evans; Pt SESE Sec 2-37N-1EBM

09/23/2019

Warranty Deed – Juergen Lang, Deanna R Lang to Carl P Bigelow, Jennifer L Bigelow; Pt Gov’t Lot 2 Sec10- and N1/2 of Sec 15-37N-1WBM

09/24/2019

Warranty Deed – Carol Lee Anderson-Personal Representative, Estate of Roger Preston Fisk, Sr-Deceased to Douglas Dana, Valorie Dana; Pt Lots 2 &3 East of reservation line Sec3-36N-2EBM

09/26/2019

Quit-Claim Deed – Robert R Baker to Robert R Baker Revocable Trust; W1/2E1/2SESE Sec 34-37N-2EBM

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.