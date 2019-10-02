09/20/2019
Warranty Deed – Donald R Berry to Nicole D Cleveland, Broc L Caal; S1/2SESE Sec 13-37N-2EBM
Quit-Claim Deed – Nathan Monopolic, Nicole L Monopolic to Chet Billups; Sec 30-35N-5EBM
Warranty Deed – Sharon Joy Lance to Scott K Evans, Kelly K Evans; Pt SESE Sec 2-37N-1EBM
09/23/2019
Warranty Deed – Juergen Lang, Deanna R Lang to Carl P Bigelow, Jennifer L Bigelow; Pt Gov’t Lot 2 Sec10- and N1/2 of Sec 15-37N-1WBM
09/24/2019
Warranty Deed – Carol Lee Anderson-Personal Representative, Estate of Roger Preston Fisk, Sr-Deceased to Douglas Dana, Valorie Dana; Pt Lots 2 &3 East of reservation line Sec3-36N-2EBM
09/26/2019
Quit-Claim Deed – Robert R Baker to Robert R Baker Revocable Trust; W1/2E1/2SESE Sec 34-37N-2EBM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.