11/15/2019
Warranty Deed – Debra D Roe to Troy Fuchs, Bobbie Fuchs; Lot 1 Block 3 White Pines Addition to Elk River
Quit Claim Deed - Scott Michael Bruce to Lori Jo Bruce; E1/2E1/2SWNE Sec 10-36N-2EBM
Quit-Claim Deed – City of Elk River to Paul William Arthur, Tonya Kay Delphous; Pt Sec 26 & 27-40N-2EBM
Warranty Deed – Michael M Arabi to Walter H Scheffer, Katherin J Scheffer; N1/2NWNW Sec 24-38N-1WBM
Warranty Deed – David P Statler, Cynthia L Statler to Arlyn David Shardelman, Marta Kristina Shardelman, James Elvin Shardelman, Linda Louise Shardelman; Lot 1 Block 5 New Hope School Subdivision
11/18/2019
Warranty Deed – Franklin L Lougee -Trustee of the Lou L Franklin, Sandra L Lougee-Trustee of the Lou L Franklin; Pt SESW Sec 3-37N-5EBM; Lot 23 Block 12 Wright and Small’s Addition
11/21/2019
Warranty Deed – Hartig’s RV Park and Cabin LLC, Bonnie Hopkins, Scott A Hopkins to Steven Eugene Thomas; Pt NW Sec 2-36N-5EBM; Lots 8,9,10,11, 12 & 13 Block 1 Willoughby Addition to the City of Pierce; Lots 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 & 9 Lot A Block 2 all in that; Pt of Lots 14 &15 Block 1 Willoughby Addition; Excepting Pt of Lots 8 &9 Block 2 Willoughby Addition
Quit-claim Deed – Larry Bean, Terri Bean to Larry Edward Bean, Terri Ann Bean; Pt NENE Sec 35-37N-3EBM
