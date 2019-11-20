11/08/2019
Warranty Deed – Patrick Wilson, Kimi Lucas to Charles W Curtis; Lot 2 Block 5 White Pine Addition to the Village of Elk River
Deed – Don W Lake, Patricia A Lake to Clayne E Tyler, Jami L Tyler; Northerly 54 ft of Lots 11 & 12 Block 4 Days Addition to Orofino
11/12/2019
Warranty Deed – Magnolia Star. LLC to Capstart Assets, LLC; Pt Lot 3 & Pt Lot 4 & 5 Sec 15-35N-4EBM; Brown’s addition to Weippe
Warranty Deed – Kenneth James Walraf, Trustee/Settlor, Narcissa Campbell Walraf, Trustee/Settlor to Casey L Danly; Lots 5 & 6 Forsman Addition to Pierce
11/14/2019
Warranty Deed – Barry S Guston, Glenda Gustin to Barry S Gustin, Glenda G Gustin; Pt Lot 6 Block 2 Pierce Original; Lot 8 Block A Water Addition to City of Pierce; Pt SW Sec 2-36N-5EBM
