April 24
WARRANTY DEED – Shannon Carducci Trustee of Santovito-Carducci F. Santovito/Giovanna Carducci, Trustee of Santovito to Shannon Carducci Santovito/ Giovanna Carducci, LOT 7 BLOCK 3 OROFINO HOME TRACTS.
WARRANTY DEED – Tristan H. Harvey/ Maysie D. Harvey to Eugene J. Hicks/Yadira Hernandez – PT LOT 1 & 4 BLOCK 1 RIVERSIDE HEIGHTS SUB: EXCEPTING, EASEMENTS & RESTRICTIONS; RE: 220585, 221285 & BK 58 OF DEEDDS PG 62.
WARRANTY DEED – City of Elk River to Gary W. Candler/Joelle M. Candler, PT SEC 26 – 40N – 2EBM SAID PARCEL ADJACENT TO LOT 4 OLD SCHOOL HOUSE SUBDIVISION.
April 27
QUIT-CLAIM DEED – Ron Johnson, trustee for Marilee J. Hesemeyer Mar to George T. Wisebey, PT LOT 8 SEC 5 35N 3EBM.
QUIT-CLAIM DEED – Gary Medley Logging to Alvin Litostansky/Maryann Litostansky, PT S1/2NW SEC 33 37N 1E.
QUIT-CLAIM DEED – Troy D. Shores/Mary J. Shores aka Mary J. Merritt to Troy D. Shores/Mary J. Shores, PT E1/2 SEC 27 37N 3EBM.
April 30
WARRANTY DEED – c. Arthur Groseclose, Trustee Groseclose family T, to HJS Properties, LLC, LOTS 3 & 4 GROSECLOSE ESTATES.
WARRANTY DEED – John Mark Balthrop to John Mark Balthrop Trustee/ Larinda G. Balthroup Trustee/ Balthrop Living Trust, PT W1/2NWNW LYING NORTH AND WEST OF THE COUNTY ROAD SEC 29 37N 2EBM.
