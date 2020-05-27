May 22, 2020
WARRANTY DEED, Gary L. Ross/Linda M. Ross to George Darvasan-Stanciu/Virginia Gerogette Darvasan-Stanciu, PT SEC 23 36N 2EBM.
WARRANTY DEED, Best Built, LLC to Scott Mosher/Elizabeth Mosher, PT GOV LOT4 SEC 36N 1EBM.
WARRANTY DEED, Norma A Pfiester surviving trustee of Robert & N. Pfiester/Robert & Norma Family Trust to Timothy L. Brinkley/Cheryl A. Brinkley, PT LOT 12 BLOCK 8 ELK RIVER ORIGINAL.
