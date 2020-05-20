May 8, 2020
QUIT-CLAIM DEED, Robert Lashly to James A. Lashly, PT LOT 5 RIVERSIDE TRACTS SEC 2 36N 1EBM.
WARRANTY DEED, Jill D. Roark Personal Rep. of estate of Barry C. Roark; Jill D. Roark/ estate of Barry C. Roark to Douglas A. Winter/ Janene R . Winter, NW SEC 33-37N-1EBM CASE #CV25-18-0728.
WARRANTY DEED, Alan L. Stuffllebeam/Linda M. Stufflebeam to Daniel L. Riggin Jr., LOT 13 LAKEVIEW RECREATIONAL SUBDIVISION FIRST ADDITION PARCEL 2: EASEMENT.
WARRANTY DEED, William J. Wells/ Diane L. Wells to Jeffrey A. Borders, PT LOT 4 RIVERSIDE TRACTS.
May 11, 2020
QUIT-CLAIM MINING DEED, Daniel Vaughan to French Mountain Resources, LLC., NWSW SEC 34-37N-6EBM, NENW SEC 5-36N-6EBM, SW SEC 6-36N-6EBM, NW SEC 5-36N-6EBM, NW SEC 5-36N-6EBM, SW SEC 34-37N-6EBM, NWSW SEC 34-37n-6EBM.
NWSW SEC 34-37N-6EBM, NW SEC 3-36N-6EBM, NW SEC 34-36N-6EBM, NESE SEC 34-37N-6EBM, NE SEC 34-37N-6EBM, NW SEC34-37N-6EBM.
WARRANTY DEED, Nicasio G. Larrinaga/Susan L. Larrinaga to Larrinaga Living Trust/ Nicasio G. Larrinaga Trustee/Susan L. Larrinaga Trustee, PT SWSE SEC 22 37N 2EBM.
WARRANTY DEED, Marlon Wessman/Tonya Wessman to Dustin Brinkly/Tiffany Brinkly, NESENW, NWSENW SEC 24 38N 1WBM.
May 13, 2020
WARRANTY DEED, Shirley Gail Meyer to Mark Edward Bauer/Janice K. Bauer, PT SEC 13 36N 2EBM.
