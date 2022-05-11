4/28/2022
Warranty Deed: Christina Marie Courtright to Andrew Martin Orozco – PARCEL LOT 11, RIVERSIDE TRACT, EXCEPT ROADWAY AND SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS.
5/2/2022
Thomas Edward Cray/Jennifer Smith to Thomas Edward Cray/Jennifer Smith/Thomas Edward Cray and Jennifer Smith Rev. Trust – PT SEC 10 36N 2EBM.
James S. Baxter/Kathleen E. Baxter to Neil Holmes/Sherrie Holmes – LOT 13 OF CAREY SUBDIVISION, SUBJECT TO EASEMENT AND RESTRICTIONS.
Quit-Claim Deed: Kimberly D. Ward to Kimberly D. Ward/Ormal S. Ward – LOT 10 OF UNRECORDED PLAT IRIN ROSSITER ADDITION TO THE VILLAGE OF PIERCE.
Warranty Deed: Deniece M. Osterberg Trustee/Osterberg Living Trust to Deniece M. Osterberg Trustee/Osterberg Living Trust – LOT 13, BLOCK 4 OF WIXSON HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION, SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS.
Warranty Deed: Deniece M. Trustee/Osterberg Living Trust to Deniece M. Osterberg Trustee/Osterberg Living Trust – PT OF LOT 5, NE1/4, SW1/4 OF SEC 28, 37N, 2EBM, SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS.
5/3/2022
Warranty Deed: Gordon C. Wilson to Gordon C. Wilson/Gordon C. Wilson Family Trust – PT OF LOT 3,4,5 BLK 4 RIVERVIVEW SUBDIVISION.
Warranty Deed: Heather Christopherson to Heather Christopherson/Anthony Christopherson – W1/2 E1/2 OF NE NE NW SEC 14, 35N, 4EBM, SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS.
Quit-Claim Deed: Thomas A. Upton/Diana L. Upton to Thomas Anthony Upton/Diana Lynn Upton – LOT 1 OF SUBDIVISION EAST ½ LOT 9 & W 15 FT OF LOT 8 OF RIVERSIDE TRACTS.
5/5/2022
Warranty Deed: Forrest D. Kreisher/Della D. Kreisher to Forrest D. Kreisher/Della D. Kreisher – LOTS 6,7, AND THE S HALF OF LOT 8, OF BLOCK 8, OF THE ORIGINAL VILLAGE OF ELK RIVER.
