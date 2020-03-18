03/06/2020
Quit-Claim Deed – Adele Greene-Trustee, Timby Family Trust to Bradley Keith Davis; Gov Lot 4 Sec 4-36N-2EBM
Quit-Claim Deed – Michael J Beard Enterprises, LLC to Michael J Beard-Trustee of Michael J Beard Rev; SENW Sec 13-35N-2EBM; SESW Sec 18-Gov lots 2, 3, & 4 Sec 18-35N-3EBM; N1/2NE, SWNE, E1/2NW Sec 19-35N-3EBM all in that
Warranty Deed – Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Marshall A Taylor; Lots 8 & 9 Block 2 Konkolville Addition
Quit-Claim Deed - Reionda R Taylor to Marshall A Taylor; Lots 8 & 9 Block 2 Konkolville Additon
Warranty Deed – Diane Kinyon, Roger Kinyon to Craig M Kernan, Tina L Kernan; Pt SWNE Sec 3-37N-1EBM
Warranty Deed – Craig M Kernan, Tina L Kernan to Diane Kinyon, Roger Kinyon; Pt Lot 30 Elk Meadows Subdivision, SENE Sec 3-37N-1EBM
Warranty Deed – Patrick M Kelly, Debbie M Kelly to Bradley D Bailey, Angela R Wilson-Bailey; E1/2SWSE Sec 2-37N-1EBM
03/092020
Quit-Claim Deed – Levi Heywood to David Daniels, Kathy Daniels; SENE Sec 18-35N-5EBM
Quit-Claim Deed – Ronald Dean Shriver AKA Ron Shriver, Darlene Leslie Shriver to Shriver Family Revocable Living Trust, Ronald Dean Shriver-Trustee, Darlene Leslie Shriver-Trustee; Pt E1/2Se Sec 1-36N-1EBM, Pt NE all in that
Warranty Deed – Dieter M Kaboth, Jr, Loren-Yvette Whitten-Kaboth to Dallas J Burner, Bonnie M Burner; Lot 21 Block 8 Whispering Pines Addition
Quit-Claim Deed – Analouise Jared to Jacob William Jared, Analouise Jared; Lot 7 Block A + The east 80’ of Lot 6, Block A Pierce Waters Addition
Quit-Claim Deed – Carol Hennessey to Ana L Pauley; Lot 7 Block A + the east 80’ of Lot 6 Block A Pierce Waters Addition
03/12/2020
Quit-Claim Deed – Loren Edward Dowdy, Carolyn Ann Dowdy to Dowdy Family Trust, Loren Edward Dowdy-Trustee, Carolyn Ann Dowdy-Trustee; S1/2NESW; NESESW Sec 24-37N-2EBM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.