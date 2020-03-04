02/21/2020
Warranty Deed – Garl L Stephens, Dixie Stephens to Robert Lee Davis, Sr.; Lot 12, Block 3 White Pine Addition to Elk River
Warranty Deed – EMW Real Property, LLC to Garl L Stephens, Dixie Stephens; Pt Sec 26-40N-2EBM
Warranty Deed – Randy Hollibaugh, Lauri Hollibaugh to Wayne D Bolon, Catherine R Bolon; A Pt of Lot 2 and 3 and SENW Sec 11-35N-2EBM and Pt Lot 3 Sec 11-35N-2EBM
02/24/2020
Warranty Deed – William L Crane, Nancy A Crane to Carol E Brolliar, Robert M Brolliar; Pt NENW Sec30-35N-4EBM
Warranty Deed – Wayne D Bolon to Randy Hollibaugh, Lauri Hollibaugh; Lots 7, 8, 9, 10 Block 8 Greer Original
Warranty Deed – Robert A Nielson, Candy B L Nielson to Scott M Jennings, Katherine A Greene, Daniel A Ross, Jessica R Jennings; Lot 3, 4, 5 Block 5 Day’s Addition to Orofino
02/25/2020
Quit-Claim Deed – Juanita Magsalay, to Juanita Magsalay, Steven E Welch; Lot 29 Block 4 Whispering Pines Addition to the City of Pierce, ID
Warranty Deed – Oscar Cartright, Alice Cartright Crouch to Kenneth Miller, Laurella Miller; S1/2Se, E1/2NESE Sec 22-37N-2EBM, W1/2SW Sec 23-37N-2EBM, N1/2NE Sec 27-37N-2EBM and Sec 26-37N-2EBM
02/26/2020
Quit-Claim Deed – Christopher Richard Hopkins to Christopher Richard Hopkins, Renee Michelle Hopkins; Pt N1/2NW Sec 33-37N-1EBM
Warranty Deed – Marie J Cooper, Michael Cooper to Kevin Watson; Pt Sec 2-36N-3EBM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.