02/21/2020

Warranty Deed – Garl L Stephens, Dixie Stephens to Robert Lee Davis, Sr.; Lot 12, Block 3 White Pine Addition to Elk River

Warranty Deed – EMW Real Property, LLC to Garl L Stephens, Dixie Stephens; Pt Sec 26-40N-2EBM

Warranty Deed – Randy Hollibaugh, Lauri Hollibaugh to Wayne D Bolon, Catherine R Bolon; A Pt of Lot 2 and 3 and SENW Sec 11-35N-2EBM and Pt Lot 3 Sec 11-35N-2EBM

02/24/2020

Warranty Deed – William L Crane, Nancy A Crane to Carol E Brolliar, Robert M Brolliar; Pt NENW Sec30-35N-4EBM

Warranty Deed – Wayne D Bolon to Randy Hollibaugh, Lauri Hollibaugh; Lots 7, 8, 9, 10 Block 8 Greer Original

Warranty Deed – Robert A Nielson, Candy B L Nielson to Scott M Jennings, Katherine A Greene, Daniel A Ross, Jessica R Jennings; Lot 3, 4, 5 Block 5 Day’s Addition to Orofino

02/25/2020

Quit-Claim Deed – Juanita Magsalay, to Juanita Magsalay, Steven E Welch; Lot 29 Block 4 Whispering Pines Addition to the City of Pierce, ID

Warranty Deed – Oscar Cartright, Alice Cartright Crouch to Kenneth Miller, Laurella Miller; S1/2Se, E1/2NESE Sec 22-37N-2EBM, W1/2SW Sec 23-37N-2EBM, N1/2NE Sec 27-37N-2EBM and Sec 26-37N-2EBM

02/26/2020

Quit-Claim Deed – Christopher Richard Hopkins to Christopher Richard Hopkins, Renee Michelle Hopkins; Pt N1/2NW Sec 33-37N-1EBM

Warranty Deed – Marie J Cooper, Michael Cooper to Kevin Watson; Pt Sec 2-36N-3EBM

