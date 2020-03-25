03/16/2020
Quit Claim Deed – David K Eichner, Sandra G Eichner to David K Eichner-Trustee, Sandra G Eichner-Trustee, David D Eichner and Sandra G Eichner; N1/2NENW Sec9-37N-1EBM; W1/2NWNE Sec 9-37N-1EBM
Warranty Deed – Rhonda M Chilton-Trustee; Shoemaker Family Trustee to Steven Alan Burrow, Savannah Dawn Burrow; Lot 3 Block 10 Bowler’s Subdivision and Pt NE Sec4-36N-1EBM
03/17/2020
Warranty Deed – Jeffrey B Richardson, Janice E Richardson to Louis P Yuhas, Joselina M Yuhas; Lot 2 Fraser Pines Subdivision
Warranty Deed – Jeffrey B Richardson AKA Jerrery B Richardson, Janice E Richardson to Joselina E Yuhas, Louis P Yuhas; Lots 3 & 4 Fraser Pines Subdivision
03/19/2020
Quit Claim Deed – Carole Galloway to Beth Miller; Sec 9-37N-1EBM Lot 1 South Fork Estates
