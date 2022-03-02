2/22/2022
Quit-Claim Deed: Shirley G. Meyer to Randy A. Lee/Staci L. Lee – OROFINO DAYS ADDITION LOT 7 BLK 9 SEC 7 36N 2EBM.
Warranty Deed: Straight Shooter Enterprises, LLC to Carissa Jo Myers – PT N1/2N1/2NENE SEC 25-37N-1EBM 50% RIGHTS TO DRILLED WELL AND SEPTIC SYSTEM RE 180493.
Warranty Deed: Frank Krier/Adrianne Krier to Matthew Browne/Stephanie – LOT 5 BLK 5 STOVER ADDITION TO PIERCE.
2-23-2022
Warranty Deed: Laura F. Niemela to Laura F. Niemela – LOT 5 BLOCK 13, RIVERVIEW SUBDIVISION, PT LYING NORTH AND ADJACENT TO LOT 5 BLOCK 13, RIVERVIEW SUBDIVISION, LAQA SUBDIVISION.
Quit-Claim Deed: Daniel J. Crady to Daniel J. Crady – NE1/4NE1/4 SEC 8, 36N, 2EBM, CLEARWATER COUNTY IDAHO ADJACENT TO THE EAST LINE OF PREVIOUS AD IMMEDIATELY SOUTH OF OROFINO CREEK.
Warranty Deed: William R. Stewart to Kenneth Wantz/Anne Wantz – W1/2 NE1/4; W1/2 E1/2 NE1/4 SE ¼, SEC 9, 34N, 4EBM IE; EVELYN STEWART-BREAUS REVOCABLE TRUST.
Warranty Deed: Alan Wiwatowski/Alan Wiwatowski to Steven Lloyd/Steven Lloyd/Andrea Lloyd – LOT 9, BLOCK 2 OF RIVER POINTE ESTATES SUBDIVISION.
2/24/2022
Quit-Claim Deed: Potlatchdeltic Forest Holdings, Inc., to Peterson Estate, LLC – LAND IN SEC E12SW AND W12NWSE OF SEC 14 AND NENE SEC 23, T35N, R5E.
Warranty Deed: Peterson Estate, LLC to Adam J. Schaffner – LAND IN E/12SW AND W1/2NWSE IN SEC 14 AND NENE SEC 23, T35N, R5E.
