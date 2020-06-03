May 22
WARRANTY DEED, Anthony Bovavia and Trisha Children’s Trust to Lonnie E. Simpson/Shannon D. Simpson, NWSE SEC 18-37N-1EBM.
WARRANTY DEED, Kevin J. Hasenoehrl-Trustee/Tammy J. Hasenoehrl-Trustee/Kevin H. & Tammy Trust to KT Family LLC, N1/2SE LOTS 1 & 2 EXCEPT PT OF LOT 2 SEC 11 & PT NWSE LOT 6 SEC 14 EXTENDED THROUGH SAID LOT 2 AND THE NWSE, S1/2NWSE, & LOTS 2,3 AND R IN SEC 12, ALL IN 37N 1WBM WITH EXCEPTIONS & SUB: EASEMENTS & RESTRICTIONS
WARRANTY DEED, Johnny G. Stuart/Elisabeth Stewart to Justin Richins, E1/2 SESWSE SEC 31 – 37B – 1EBM.
May 26
QUIT-CLAIM DEED, Pierce Milling, LLC to Daniel Vaugn, ALL THREE PARCELS: SEC 2 – 35N – 4EBM PT NESE, PT NWSE.
QUIT-CLAIM DEED, Daniel Vaughn to French Mountain Resources, LLC., ALL 3 PARCELS: SEC 2 – 35N – 4EBM PT NESE PT NESE, PT NWSE.
May 27
WARRANTY DEED, Janice E. Richardson/Jeffrey B. Richardson to Leo Russ/Tatyana Russ LOT 9 FRASER PINES SUBDIVISION.
WARRANTY DEED, Jeffrey B. Richardson AKA Jeffery B Richardson/ Janice E. Richardson to Steven Regis/Lori Regis, LOTS 6 & 7 OF FRASER PINES SUBDIVISION PT NWSE SEC 11 3EBM.
QUIT-CLAIM DEED, Sheila L. Barteaux to Marlene McCollum,BLOCK 27 BROWN’S THIRD ADDITION TO WEIPPE SEC 15 35N 4EBM RECORDED IN BOOK OF DEEDS 25 PAGE 412;
WARRANTY DEED, David Bruce Lagerquist/Lagerquist Family Trust to Matthew C. Blanford/Brittany M. Blanford.
