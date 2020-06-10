05/29/2020
Warranty Deed - David Todd Stanton to Larry W Power, Allan B Colvin; Pt S1/2Sw Sec 13-37N-2EBM
06/01/2020
Warranty Deed – Thomas Watson, Melissa Watson, Ricky John Duede to Eric Almont, Michelle Almont; Pt NW Sec 26-38N-2EBM
Warranty Deed – Joyce Elaine Peltier to Gordon V Sheets, Vicki M Ensusna; Pt N1/2NW sec 4-36N-2EBM
Warranty Deed – Straight Shooter Enterprises, LLC to Kenneth LeBlanc, Jr., Kersie Pease; Pt N1/2N1/2NENE Sec 25-37N-1EBM
Quit-Claim Deed – Todd D Perry, Emily J Perry to Todd D Perry, Emily J Perry; Pt NESESESE Sec 7-36N-3EBM
06/02/2020
Howard E Bird, Joyce E Bird to Carlene E Badillo, Michael R Badillo; Pt N1/2NW Sec 32-37N-2EBM
06/03/2020
Warranty Deed – Paul Norman Worsham-Trustee, Barbara Ann Lacey – Trustee, Benjamin Clay LeBaron Residence Trust to Lonnie E Simpson, Shannon D Simpson; SWSE Sec 18-37N-1EBM
Warranty Deed – Terri Lynn Cone Rice AKA Terry Lynn Cone Rice, Sheila L Cone – Personal Representative, Estate of Steven D Cone to August Bush, Catherine C Bush; Pt Lot 1 Block 4 of Orofino Home Tracts
Quit Claim Deed - Mike Jackson, Linda Jackson to Bonnie Ellen Kinney; Pt Block 20 Brown’s Third Addition to Weippe
06/04/2020
Warranty Deed – Carmine R Gugger to Michael K Richardson, Charity Richardson; Lot 6 Block 2 Wixson Heights Subdivision
Quit Claim Deed – Janet C Cornett F/K/A Janet Catherine Bonner to Kris C Bonner; S1/2 SW Sec 35-36N-4EBM
Quit Claim Deed – Gary Medley, Corey Medley to Alvin Litostansky, Maryann Litostansky; S1/2NW Sec 33-37-1EBM
Quit Claim Deed – Janet C Cornett F/K/A Janet Catherine Bonner to Kris C Bonner; Sec 2-35n-4eBM Lots 3 & 4
Warranty Deed – Dirk Durham, Jessica Ann Durham to Benjamin Ryan Zumhoff, Farrah Dawn Zumhoff; NESW and SESW Sec 12-37N-2EBM lying east of Dent Road and South of County Road.
