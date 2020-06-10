05/29/2020

Warranty Deed - David Todd Stanton to Larry W Power, Allan B Colvin; Pt S1/2Sw Sec 13-37N-2EBM

06/01/2020

Warranty Deed – Thomas Watson, Melissa Watson, Ricky John Duede to Eric Almont, Michelle Almont; Pt NW Sec 26-38N-2EBM

Warranty Deed – Joyce Elaine Peltier to Gordon V Sheets, Vicki M Ensusna; Pt N1/2NW sec 4-36N-2EBM

Warranty Deed – Straight Shooter Enterprises, LLC to Kenneth LeBlanc, Jr., Kersie Pease; Pt N1/2N1/2NENE Sec 25-37N-1EBM

Quit-Claim Deed – Todd D Perry, Emily J Perry to Todd D Perry, Emily J Perry; Pt NESESESE Sec 7-36N-3EBM

06/02/2020

Howard E Bird, Joyce E Bird to Carlene E Badillo, Michael R Badillo; Pt N1/2NW Sec 32-37N-2EBM

06/03/2020

Warranty Deed – Paul Norman Worsham-Trustee, Barbara Ann Lacey – Trustee, Benjamin Clay LeBaron Residence Trust to Lonnie E Simpson, Shannon D Simpson; SWSE Sec 18-37N-1EBM

Warranty Deed – Terri Lynn Cone Rice AKA Terry Lynn Cone Rice, Sheila L Cone – Personal Representative, Estate of Steven D Cone to August Bush, Catherine C Bush; Pt Lot 1 Block 4 of Orofino Home Tracts

Quit Claim Deed - Mike Jackson, Linda Jackson to Bonnie Ellen Kinney; Pt Block 20 Brown’s Third Addition to Weippe

06/04/2020

Warranty Deed – Carmine R Gugger to Michael K Richardson, Charity Richardson; Lot 6 Block 2 Wixson Heights Subdivision

Quit Claim Deed – Janet C Cornett F/K/A Janet Catherine Bonner to Kris C Bonner; S1/2 SW Sec 35-36N-4EBM

Quit Claim Deed – Gary Medley, Corey Medley to Alvin Litostansky, Maryann Litostansky; S1/2NW Sec 33-37-1EBM

Quit Claim Deed – Janet C Cornett F/K/A Janet Catherine Bonner to Kris C Bonner; Sec 2-35n-4eBM Lots 3 & 4

Warranty Deed – Dirk Durham, Jessica Ann Durham to Benjamin Ryan Zumhoff, Farrah Dawn Zumhoff; NESW and SESW Sec 12-37N-2EBM lying east of Dent Road and South of County Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.