July 12
Warranty Deed- Rick W Smith, Jodeen A Smith to Zakery K Ralstin, Brian T Webster; Lot 18 of Elk Meadows subdivision
Quit-Claim Deed – Sandra D Tuntland to Eleanor Rae Thomason; Lot 3 & 4, Block 6 Westgate addition; Sec 3-36N-1EBM
Warranty Deed – Eleanor Rae Thomason, Robin Lee Crecelius to Renee’ Marie Crecelius; SWNW Sec 3-36N-1EBM
Warranty Deed – Robin J Bernal to Jessica O’Shaughnessy, James Boyd; Pt Gov. Lots 1 & 2 Sec. 2-37N-1WBM
Quit-Claim Deed – Patrick O’Shaughnessy to Jessica L O’Shaughnessy; Pt Gov Lots 1 & 2 Sec 2-37N-1WBM
July 15
Quit-Claim Deed- Gerald R Bonura, Trustee, Lazy-Fair Ranch Trust to Brandee Consentino, Carol Consentino; Lot 16, Block 2 Pierce Original Subdivision
Warranty Deed – Trent Morgan, Laura Morgan to Christopher R Hopkins; N1/2NW Sec33-37N-1EBM
Warranty Deed – Renee Hopkins to Christopher Hopkins; N1/2NW Sec 33-37N-1EBM
Quit-Claim Deed – Michael J Cook, Tamara J Cook to Michael J Cook, Trustee, Tamara J Cook, Trustee, Michael J Cook and Tamara J Cook Revocable Living Trust; Pt S1/2NENW Sec12-37N-2EB also shown as Parcel 1 of Pine Ranch
Quit-Claim Deed – Michael J Cook, Tamara J Cook to Michael J Cook, Trustee, Tamara J Cook, Trustee, Michael J Cook and Tamara J Cook Revocable Living Trust; Pt NWNW Sec12-37N-2EB also shown as Parcel 1 of Pine Ranch
Warranty Deed – LKM, LLC to Keith M Nichols, Joann J Nichols; Pt Sec 7-36N-2EBM Parcel being a Pt of SE Block 8 of Blake’s Addition to City of Orofino
Warranty Deed – Solid Rock Gravel Company to Sheila M Patterson, David L Patterson; Pt S1/2SW sec10-35N-4EBM
July 16
Warranty Deed – JB Real Estate, LLC to Deena L Brandon; West 55ft of Lot 1 Block 18 Riverview subdivision
Quit-Claim Deed – Jackson Miller Brown to Jackson Miller Brown, Dorit Brown; N1/4S1/2NESE, N1/2NESE less US tract 25 x 25 Sec 25-37N-1EBM, N1/2 Lot 3 N1/4S1/2 Lot 3 T#3776 less T#3777 Sec 30 37N-2EBM, E1/2 Gov Lot 1 NESW all lying S of Co Rd insect 34-36N-2EBM
Warranty Deed – Brent L Clovis, Denise M Clovis, Brent Clovis to Dennis J Schaff, Marie A Floch; N1/2N1/2SWSW Sec 26-38N-1EBM
July 17
Warranty Deed - Marcus W Chin, Anna-Kate Chin to Kelly Watkins, Melinda Watkins; Lot 3 Deer Point Subdivision
July 18
Quit-Claim Deed – Marlene A Millington to Marlene A Millington, Trustee, Marlene A Millington Trust; E1/2E1/2SE Sec30-37N-2EBM
Warranty Deed - Donald Miles Broxson, Karen Marie Broxson to Steven Donahue, Sheryl Donahue; Pt NE Sec 15-37N 1WBM & 40Ft Wasement situate in NE Sec 15-37N-1WBM
Quit-Claim Deed – Rudy W Knapik, Jr., Kayla C Knapik to Karen A Knapik; Parcel 1: SENWNW portion of Sec 22-38N-2EBM lying E of Co Rd; Parcel 2: Pt of lots 6 & 7 Sec 33-37N-1EBM: Parcel 3: Lots 11, 12, & 13 Chase Tracts
Quit-Claim Corrected Deed – Michael J Dugger to Hilltop Food Pantry, Inc; N1/2SENW Sec 2-36N-5EBM, Pt lots 8 & 9, Block 2 of Willoughby Addition to the City of Pierce
Warranty Deed – Joseph R Hayes, Kathleen A Hayes to Amanda S Rawson, Kenneth D Rawson; Pt NE Sec 4-36N-1EBM
Quit-Claim Deed – Potlatchdeltic Land & Lumber, LLC to Potlatchdeltic Land & Lumber, LLC; P N1/2 Sec 24-37N-2EBM
Quit-Claim Deed – Potlatchdeltic Land & Lumber, LLC to Potlatchdeltic Land & Lumber, LLC; P N1/2 Sec 24-37N-2EBM
Quit-Claim Deed – Potlatchdeltic Land & Lumber, LLC to Potlatchdeltic Land & Lumber, LLC; P N1/2 Sec 24-37N-2EBM
Quit-Claim Deed – Potlatchdeltic Land & Lumber, LLC to Potlatchdeltic Land & Lumber, LLC; P N1/2 Sec 24-37N-2EBM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.