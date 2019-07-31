07-19-2019
Warranty Deed – Betty Burnham Revocable Trust to Jennifer J Johnston, Christopher M Nowacki; Lot 8 Subdividsion of Lot 2 Riverside Tracts; Sec 2-36N-1EBM
Warranty Deed – Leona D Crouch, Trustee Deceased, Milton O Crouch, Trustee Deceased, Crouch Living Trust to James M Crouch, Jody P Crouch, Beau J Crouch; Lot 1 in Reid’s Subdivision, NENW Sec10-36N-2EBM
Quit-Claim Deed – Lucas Maki, Meghan Maki to Lucas Maki, Meghan; Pt Sec 24-37N-2EBM
07-22-2019
Warranty Deed – Roseanna E Thornton to Randy L Hollibaugh, Lauri A Hollibaugh; Pt SWNE Sec 6-35N-3EBM; Parcel 2: SWNE Sec 6-35N-3EBM and Gov’t Lot 5 & 6
Quit-Claim Deed – JoAnne Arlene Moulton, Successor Trustee Melvin and Peggy W Bryant Trust to JoAnne Arlene Moulton; Northerly 14 ft. of the easterly 100 ft. of Lot 13 and the Easterly 100 ft. and the easterly 100 ft. of Lot 14 Block 5 Blake’s Addition to the City of Orofino
Warranty Deed – Jarrod Ryan Mangum, Joni Mangum to Roseanna Thornton; Lots 11 & 12 Block 6 Gorman’s Addition to Orofino, ID
07-23-219
Corrected Quit-Claim Deed – Michael J Dugger to Hilltop Food Pantry, Inc; N1/2SWNW Sec 2-36N-5EBM, Pt Lots 8 & 9 Block 2, Willoughby Addition to the City of Pierce
Warranty Deed – Dominic Spediacci, Sayra Adams to Daniel J Dawson, Carlene P Dawson; Pt Lot 3, Sec 34-37N-1EBM
07-24-2019
Warranty Deed – John Anderson, Rick Burnham, Riverview Construction to Paul L Pippenger, Lee Ann Pippenger; Lot 4 Block 14 Day’s Addition to Orofino
Warranty Deed – Michael Tinsley to Kevin R Howell; Pt Lot 44 Block 13 Riverview Subdivision, Pt Lot 4 Block 13 Riverview Subdivision Sec 4036N-1EBM
