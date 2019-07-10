July 1
Quit-Claim Deed-Donald G Hardin to Barry L Hillman, Elizabeth Hillman, Melinda R Shepard; Pt lot1 Sec 1-37N-2EBM together with an easement 30 ft wide upon all existing roads over and across lot 1, 2, and 3 and s1/2NE Sec1-37N-2EBM
Quit-Claim Deed-Donald G Hardin to Barry L Hillman, Elizabeth Hillman, Melinda R Shepard; Pt lot1 Sec 1-37N-2EBM together with an easement 30 ft wide upon all existing roads over and across lot 1, 2, and 3 and s1/2NE Sec1-37N-2EBM
Quit-Claim Deed – Craig Wood to Robert Wood; N1/2NWNE Sec 18-38N-2EBM
July 3
Warranty Deed – Edward D Armstrong, Sheila M Armstrong to Kevin C Richards; S1/2SWNW Sec25-37N-1WBM
Quit-Claim Deed – Jane E Richards to Kevin C Richards; S1/2SWNE Sec 25-37N-1WBM
Warranty Deed – Vincent P Corrao, Diane M Corrao to Jeremy Pike, Sage M Hallenbeck; S1/2NENE Sec 24-37N-1EBM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.