06/26/2020
Warranty Deed – Harold R Anderson, Beverly A West Anderson to Donald Richardson, Christy Bing; Parcel 1: Lot D NWSW Sec17-35N-4EBM; Parcel 2: Lot C NWSW Sec 17-35N-4EBM
Warranty Deed – William E Crockett, Rebecca L Crockett to Thane Burnright, Amy Owen; Pt SESESE Sec 27-37N-3EBM; Parcel 2: SESE Sec 27-37N-3EBM 60ft x 30 Ft wide easement
Warranty Deed – Marva J Wessels – Trustee, Ralph & Marva Wessels Revocable Trust UTD to Carl S Landrum, Cheri E Landrum; S1/2N1/2NWSE Sec 2-37N-1EBM
06/29/2020
Warranty Deed – Jon Boss, Minako Gushiken to Keith Richards, Kelly Richards; Lot E of the Three Mile Retreat
06/30/2020
Quit Claim Deed – Sandra Jayne Dabill to Joshua Wayne Dabill, Lacy Lynnette Dabill; Lot H of Three Mile Retreat w/easement
Warranty Deed – Dana B Harper, Robin V Harper to Brian Wilsey, Janet Wilsey, Dan Paul, Diana Paul; Lots 1 & 2 Block 16 Original town of Elk River
Warranty Deed – Cowger Clearwater, LLC to Ronald C Meredith, Roxanne B Meredith; E1/2NW E1/2SW Sec 22-38N-1WBM
Warranty Deed – Leon W Jensen, Sandra S Jensen to Myron R Tobler, Shirley R Tobler; Lot 2, block 1 Riverside Heights
